InsideBarStop 5

This Export Advisor implements the trailing stop algorithm "Trailing Stop with Inside Bars" that was suggested by the famous German trader and author Michael Voigt ("Das grosse Buch der Markttechnik") to capture robust gains when trading strong price moves.

It is used for semiautomatic trading. You open a position manually and apply the expert to the chart. It modifies your order by setting a stop loss according to the trailing stop algorithm.

  • Your trade direction (Long/Short) is detected automatically.
  • PendingOrders (StopBuy/StopSell) are supportet
  • You can specify the initial stop bar by setting the "numberOfStopBars" input parameter.
  • You can set the threshold value added to lows/highs of bars for using input parameter "delta".
  • A certain ticketnumber can be specified. No interference with external positions/EAs.  
  • Add-On: Separate indicator that shows the progress of the stop value as a red line available for free in the market.

This is an exact implementation of the algorithm described in "Das grosse Buch der Markttechnik".

The Stop-loss value is adjusted as soon as a candle has closed, beginning with the bar after the Start Bar (second bar close):

  • as soon as a new Outside Bar occurs the stop is moved to it's High/Low (+ or - delta).
  • as soon as an Inside Bar occurs the stop is relaxed to the High/Low (+ or - delta) of the predecessor of the Outside Bar (or kept at the Outside Bar, if it has a lower Low/higher High than the predecessor).
  • when a candle closes below the Low of the current Outside Bar (LONG) the stop is set to that close value (-delta), vice versa for SHORT.


Bar for the initial stop (Input parameter "numberOfStopBars")

InsideBarStop allows to set the candle that defines the initial stop using the input parameter "numberOfStopBars". This offers full flexibility and is the only real extension of the algorithm suggested by Voigt.

Value 0 (start bar of the algorithm), 1 (bar preceding the start bar), and so on.


Threshold buffer (Input parameter"delta")

As M. Voigt suggests the trailing stop algorithm uses a fix „delta“ value (Input Parameter) that is added to or subtracted from the High and Low values of the bars to determine stop levels and Outside/Inside Bars.

Example: You are using the InsideBarStop in Long direction on the US SPX 500 index and set the Input Parameter „delta“ to the value „2.0“. The trailing stop values will be set 2 points below the Lows of the bars. A new Outside Bar will be detected only if a bar closes more that 2 points above the High of the current Outside Bar.

This mechanism is used to reduce the impact of market noise and prevents from being stopped out by slightly new highs or lows.

Tip: The indicator "InsideBarStop Indicator" is available for free here in the market. You can use it in conjunction with the expert. It shows the progress of the trailing stop value as a red line.

Detailed information concerning the algorithm is available in the product description of the indicator InsideBarStop Indicator 5.

The first screenshot below shows the indicator in action. The second one shows the expert managing a position.

Recommended products
DigiGrid MT5
Sergey Belov
Experts
The Expert Advisor builds a grid of orders at prices near support or resistance levels. Entry points are calculated by the EA using the author's algorithm and based on a variety of factors. The EA uses several time ranges for analysis. The built-in trend filter allows to make more accurate entries with a greater likelihood of closing them with profit and thus reducing the number of simultaneously open orders. All orders are closed upon reaching the expected profit. Through the use of TakeProfit
Risk Manager Best
Pavel Malyshko
Utilities
Risk Manager Best: The Benchmark for Professional Money Management Why do I consider this utility the best solution on the market? The answer is simple: it was created by a trader for traders who value their time and money. Unlike overloaded alternatives, it doesn't have a single unnecessary feature that could distract you from chart analysis. This is a tool that turns routine risk calculations into instant action. Here are the key advantages, broken down into sections: 1. Intuitive Interfac
CoioteDeltaCandle
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
O indicador precisa do times and trades (time and salles) para seu correto funcionamento. O Volume é composto por ordens à mercado compradoras e vendedoras que agrediram o book de ofertas, o Delta é a diferença das ordens a mercado compradoras e vendedoras. O CoioteDeltaCandle monitora o time and trades e à partir dos dados de agressão forma candles temporais em 4 formatos diferentes, possível selecionar à partir de configurações. São elas: Modo com acumulação. Modo com pavio. Modo inverter.
FoxterAII
Serhii Shal
Experts
FoxterAI — Grid Trading EA with ATR-Adaptive Step and Interactive Control Panel FoxterAI is an automated grid trading robot for MetaTrader 5 built on an averaging grid strategy. The grid step is calculated from the ATR indicator rather than a fixed pip value: during high volatility orders are placed wider, during low volatility — closer together. The EA manages two independent series simultaneously — BUY and SELL. Key Feature: Control Panel Fully Works Inside the Strategy Tester The built-in int
Mango Scalper
Mahmoud M A Alkhatib
Experts
Mango Scalper  is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very Good and Smart breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  
Fractals
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
The Fractals indicator displays on the chart only fractals with the specified parameters in the indicator settings. This allows you to more accurately record a trend reversal, excluding false reversals. According to the classical definition of a fractal, it is a candlestick - an extremum on the chart, which was not crossed by the price of 2 candles before and 2 candles after the appearance of a fractal candle. This indicator provides the ability to adjust the number of candles before and after t
Ultra KZM
Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
Experts
Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382 Note that this EA should run in ECN swap-free account. When you backtest yo
EA Builder MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.51 (53)
Experts
EA Builder  allows you to create your own algorithm and adapt it to your own trading style . Classical trading, grid, martingale, combination of indicators with your personal settings , independent orders or DCA, visible or invisible TP/SL, trailing stop, loss covering system, break-even system, trading hours, automatic position size etc.. The EA Builder has everything you need to create your perfect EA .  There is an infinite number of possibilities, build your own algorithm. Be creative! Pro v
FREE
Index Auto Trader Vip
Adrian Fernando Navarrete Gonzalez
Experts
Index Auto Trader Vip is an advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on high-volatility markets, specifically optimized for synthetic indices like Step Index and major Forex pairs. Unlike traditional moving average bots that suffer from severe lag, this algorithm uses a zero-latency custom trigger system combined with a dynamic RSI Exhaustion Shield. This ensures the EA only enters trades with strong institutional momentum while strictly avoiding overbought and oversold tr
LevelXpertPro v1
Mindaugas Platkevicius
Experts
MT5 Trading Bot: Transforming $1,000 into $100,000 in One Year This powerful MT5 trading bot is designed for exceptional growth and consistent performance. Over the course of one year, it demonstrated the ability to transform an initial investment of $1,000 into $100,000, proving its effectiveness in dynamic market conditions. Key Features: Advanced Algorithmic Trading: Utilizes cutting-edge algorithms to identify high-probability trade setups. Optimized Risk Management: Smart stop-loss, take-p
NexCrash 500 EA
Jacoues Lukas Olivier
Experts
Introducing NexCrash 500: Your Fully Automated Trading Solution NexCrash 500 is a cutting-edge, fully automated trading bot designed to navigate the Crash 500 market with precision and accuracy. This powerful tool is engineered to maximize gains while minimizing risk, ensuring a seamless trading experience. Key Features: - Dynamic Lot Size Calculation: NexCrash 500 adjusts the lot size based on your chosen risk percentage, ensuring that each trade is executed with optimal position sizing. -
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
PRD Long and Short Arbitrage
Cristiano Konrad
Utilities
Strategy description can be seen in the attached video( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JzN1fEZmc40 ). This hedging strategy strictly follows what is presented in the video. The strategy works on any pair of forex, crypto, indices and other derivatives. Through the settings, you can customize the size of lots, add pairs for operation, and profit and loss points. The distance between sell and buy orders must be configured according to the number of decimal places of the pairs that will be tra
Fimathe Robot
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
Utilities
Take your technical execution to the highest level with the Fimathe Robot  Designed specifically for professional traders who demand absolute precision, stability, and tactical flexibility, this Expert Advisor automates the time-tested Fimathe methodology by combining the intelligence of modern algorithms with a robust, high-performance interface. With a modern visual layout, the Painel Pro 5.5 offers complete operational freedom: execute trades in 100% manual mode with panel assistance or activ
Impulse Hadge
Dilmurad Zamitov
Experts
English Version: ImpulseHedger XAU Tame the Gold Market with Mathematical Precision. Are you tired of "Grid" EAs that blow your account during long gold trends? Most grid systems fail because they lack a solid exit strategy for explosive moves. ImpulseHedger was specifically designed to turn Gold’s high volatility into a calculated advantage using a hybrid "Impulse Grid" and "Smart Shield" system. Key Features: Extended 7-Level Grid: A conservative lot progression ( $0.01$ to $0.03$ ) de
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
TradeAQ
Guo Sheng Zhao
Indicators
LuoMo Volume & Price Structure 8.98 A multi-function chart indicator for   MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 , designed to display key volume, volatility, sentiment, and price-structure information directly on the main chart. Main Features Volume and price-based Support & Resistance Volume spike and exhaustion signals ATR volatility expansion alerts Volume Profile with HVN and LVN Bullish and bearish sentiment distribution Developing or fixed POC VAH and VAL levels Supply and Demand zones Volume-wei
Project Indirect Lock
Sopheaktra Phan
Experts
Project Indirect Lock is the hybrid algorithm of Arbitrage, Grid and Hedging. Simple way to describe is Lock USD by using GBPUSD and EURUSD. It is almost all time parallel direction. This way, we can reduce a lot of drawdown if we compare to original Grid and Hedging. P.S. Please note that !!EVERY INVESTMENT ALWAYSE HAVE RISK!! !!USE WISELY WITH YOUR OWN RISK!!
User Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
Experts
User Grid   MT5  is a multifunctional grid Expert Advisor designed to fully or partially automate various ideas related to grid trading (on a hedging account) . The Expert Advisor can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, on any number of signs. It does not interfere with manual trading, trading of other Expert Advisors, or the operation of any indicators. Trading Ideas & Strategies >> It allows you to adjust your settings on the fly, works only with your own
Dai Dai
Achmad Benny
Experts
Dai Dai is a fully automated grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built based on Stochastic divergence entries and a dynamically spaced grid that adapts to live market volatility. It opens the first position only when a confirmed divergence signal appears, then manages the open basket automatically — adding grid orders as price moves against it and closing the entire basket the moment a combined profit target in dollars is reached. The EA offers a choice between Martingale lot scaling and a fix
Pure Price Action ICT
Dong Hao Bui
Indicators
The   Pure Price Action ICT Tools   indicator is designed for pure price action analysis, automatically identifying real-time market structures, liquidity levels, order & breaker blocks, and liquidity voids. Its unique feature lies in its exclusive reliance on price patterns, without being constrained by any user-defined inputs, ensuring a robust and objective analysis of market dynamics.   MARKET STRUCTURES A Market Structure Shift, also known as a Change of Character (CHoCH), is a pivota
Phoenix Plus
Dang Cong Duong
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4 (2)
Experts
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
Market Profile Suite
Muhammad Minhas Qamar
Indicators
Developed by MMQ —  Market Profile Suite   Was: $79 Now: $59 A comprehensive Market Profile indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visualizes price distribution through TPO (Time Price Opportunity) analysis. The implementation draws from concepts presented in Jim Dalton's "Mind Over Markets," providing traders with tools to understand market structure, value areas, and volume distribution across multiple timeframes and session configurations. Links [ Documentation  |  Video  | More ] Feature Highlight
Iconic BTC AI
Maurice Prang
5 (1)
Experts
ICONIC BTC AI+ | SYNAPSE.PHENOTYPE S6 ENGINE (Version 15.00) Launch Pricing Current price: 499 USD. Available licenses: 10. Next price tier: 599 USD. Final price: 1699 USD. Early access pricing reflects the current phase of the product release. Pricing will step up as the license contingent closes and subsequent tiers open. There is no scheduled date after which the current price remains available. Bitcoin is not a Forex pair. It does not behave like gold, does not respect session boundaries th
Smoothed Heiken Ashi EA
Rachid El Jaafari
Experts
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Trend-Following EA: Trade with Clarity   Warning: If you experience any issues while using the EA, please contact us and we will guide you through the fix. Tired of noisy charts and false signals clouding your trading decisions? The   Heiken Ashi Smoothed Trend-Following EA   transforms complex price action into clear, actionable trade signals. This automated Expert Advisor uses a professionally smoothed indicator to filter out market noise, helping you identify and follow t
Silent Reaper
Mate Patrik Toth
Experts
Silent Reaper - Because Real Success Is Silent Hello, traders! I am the Silent Reaper , the apex predator of the MT5 marketplace and the definitive authority in automated Gold trading. With a relentless track record of live market dominance, I have earned my place as the undisputed master of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD . My mission? To harvest consistent, surgical, and intelligent profits—day in and day out. The Story Behind Silent Reaper For years, I was just another number in the 95% of traders
Liquidity Heatmap Basic
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The    Liquidity Heatmap   is a sophisticated institutional trading tool designed to reveal where over-leveraged traders are trapped. By calculating estimated liquidation levels based on volume spikes and leverage, this indicator draws a dynamic "h
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Experts
ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (216)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (673)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
25% discount on the release of the tool: only for the next 3 buyers AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management T
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (167)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Application instructions + video instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756482 Trial version of the application for a demo account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 How to install the application: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756239 How to test the application in visual mode: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/7
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
4.5 (8)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! SIMPLE. FASTEST. INTUITIVE. MAX AUTOMATED. Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-profit  functions - Invalidation leves - Intuitive, a
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (52)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (8)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
Utilities
The Global Investing FX Terminal is an all-in-one FX dashboard for MetaTrader 5 — CB policy rates, CFTC COT positioning, carry rankings, economic surprises, options skew, retail sentiment, and correlations, thirteen panels in total — rendered on a single zero-flicker canvas overlay and refreshing every 10 seconds from one attached EA. No external software required. Professional FX analysis requires simultaneous access to data that normally lives in separate platforms: rate derivatives, governmen
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356404 - Farmed Hedge Yield V Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2357156 * Before purchasing, please feel free to send me a message if you have any questions about the product or setup. ** After purchase,  Contact me via private message to receive t
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Daily Trading Limiter
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (8)
Utilities
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift. Daily Trading Limiter — the rule you cannot break Every trader knows the number. Three trades. Two percent. One bad day and stop. And every trader has watched themselves take the fourth trade anyway. The problem was never knowing th
More from author
InsideBarStop Indicator 5
omeleon GmbH
1 (1)
Indicators
InsideBarStop Indicator for MT5 This indicator can be used to show and evaluate the trailing stop algorithm "Trailing Stop with Inside Bars" that was proposed by the famous German trader and author Michael Voigt ("Das grosse Buch der Markttechnik") to capture robust gains when trading strong price moves. The trailing stop price is shown as a red line. You can start the trailing stop anywhere on your chart (bars or candles) by setting the "initialBarDateTime" input parameter to the open time of
FREE
ChartGroup
omeleon GmbH
5 (1)
Utilities
Link several charts to each other to create a chartgroup. Used for rapid analysis of markets/symbols on multiple timeframes. ChartGroup is implemented as a MetaTrader indicator. When the indicator is applied to several charts they share either the same Symbol or Timeframe, depending on the setting of the single Input-Parameter "mode". You can create one group sharing the same symbol and one group sharing the same timeframe/period at one point in time. The number of charts for a group is not limi
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review