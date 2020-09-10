Dark Scalper

LAUNCH PROMO: ONLY 5 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $319!

Next price:        $359

Price will be kept high to limit number of users for this strategy

Latest Setfiles | Backtest Report | QA Portfolio Report 

Dark scalper is a night scalping expert advisor to trade in the quiet hours of the day. Unlike other night scalping expert advisors, dark scalper can passed at least 5 years of backtest with the tick data from Tick Data Suite (TDS) which offers the real spread and 99.9% high quality from the broker, others EAs always do the backtest with fixed spread which can't reflect the real situation because the spread is volatile after new york session closed. Spread is the most important key point in night scalping because it affects the overall performance, please ensure to find a low-latency VPS and raw-spread ecn broker to run this EA. Please don't hesitate to DM me if you have any inquiries. 

The EA should be turned off on days of important events, for example general elections in UK, US or Europe!


Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, AUDCHF, USDCHF, USDCAD

Time frame: M5

Broker Requirement: Raw ECN with low spread, Recommended: ICMarkets

VPS Requirement: 0.5ms to 3ms


Parameters

  • MagicNo - Individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number.
  • Lots -  Fixed lot size in case AutoRisk = false.  
  • MaxLots - Max Lots.
  • AutoRisk - true: Use AutoRisk, false: Use fix lot.
  • AutoRiskType - Equity or Balance.
  • MaxRisk - Maximum Risk
  • StopLoss - Stop Loss
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit
  • MaxSpread - Max Spread
  • MaxSlippage - Max Slipage
  • TimeStart - Staring Time (hh:ss)
  • TimeEnd - Ending Time (hh:ss)
  • StopTradingOnFritrue: stop trading on friday, false: vice versa,
  • WaitMinutesAfterLoss - Minutes to wait for next trade if a loss trade occurred
  • ManualGMToffset - Manual GMT Offset (For backtesting)
  • SmartExit - true: use Smart Exit, false: use Stop Loss
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Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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