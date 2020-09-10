Dark Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.51
- Updated: 4 October 2020
- Activations: 10
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Next price: $359
Price will be kept high to limit number of users for this strategy
Latest Setfiles | Backtest Report | QA Portfolio Report
Dark scalper is a night scalping expert advisor to trade in the quiet hours of the day. Unlike other night scalping expert advisors, dark scalper can passed at least 5 years of backtest with the tick data from Tick Data Suite (TDS) which offers the real spread and 99.9% high quality from the broker, others EAs always do the backtest with fixed spread which can't reflect the real situation because the spread is volatile after new york session closed. Spread is the most important key point in night scalping because it affects the overall performance, please ensure to find a low-latency VPS and raw-spread ecn broker to run this EA. Please don't hesitate to DM me if you have any inquiries.
The EA should be turned off on days of important events, for example general elections in UK, US or Europe!
Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, AUDCHF, USDCHF, USDCAD
Time frame: M5
Broker Requirement: Raw ECN with low spread, Recommended: ICMarkets
VPS Requirement: 0.5ms to 3ms
Parameters
- MagicNo - Individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number.
- Lots - Fixed lot size in case AutoRisk = false.
- MaxLots - Max Lots.
- AutoRisk - true: Use AutoRisk, false: Use fix lot.
- AutoRiskType - Equity or Balance.
- MaxRisk - Maximum Risk
- StopLoss - Stop Loss
- TakeProfit - Take Profit
- MaxSpread - Max Spread
- MaxSlippage - Max Slipage
- TimeStart - Staring Time (hh:ss)
- TimeEnd - Ending Time (hh:ss)
- StopTradingOnFri - true: stop trading on friday, false: vice versa,
- WaitMinutesAfterLoss - Minutes to wait for next trade if a loss trade occurred
- ManualGMToffset - Manual GMT Offset (For backtesting)
- SmartExit - true: use Smart Exit, false: use Stop Loss
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