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Dark scalper is a night scalping expert advisor to trade in the quiet hours of the day. Unlike other night scalping expert advisors, dark scalper can passed at least 5 years of backtest with the tick data from Tick Data Suite (TDS) which offers the real spread and 99.9% high quality from the broker, others EAs always do the backtest with fixed spread which can't reflect the real situation because the spread is volatile after new york session closed. Spread is the most important key point in night scalping because it affects the overall performance, please ensure to find a low-latency VPS and raw-spread ecn broker to run this EA. Please don't hesitate to DM me if you have any inquiries.

The EA should be turned off on days of important events, for example general elections in UK, US or Europe!





Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, AUDCHF, USDCHF, USDCAD

Time frame: M5

Broker Requirement: Raw ECN with low spread, Recommended: ICMarkets

VPS Requirement: 0.5ms to 3ms





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