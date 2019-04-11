BlueSkay

EA BlueSkay_v1.60

The BlueSkay is a fully automated Expert Advisor work with indicator SMA14 and SAR with strategy Scalping and Swing and Grid

and i have other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ahmedyacout/seller

and the you tube Chanel for more video Back test expert 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQTQoNbIWsDlKryPvqfIw8A/featured?view_as=subscriber

The Web Site Coming soon


General Recommendations

  1. The minimum deposit is 1000$ or 20$ With cent account 
  2. leverage from 1:100 to 1:2000 if the leverage 1:500 its good
  3. use the default settings its more safe 
  4. in default settings max orders 50 you can change  to 20 or 30 as you need for more safe or small Balance
  5.  if you have broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points its good .
  6. Use VPS to give good profit 
  7. Download Demo And Test
  8. Best Time frame is : 1 hour Min for EUR/USD - GBP/USD


Input parameters

  • Position_percent = 50  this option to can expert close have order and tack have profit 
  • Profit_T = 3$ Closed all order open when A.C profit 3$ 
  • Profit_L = 2$ For One order 
  • SL_Point =1000 stop loses 1000 pip 
  • Magic Number : if you need open more than one chart for symbol you can chance this number and open more than one
  • Next Open Trade duration = 3 the next open order open after 3 candle 
  • Maximam Trade Duration = 90  its max day stay the order and cancel after this day 
  • Minimum Trade duration = 3 the next open order open at list after 3 candle 
  • MM_Percent = 5 its percentage for Risk 5%  
  • Max spread = 10 its pip between 10 Buy and Sell 
  • Audible_Alert- for alert when make tick order open or close 
  • Max Order = 50   maximum lot size for the EA operation.
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