BestExpertV170
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.90
- Updated: 11 April 2019
- Activations: 5
BestExpertV1.90 system Excellent expert advisor this system works SWING +SCALPING and advanced system it has been programmed carefully and worked with accounts Cent start in 50$ Or 2000 $ for Stranded A.C Leverage 1:500 Risk ratio is very low trading safe this expert work with Four indicator MACD - AWESOME - SMA - SAR when Four indicator make the indication Buy the Expert is Buy When this Four indicator tel Indication sell the expert is make order sell work with all time frame
Best Time Frame :5,15 and 1hr
Note . For more Safe when used Big Time Frame 15 Minute safe more than 5 Minute
and i have other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ahmedyacout/seller
and the you tube Chanel for more video Back test expert
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQTQoNbIWsDlKryPvqfIw8A/featured?view_as=subscriber
The Web Site Coming soon
General Recommendations
- The minimum deposit is 1000$ or 50$ With cent account
- leverage from 1:100 to 1:2000 if the leverage 1:500 its good
- use the default settings its more safe
- in default settings max orders 50 you can change to 20 or 30 as you need for more safe or small Balance
- if you have broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points its good .
- Use VPS to give good profit
- Download Demo And Test
Input parameters
- Position_percent = 50 this option to can expert close have order and tack have profit
- SL_Point =5000 stop loses 5000 pip
- Profit = 15$ closed all order open when A.C profit 15$
- Profit2 = 10$ for one order
- Magic Number : if you need open more than one chart for symbol you can chance this number and open more than one
- Next Open Trade duration = 3 the next open order open after 3 candle
- Minimum Trade duration = 3 the next open order open at list after 3 candle
- MM_Percent = 25 its percentage for Risk 25%
- Max spread = 10 its pip between 10 Buy and Sell
- Audible_Alert- for alert when make tick order open or close
- Max Order = 100 maximum lot size for the EA operation.