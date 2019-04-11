BestExpertV170

BestExpertV1.90 system Excellent  expert advisor this system works SWING +SCALPING and advanced system it has been programmed carefully and worked with  accounts  Cent start in 50$  Or 2000 $ for Stranded A.C  Leverage 1:500 Risk ratio is very low trading safe this expert work with Four indicator MACD - AWESOME - SMA - SAR when Four indicator make the indication Buy the Expert is Buy When this Four indicator tel Indication sell the expert is make order sell work with all time frame 

Best Time Frame :5,15 and 1hr

Note . For more Safe when used Big Time Frame 15 Minute safe more than 5 Minute

and i have other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ahmedyacout/seller

and the you tube Chanel for more video Back test expert 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQTQoNbIWsDlKryPvqfIw8A/featured?view_as=subscriber

The Web Site Coming soon


General Recommendations

  1. The minimum deposit is 1000$ or 50$ With cent account 
  2. leverage from 1:100 to 1:2000 if the leverage 1:500 its good
  3. use the default settings its more safe 
  4. in default settings max orders 50 you can change  to 20 or 30 as you need for more safe or small Balance
  5.  if you have broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points its good .
  6. Use VPS to give good profit 
  7. Download Demo And Test

Input parameters

  • Position_percent = 50  this option to can expert close have order and tack have profit 
  • SL_Point =5000 stop loses 5000 pip 
  • Profit =  15$ closed all order open when A.C profit 15$ 
  • Profit2 = 10$ for one order 
  • Magic Number : if you need open more than one chart for symbol you can chance this number and open more than one
  • Next Open Trade duration = 3 the next open order open after 3 candle 
  • Minimum Trade duration = 3 the next open order open at list after 3 candle 
  • MM_Percent = 25 its percentage for Risk 25%  
  • Max spread = 10 its pip between 10 Buy and Sell 
  • Audible_Alert- for alert when make tick order open or close 
  • Max Order = 100   maximum lot size for the EA operation.



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