Pinbar Pattern Scanner

Pinbar Pattern Scanner: Your Ultimate Forex Trading Tool

The Pinbar Pattern Scanner is a cutting-edge, non-repainting, non-lagging price action tool designed for both novice and expert traders. With its unique ability to scan across 9 timeframes, this tool alerts you of potential price rejections in any forex symbol, all from a single chart.


Key Features:
Versatility: Originally developed for forex, it's also suitable for binary options for those well-versed in price action.
Customizable: Tailor the scanner to your trading style. Adjust pinbar patterns to your comfort.
Revolutionary Bounce Filter: Dive deep into our blog to understand its application.
User Manual & Strategies: Get started with our comprehensive guide here.

Scanner Highlights:
Multiple Timeframes: Scan symbols like EURUSD, AUDUSD, CHFJPY, CADJPY across various timeframes.
General Pattern Options: Filter out low volatility areas, set strict pins, and more.
Reversal Pinbar Options: Customize individual patterns, set alerts, and more.
Inside & Outside Pinbar Options: Set alerts on pattern detection, breakout type, and more.
Dual & Textbook Pinbar Options: Customize your pinbar patterns and set alerts.
Label Settings: Adjust font, size, and color for bullish and bearish patterns.
Trend & RSI Filter Settings: Customize MACD, Moving Averages, and RSI settings.
Bounce Filter: Set up your bounce filter for textbook pinbars.
Alerts: Choose from pop-up alerts, sound alerts, mobile notifications, and email alerts.

Why Choose the Pinbar Pattern Scanner?
Reliability: Our arrows do not repaint and are coded to appear on the current candle when conditions are met.
EA Development: All arrows come with buffers to facilitate EA development.
Demo Version: Test our tool in the demo version to see if it aligns with your trading style before renting.

Final Thoughts:
The Pinbar Pattern Scanner is not just another tool; it's a revolution in forex trading. With its plethora of features and customization options, it's designed to cater to every trader's unique style. Dive into the world of efficient trading with the Pinbar Pattern Scanner!

Rent it now and elevate your trading game!

SAFE TRADING EVERYONE. 




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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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Dmitry_85
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Dmitry_85 2019.08.26 11:44 
 

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