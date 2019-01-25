Pinbar Pattern Scanner: Your Ultimate Forex Trading Tool

The Pinbar Pattern Scanner is a cutting-edge, non-repainting, non-lagging price action tool designed for both novice and expert traders. With its unique ability to scan across 9 timeframes, this tool alerts you of potential price rejections in any forex symbol, all from a single chart.





Key Features:

Versatility: Originally developed for forex, it's also suitable for binary options for those well-versed in price action.

Customizable: Tailor the scanner to your trading style. Adjust pinbar patterns to your comfort.

Revolutionary Bounce Filter: Dive deep into our blog to understand its application.

User Manual & Strategies: Get started with our comprehensive guide here.





Scanner Highlights:

Multiple Timeframes: Scan symbols like EURUSD, AUDUSD, CHFJPY, CADJPY across various timeframes.

General Pattern Options: Filter out low volatility areas, set strict pins, and more.

Reversal Pinbar Options: Customize individual patterns, set alerts, and more.

Inside & Outside Pinbar Options: Set alerts on pattern detection, breakout type, and more.

Dual & Textbook Pinbar Options: Customize your pinbar patterns and set alerts.

Label Settings: Adjust font, size, and color for bullish and bearish patterns.

Trend & RSI Filter Settings: Customize MACD, Moving Averages, and RSI settings.

Bounce Filter: Set up your bounce filter for textbook pinbars.

Alerts: Choose from pop-up alerts, sound alerts, mobile notifications, and email alerts.





Why Choose the Pinbar Pattern Scanner?

Reliability: Our arrows do not repaint and are coded to appear on the current candle when conditions are met.

EA Development: All arrows come with buffers to facilitate EA development.

Demo Version: Test our tool in the demo version to see if it aligns with your trading style before renting.





Final Thoughts:

The Pinbar Pattern Scanner is not just another tool; it's a revolution in forex trading. With its plethora of features and customization options, it's designed to cater to every trader's unique style. Dive into the world of efficient trading with the Pinbar Pattern Scanner!





Rent it now and elevate your trading game!

SAFE TRADING EVERYONE.











