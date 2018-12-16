Price Momentum Index
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Price Momentum Index (PMI)
Price Momentum Index (PMI) is a powerful and easy to use indicator. It can use for any currency and timeframe.
Features
- Noise reduction.
- Trend detection.
- No lag.
- Good entry point detection.
- Good TP guide line.
- All in one window, easy to use and make decision.
How to Use
- Prepare entry - When the PMI line (aqua) is between Signal (yellow) and Sinal2 (red) line.
- Entry - When the PMI (aqua) line breaks through Signal1(yellow) or Signal 2 (red) line.
- Exit - When the PMI line (aqua) cross TP1 or TP1 or TP3 line.