Price Momentum Index (PMI) is a powerful and easy to use indicator. It can use for any currency and timeframe.

Features

Noise reduction.

Trend detection.

No lag.

Good entry point detection.

Good TP guide line.

All in one window, easy to use and make decision.

How to Use

Prepare entry - When the PMI line (aqua) is between Signal (yellow) and Sinal2 (red) line.

- When the PMI line (aqua) is between Signal (yellow) and Sinal2 (red) line. Entry - When the PMI (aqua) line breaks through Signal1(yellow) or Signal 2 (red) line.

- When the PMI (aqua) line breaks through Signal1(yellow) or Signal 2 (red) line. Exit - When the PMI line (aqua) cross TP1 or TP1 or TP3 line.



