Market Sentiment for MT5

Market Sentiment is an indicator for MT5.

Market sentiment is the feeling or tone of a market. Also called investor sentiment, it is generally described as being bullish or bearish :

When bulls are in control, prices are going up .

prices are going . When bears are in control, prices are going down.

Markets being driven by emotions, the market sentiment is about feelings whereas fundamental value is about business performance.





Settings :

Range in bars : numbers of bars used for the calculation, at your own convenience, default is 100

numbers of bars used for the calculation, at your own convenience, default is 100 Price averaging's period : period for averaging prices, at your own convenience, default is 13

period for averaging prices, at your own convenience, default is 13 Show signals : will show an arrow for buy & sell opportunities, at your own convenience, default is true





Buffers :

0 : Bulls in % (always positive, ie. 75.5%)

Bulls in % (always positive, ie. 75.5%) 1 : Bears in % (always negative, ie. -24.5%)

Bears in % (always negative, ie. -24.5%) 2 : Long entry, non-null is a signal (always -90)

Long entry, non-null is a signal (always -90) 3 : Short entry, non-null is a signal (always 90)

NB 1 : Bulls + MathAbs(Bears) = 100%

NB 2 : -90 & 90 has been chosen arbitrarily in a graphical purpose.







