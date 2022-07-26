Market Sentiment for MT5

Market Sentiment is an indicator for MT5. 
Market sentiment is the feeling or tone of a market. Also called investor sentiment, it is generally described as being bullish or bearish :
  • When bulls are in control, prices are going up.
  • When bears are in control, prices are going down.
Markets being driven by emotions, the market sentiment is about feelings whereas fundamental value is about business performance.

Settings : 

  • Range in bars : numbers of bars used for the calculation, at your own convenience, default is 100
  • Price averaging's period : period for averaging prices, at your own convenience, default is 13
  • Show signals : will show an arrow for buy & sell opportunities, at your own convenience, default is true

Buffers : 

  • 0 : Bulls in % (always positive, ie. 75.5%)
  • 1 : Bears in % (always negative, ie. -24.5%)
  • 2 : Long entry, non-null is a signal (always -90)
  • 3 : Short entry, non-null is a signal (always 90)
NB 1 : Bulls + MathAbs(Bears) = 100%
NB 2 : -90 & 90 has been chosen arbitrarily in a graphical purpose.



Video Market Sentiment for MT5
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FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Ermou Street rather than an expert or an indicator is a all-in-one trading assistant easing your trading sessions by providing signals and notifications. It's an assistant rather than a robot - "an assisted steering rather than an autopilot", and now, it autoadjusts itself to any instrument, any timeframe & any circumstance. How to First, you should watch the video. Then here's some explanation: By default, attaching Ermou Street to a chart, you’ll get: A panel Signals: buy (default blue arrow)
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Regent Street
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Regent Street, rather than an expert or an indicator, is an all-in-one trading assistant easing your trading sessions by providing signals and notifications. It's an assistant rather than a robot - "an assisted steering rather than an autopilot", and now, it autoadjusts itself to any instrument, any timeframe & any circumstance. Note from the author: Regent Street's frontend is exactly the same as an other product Ermou Street , but the backend is different. Performances for each are very relati
FiboCandles
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Tired of traditional Fibonacci retracement lines cluttering your charts and extending into infinity? FiboCandles revolutionizes technical analysis on MetaTrader 5 by transforming classic mathematical ratios into adaptive price channels and dynamic breakout zones . Instead of drawing lines, FiboCandles builds structural blocks directly over your candlesticks. It maps the market's natural rhythm, making it instantly obvious when the price is consolidating, retracing, or launching a massive new tre
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