Currency Index Watcher

Currency Index Watcher is a simple and user-friendly tool for whoever wish to trade Forex using currencies indexes.

Currency Index Watcher is configurable and usable directly from the panel.

Indexes of 8 custom currencies

  • EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, NZD (default)
  • Any 3-chars symbol from your market watch could be used (BTC = bitcoin, RUB = ruble, CNH = yuan etc ...) : double click the symbol label 
  • Ability to select which currencies and made-of pairs will be analyzed : check/uncheck wanted symbols in the calculation
  • Graphics : there's 2 types of graphics you'll meet there ...
    • Selected currencies compared as an histogram:gives an overview of the whole forex market - automatically updated according to selected currencies
    • Specific currencies's historical data over the chosen period:click on the value to display this graphic, by analyzing the index of the currencies thru time it's possible to make yourself a better opinion on what's upcoming

Currencies Pairs

Selection of opportunities is made according to the following selection criteria:

  • Minimal threshold:minimal difference in points of indexes' variation, the higher it is the more accurate is the signal.
  • Search among all currencies or only opened chart
  • Period: (W)eeks/(D)ays/(H)ours/(M)inutes, default is set to 24h.
  • MA (moving average's period):0=off, to use prices' from a moving average and take benefit from smoothing rather than standard prices.

Heat zone & signals : 

  • Add in the heat zone :default is set to 5 - when a pair reaches that level of strength (whatever it is bullish or bearish), it is signaled as being trending
  • Remove from the heat zone :default is set to 3 - when a pair falls below that level of strength (whatever it is bullish or bearish), it is signaled as not being trending anymore
  • Clear journal : will clear the journal

Currencies pairs are listed according to a color-code (Green/Red) based on the "heat zone" values defined by the user : 

  • Dark color = strong trend
  • Normal color = trending
  • Light = insignificantly trending

Scope : default is set to 5

  • The scope is a "multitimeframe zoom", a unique feature developed for CIW, since last update values it displays aren't no longer strengths, but forces
  • A concrete example being more talkative : "EURUSD, 24h, Scope 5", it will show EURUSD force on : 
    • the whole last 24 h : strong bull
    • the last 19 h : bull 
    • the last 14 h : bull
    • the last 9 h : bear
    • the last 4 h : strong bear
You'll find more examples on the "Comments tab".

With such a deep analysis it's possible to easily anticipate any upcoming consolidation/breakout etc ...

Customization & friendliness

  • Default settings : any change made to CIW is registered, this button will reset the indicator to its default settings
  • Beep to notify : enable/disable sound notification

Currency Index Watcher is timeframe independent and needs to be applied on one only chart but an interval of >=24h is recommended to rely on this strategy.


Video Currency Index Watcher
Recommended products
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
Tools for earning and research. The core of the trading signals and strategy is based on the author's algorithm for the formation of price forecasting patterns. Applicable to any instrument! Supplemented with a control system based on the MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" , updating and adjusting the signal as accurately as possible for the market, instrument and period of work. Eligible: All instruments in all markets (there are exceptions). Who it's for: hedge funds, fund and asset managers, investment
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Perfect Trade Indicator Pro Ultra
Roman Protsak
Indicators
Perfect Trade Indicator PRO ULTRA for MT5 Perfect Trade Indicator PRO ULTRA — это многофункциональный аналитический индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которые работают с XAUUSD (Gold) и хотят видеть на графике не просто стрелки, а полноценную торговую картину. Индикатор предназначен для работы в стиле smart scalping / intraday trading на таймфреймах M15 и M30. Он объединяет несколько аналитических блоков в единый механизм и помогает находить более качественные торговые сет
Sun
Arthur Hatchiguian
3.77 (30)
Experts
Sun is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for EURUSD M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS . This EA requi
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
Indicators
Based on the trading model/strategy/system of gold double-position hedging and arbitrage launched by Goodtrade Brokers, problems encountered in daily operations: 1. Account B immediately places an order immediately following account A. 2: After account A places an order, account B will automatically copy the stop loss and take profit. 3: Account A closes the position of Account B and closes the position at the same time. 4: When account B closes the position, account A also closes the position.
Multi Timeframe RSI Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe RSI Indicator Unleash the Power of Multi-Timeframe Analysis with Our Intuitive RSI Indicator! Gain a comprehensive perspective on market momentum across various timeframes, all on a single chart. Our Multi-Timeframe RSI Indicator allows you to track the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a consistent period across five customizable timeframes, empowering you to make more informed trading decisions. Key Features: Simultaneous Multi-Timeframe View: Monitor RSI for up to five differ
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
Supply and Demand Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Indicators
Supply and demand zones are at the heart of   supply and demand trading . These zones are areas that show  liquidity at a specific price.  The supply zone is also called the distribution zone, while the demand zone is called the accumulation zone.   Our indicator automatically draw supply and demand zones in Metatrader 5. It give opportunity to understand trading zone and avoiding risk.
RSI Cortex Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
Indicators
RSI Cortex AI for MT5 RSI Cortex AI is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders analyze momentum using a multi-factor ranking model instead of relying only on a fixed RSI threshold approach. It combines momentum features, directional ranking, confidence scoring, and adaptive filtering into a clean TradingView-style workspace for chart-based analysis. What the indicator does RSI Cortex AI evaluates momentum using a broader feature set than a standard RSI line. It is designed to help trad
TrendScalp King
Tichaona Mahuni
Experts
TrendScalp_King – Elite Trend-Following & Scalping EA for MT5 Limited Launch Pricing (Only 35 Licenses Available) Tier Price First 10 Licenses/Purchases $799 Next 25 Licenses/Purchases $1,099 Final Price (After 35 Sold) $1,599 Price increases automatically after each tier sells out. Secure your copy now! Overview TrendScalp_King is a professional-grade, multi-strategy Expert Advisor that combines: AI-optimized RSI + Bollinger Bands Real-time news filtering (MT5 Calendar + Forex Factory JSON fall
Institutional FX Cross Rate Heatmap
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Indicators
Institutional FX Cross Rate Heatmap Stop trading one pair blindly. Start reading the full currency market with structure, speed, and clarity. The Institutional FX Cross Rate Heatmap with Currency Strength Ranking is a professional MetaTrader 5 dashboard indicator designed to help forex traders instantly identify which currencies are gaining strength, which currencies are weakening, and which cross pairs deserve attention. Instead of jumping from chart to chart, this indicator gives you a comple
Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5
Denis Joel Fatiaki
Indicators
https://youtu.be/JJanqcNzLGM ,  https://youtu.be/l70MIHaQQa4 ,  https://youtu.be/pg0oiT5_8y0   Automated Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. These videos demonstrate how we apply the supply and demand system to our latest trading review and market analysis Enhance your Trading Strategy with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. Gain a competitive market advantage with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5 indicator, a powerful tool that combines MACD signals with supply and demand zones. By
Darwin Assistant
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the revolutionary MT5 indicator, DARWIN Assistant   - your ultimate gateway to the world of successful trading! Designed with precision and expertise, DARWIN Assistant     operates on a special strategy that harnesses the power of advanced technical indicators - RSI, Stochastics, CCI, and Trends - across all time frames. Brace yourself for an extraordinary trading experience as this cutting-edge indicator offers you the most accurate signals for entry, enabling you to navigate the m
Gold Sniper Vision Pro
Yusuf Al-ali
Indicators
GOLD SNIPER VISION If you trade Gold, this indicator was built for you. GOLD SNIPER VISION is a professional XAUUSD trading indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify high-quality trading opportunities through multi-timeframe market analysis. KEY FEATURES • Clear BUY & SELL signals • Entry, Stop Loss & Take Profit levels • Multi-Timeframe market analysis • Multiple Scalping & Swing modes • Automatic market analysis • Professional dashboard • Designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) TR
Execution X PRO
Artur Jacek Domagala
Utilities
EXECUTION X PRO Professional Manual Execution and Trade Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 Solution. Comfort. Experience. Easy to understand, develop for New traders Execution X PRO is an advanced manual trading panel created for traders who want to maintain full control over their market decisions while improving execution speed, position management and trading discipline. It does not generate random entries and it does not replace the trader’s strategy. Instead, it provides a structured executi
TitaniumTrend
Krzysztof Sitko
5 (1)
Indicators
TitaniumTrend - Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend Analyzer TitaniumTrend is a next-generation indicator designed to provide traders with a definitive edge by analyzing market trends across 21 different timeframes simultaneously. Featuring a stunning, custom-built "Glass Reflection" visual layer and a highly accurate sentiment dashboard, this tool eliminates market noise and reveals the true directional bias of any asset. Key Features 21-Timeframe Analytics: The built-in dashboard continuously s
FREE
TradeForge AlphaGain AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
Experts
AlphaGain AI – Elite Precision Trading Redefined AlphaGain AI is a powerful, AI-enhanced Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders consistently capture profitable trades using advanced machine learning and deep historical data analysis. Built for both beginners and professionals, AlphaGain AI adapts to market conditions in real-time—giving you a powerful advantage every step of the way. ️ Key Features: Artificial Intelligence Core AI-based algorithm identifies high-p
Backtesting Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introduction to the Manual Backtesting Indicator on MQL5 The MetaTrader platform provides an excellent backtesting tool for evaluating Expert Advisors (EAs). However, when it comes to manually backtesting a strategy to assess its effectiveness, this tool has some limitations: You cannot manually draw zones or trend lines while in backtesting mode. You cannot switch timeframes to check time alignment. For example, if my strategy requires additional confirmation from a higher timeframe (HTF), this
Gioteen Volatility Index
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI) - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicate
AlphaSeekingBull5
Thendo Evans Sithagu
Indicators
Introducing the Ultimate Trend-Following Indicator: Precision Signals at Your Fingertips In a market saturated with "black-box" systems and cluttered, confusing charts, clarity is the ultimate advantage. Alpha Seeking Bull strips away the noise, distilling complex market analysis into a single, high-fidelity visual cue. Whether you are a seasoned day trader or just starting your journey, this indicator is engineered to provide the confidence you need to execute trades with surgical precision. Th
Manzano Squeeze Pro
Patricia Manzano Gomez
Indicators
7-day free trial available with full functionality. Contact us at info@manzanotrading.com to request yours. Manzano Squeeze Pro is a professional squeeze momentum dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to identify periods of low volatility where the market is accumulating energy before a significant directional move, and to help traders position themselves in the direction of that move at the earliest possible moment. The core concept behind Manzano Squeeze Pro is volatility compression. Wh
Trade Extender
Loncey Duwarkah
5 (1)
Experts
Autonomously executes trades, overseeing the entire process from initiation to completion.  Free support via chat, email and remote assistance Originally built for XAUUSD (Gold). Settings changes for other symbols Powerful rules management Enhanced positioning features Risk Management / Dynamic lot sizing Quick Setup Symbols : XAUUSD Investment for all: Our trading bot is crafted to serve traders of all investment levels, ensuring accessibility to the forex market even for those with limited fu
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Universal Strategy EA MT5
Jerome Tommy Bodden
Experts
Universal Strategy EA - Multi-Timeframe Multi indicator filtering system A sophisticated automated trading system that combines multi-timeframe MACD analysis along with multiple indicators that can be set to true or false with advanced pattern recognition and comprehensive risk management. This EA operates as a standalone system with built-in signal detection, requiring no external indicators.  All indicators can be a combination of filtering system with adjustable timeframes to filter from inc
Ultra short Second level Tick Candlestick Chart
Chuan Yu Qiu
Indicators
The Second-Level Tick Candlestick Generator is a professional-grade MT5 indicator tool specifically designed for high-frequency trading and short-term scalping. It can convert raw tick data into highly customizable second-level candlestick charts in real-time, helping traders accurately capture micro-market fluctuations and optimize entry and exit timing. This tool provides clear chart displays, allowing you to more intuitively identify price action patterns and improve trading decision efficien
Gold Pulse Pro Alerts Sessions and Levels
Yuki Nakayama
Indicators
NEW in v2.0 - Gold Pulse now also answers WHY gold is moving: MACRO verdict - USD, yields and risk in one read: HEADWIND or TAILWIND for gold.; NEXT high-impact event with a live countdown (economic calendar).; Hover any element to reveal the exact numbers behind it - visual at a glance, data on demand. Know exactly where gold is in the day, get ALERTED the instant something matters, and never miss the moments that move XAUUSD. Live session clock, ADR consumption, ATR/spread, multi-timeframe bi
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Experts
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (32)
Indicators
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Buyers of this product also purchase
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Btcusd Pro
Metin Erkamoglu
Indicators
BTCUSD PRO Signal Solution for MT5 BTCUSD PRO is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze BTCUSD or BTCUSD# with a structured signal workflow. The product is not an automated trading system. It does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides analytical buy and sell signal information and displays a visual trade plan on the chart so the user can make their own trading decisions. Main purpose BTCUSD PRO is designed for traders who prefe
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
Break Pullback
Arief
Indicators
Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5 "Smart Simple Fast!" Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries? Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move? Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator. What Is Break Pullback? Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, an
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Indicators
Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Indicators
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 Indicator · Smart Money Concepts · Predictive Intelligence Engine ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI is a professional Smart Money Concepts indicator system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines the complete SMC framework — Order Blocks, Liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps, Break of Structure,
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Indicators
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Indicators
Advanced Algorithmic Precision: Euro Escalper V6.10 Euro Escalper V6.10 is a comprehensive, institutional-grade decision-making suite engineered for systematic traders. By integrating dynamic volume profiling, fractal market structure, and non-repainting momentum alerts, it provides a mathematical edge across Synthetic Indices (Deriv), Forex, and Crypto , eliminating visual noise for absolute execution clarity. Why Professional Traders Choose Euro Escalper: 100% Non-Repainting Signals: Alert arr
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Meravith is a structural market analysis framework designed to organise multi-timeframe information into a continuously updated contextual model. Meravith blog:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770467 Contextual Market Intelligence Meravith transforms thousands of structural calculations into a coherent representation of the current market. For every analysed timeframe, the system evaluates: Trend Direction Structural Reliability Volume Participation Dynamic Equilibrium Dynamic Support Tr
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Indicators
BigPlayerRange — Best Indicator for Micro Index and Micro Dollar | MT5 Unlock the power of BigPlayerRange , widely recognized as the best institutional indicator for the micro index and micro dollar on MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool highlights strategic zones of institutional activity, providing ultra-precise market structure insights. How It Works: BigPlayerRange draws two horizontal zones based on institutional volume action: Green Zone — Where institutional buyers defend the price.
SMC Institutional Suite
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Indicators
SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings. Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart. Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
Gold Xausd Hunter
Metin Erkamoglu
5 (1)
Indicators
MATADOR GOLD XAUUSD M5 Scalp Signals for MT5 MATADOR GOLD is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze short-term Gold movement on the M5 timeframe. The indicator does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides buy and sell signal guidance so the user can make their own trading decisions according to their risk plan, broker conditions, and trade management rules. Main purpose MATADOR GOLD is built to help traders avoid noisy signal flow and
ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicators
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Hidden Trendline Channel Project 17 Tool
Herman Santoso
Indicators
Hidden Trend Channel Project 17 Tool SPECIAL NOVEMBER SALE is now finished. Price goes back to normal.  This is an Automated Tool for Multi Timeframe Trend Channel Analysis Visualization with Intelligent Range Market, Trending Market, Reversal, Breakout Detection.  It draws multiple Trend Channels with multiple sub-trendlines levels inside the channel for perfectly give you the trader, the crystal clear Trend channels where price trend direction is moving. This tool is accurately useful for T
AutoChannels
Thekeunpie
Indicators
"Manual channel drawing? Not anymore. Let the market structure reveal itself automatically." "Track long-term price zones 24/7, in real-time." Real Trader Pain Points Identifying pivot points manually takes   huge time   and   effort Difficult to adapt to   high volatility   and pinpoint   reliable channels Copy Ideas "Markets never sleep. Why should your analysis stop?" "Dozens of assets a day—how do you keep up?" Core Claim AutoChannels   automatically reads market structure , reducin
Triple Crox Strategy
issam rahhal sabour
Indicators
Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Professional MetaTrader 5 Indicator 13 Patterns • Fibonacci • CLUSTER ML • Multi-Filter 1. Overview Advanced MT5 indicator combining 13 Pattern Detection , Fibonacci Analysis , CLUSTER Machine Learning and Multi-Filter system for precise signals on Forex, indices, commodities, crypto. 5-step pipeline: indicators → filter → patterns → signals → levels. 2. Trading Setup Heikin-Ashi colored bars. Buy/Sell arrows with Entry, TP1(1x ATR), TP2(2x
TraderHUD
Justino Porto Neto
5 (1)
Indicators
TraderHUD v2 — Complete Dashboard for the Professional Trader TraderHUD v2 is the evolution of the most complete visual indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings together everything a trader needs to see on the chart to make more informed decisions: temporal context, dollar strength, statistical range, pivot levels, movement speed and macro trend — all integrated, configurable and without cluttering the chart. This version was built based on real use in live trading, incorporating a clear philosophy
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
More from author
Trading Companion
Icham Aidibe
Utilities
Trading Companion is an EA bridge to the Telegram chat. It does not place trades, it provides to your Telegram's terminal information about your accounts - it can be used with any other EA, indicator or trading solution. It notifies you about the server lag (ping between your terminal and your broker) and includes a feature to withdraw wisely from your account.‌ Settings Ping limit: default 300ms - will warn you if ping is superior Basis Fund: 0, deactivated - each time you will withdraw, it is
FREE
Ermou Street
Icham Aidibe
Utilities
Ermou Street rather than an expert or an indicator is a all-in-one trading assistant easing your trading sessions by providing signals and notifications. It's an assistant rather than a robot - "an assisted steering rather than an autopilot", and now, it autoadjusts itself to any instrument, any timeframe & any circumstance. How to First, you should watch the video. Then here's some explanation: By default, attaching Ermou Street to a chart, you’ll get: A panel Signals: buy (default blue arrow)
Regent Street
Icham Aidibe
Indicators
Regent Street, rather than an expert or an indicator, is an all-in-one trading assistant easing your trading sessions by providing signals and notifications. It's an assistant rather than a robot - "an assisted steering rather than an autopilot", and now, it autoadjusts itself to any instrument, any timeframe & any circumstance. Note from the author: Regent Street's frontend is exactly the same as an other product Ermou Street , but the backend is different. Performances for each are very relati
Market Sentiment for MT5
Icham Aidibe
Indicators
Market Sentiment is an indicator for MT5.  Market sentiment is the feeling or tone of a market . Also called investor sentiment, it is generally described as being bullish or bearish : When bulls are in control, prices are going up . When bears are in control, prices are going down . Markets being driven by emotions, the market sentiment is about feelings whereas fundamental value is about business performance . Settings :  Range in bars : numbers of bars used for the calculation, at your own c
FiboCandles
Icham Aidibe
Indicators
Tired of traditional Fibonacci retracement lines cluttering your charts and extending into infinity? FiboCandles revolutionizes technical analysis on MetaTrader 5 by transforming classic mathematical ratios into adaptive price channels and dynamic breakout zones . Instead of drawing lines, FiboCandles builds structural blocks directly over your candlesticks. It maps the market's natural rhythm, making it instantly obvious when the price is consolidating, retracing, or launching a massive new tre
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review