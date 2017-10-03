Currency Index Watcher is a simple and user-friendly tool for whoever wish to trade Forex using currencies indexes.

Currency Index Watcher is configurable and usable directly from the panel.

Indexes of 8 custom currencies



EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, NZD (default)

Any 3-chars symbol from your market watch could be used (BTC = bitcoin, RUB = ruble, CNH = yuan etc ...) : double click the symbol label

watch could be used (BTC = bitcoin, RUB = ruble, CNH = yuan etc ...) : double click the symbol label Ability to select which currencies and made-of pairs will be analyzed : check/uncheck wanted symbols in the calculation

: check/uncheck wanted symbols in the calculation Graphics : there's 2 types of graphics you'll meet there ...

there's 2 types of graphics you'll meet there ... Selected currencies compared as an histogram: gives an overview of the whole forex market - automatically updated according to selected currencies

gives an overview of the whole forex market - automatically updated according to selected currencies

Specific currencies's historical data over the chosen period: click on the value to display this graphic, by analyzing the index of the currencies thru time it's possible to make yourself a better opinion on what's upcoming

Currencies Pairs



Selection of opportunities is made according to the following selection criteria:

Minimal threshold: minimal difference in points of indexes' variation, the higher it is the more accurate is the signal.

minimal difference in points of indexes' variation, the higher it is the more accurate is the signal. Search among all currencies or only opened chart

Period: (W)eeks/(D)ays/(H)ours/(M)inutes, default is set to 24h.

(W)eeks/(D)ays/(H)ours/(M)inutes, default is set to 24h. MA (moving average's period): 0=off, to use prices' from a moving average and take benefit from smoothing rather than standard prices.

Heat zone & signals :

Add in the heat zone : default is set to 5 - when a pair reaches that level of strength (whatever it is bullish or bearish), it is signaled as being trending

default is set to 5 - when a pair reaches that level of strength (whatever it is bullish or bearish), it is signaled as being trending Remove from the heat zone : default is set to 3 - when a pair falls below that level of strength (whatever it is bullish or bearish), it is signaled as not being trending anymore

default is set to 3 - when a pair falls below that level of strength (whatever it is bullish or bearish), it is signaled as not being trending anymore Clear journal : will clear the journal

Currencies pairs are listed according to a color-code (Green/Red) based on the "heat zone" values defined by the user :

Dark color = strong trend

= strong trend Normal color = trending

= trending Light = insignificantly trending

Scope : default is set to 5

The scope is a "multitimeframe zoom" , a unique feature developed for CIW, since last update values it displays aren't no longer strengths, but forces

, a unique feature developed for CIW, since last update values it displays aren't A concrete example being more talkative : "EURUSD, 24h, Scope 5", it will show EURUSD force on :

"EURUSD, 24h, Scope 5", it will show EURUSD force on : the whole last 24 h : strong bull

strong bull

the last 19 h : bull

bull

the last 14 h : bull

bull

the last 9 h : bear

bear

the last 4 h : strong bear

You'll find more examples on the "Comments tab".

With such a deep analysis it's possible to easily anticipate any upcoming consolidation/breakout etc ...

Customization & friendliness

Default settings : any change made to CIW is registered, this button will reset the indicator to its default settings

any change made to CIW is registered, this button will reset the indicator to its default settings Beep to notify : enable/disable sound notification

Currency Index Watcher is timeframe independent and needs to be applied on one only chart but an interval of >=24h is recommended to rely on this strategy.



