Hidden-HAT EA.









Hide your Strategy from Brokers eyes this expert allows you to set goals wholly hidden from the eyes of Brokers It is easy with HiddenHat EA, Although its possibilities are instrumental. In many cases, you place an order and set T/P after your position reaches the target price the T/P not activated Because the Broker can see and control it without your knowledge and that can make terrible consequences by adding spread Markup by 2 or 3 points then you find the price going in the opposite direction. In other hands at S/L, it is possible to migrate it and activate at too much loss, Thus increasing your losses further. So most professional traders hide their T/P & S/L from the eyes of Brokers in many ways but the most effective way in this "HiddenHat EA."