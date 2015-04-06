Hidden HAT
- Experts
-
Muhammad Salih-Experience for a long time in ForEX-change Markets following different particular trading methods and patterns aimed at profits in the short and long-term
-Mastery of psychological trading through intensive studies on the psychology of the trader over the past four years.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 6
Hidden-HAT EA.
Hide your Strategy from Brokers eyes this expert allows you to set goals wholly hidden from the eyes of Brokers It is easy with HiddenHat EA, Although its possibilities are instrumental. In many cases, you place an order and set T/P after your position reaches the target price the T/P not activated Because the Broker can see and control it without your knowledge and that can make terrible consequences by adding spread Markup by 2 or 3 points then you find the price going in the opposite direction. In other hands at S/L, it is possible to migrate it and activate at too much loss, Thus increasing your losses further. So most professional traders hide their T/P & S/L from the eyes of Brokers in many ways but the most effective way in this "HiddenHat EA."
General Recommendations
Be sure to activate it on the specific chart you want to work on or with the same symbol-chart you work on; For example, you want to run it on EURUSD you should to put the EA first on any time-frame of EURUSD chart, Then adjust the settings which is the number of points you targets
@ Hidden TP
@ Hidden SL
Important Note:-
Hidden TP & SL must set on Points, Not Pips
1 Point= 10 Pips
The EA works on all currency pairs
It can be used on more than one currency at the same time with different settings for each currency pair.