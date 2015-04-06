Hidden HAT

  • Experts
  • Muhammad Salih
    Muhammad Salih

    Muhammad Salih

    -Experience for a long time in ForEX-change Markets following different particular trading methods and patterns aimed at profits in the short and long-term

    -Mastery of psychological trading through intensive studies on the psychology of the trader over the past four years.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 6

Hidden-HAT EA.


  Hide your Strategy from Brokers eyes this expert allows you to set goals wholly hidden from the eyes of Brokers It is easy with HiddenHat EA, Although its possibilities are instrumental. In many cases, you place an order and set T/P after your position reaches the target price the T/P not activated Because the Broker can see and control it without your knowledge and that can make terrible consequences by adding spread Markup by 2 or 3 points then you find the price going in the opposite direction. In other hands at S/L, it is possible to migrate it and activate at too much loss, Thus increasing your losses further. So most professional traders hide their T/P & S/L from the eyes of Brokers in many ways but the most effective way in this "HiddenHat EA."

 

General Recommendations


Be sure to activate it on the specific chart you want to work on or with the same symbol-chart you work on; For example, you want to run it on EURUSD you should to put the EA first on any time-frame of EURUSD chart, Then adjust the settings which is the number of points you targets

@ Hidden TP

@ Hidden SL


Important Note:- 

Hidden TP & SL must set on Points, Not Pips

1 Point= 10 Pips 

The EA works on all currency pairs 

It can be used on more than one currency at the same time with different settings for each currency pair.


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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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