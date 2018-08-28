Wicked Inside Bars

Inside bar price action. Inside bar must be completely engulfed within mother bar (mother bar is indicated as bar 2 in inputs). Stop orders will be placed after the formation of the inside bar at the top and bottom of the mother bar.

Inputs:

Interval from bar 2 - the distance of placing stop orders from the top and bottom of the mother bar.

Lot Size - volume of the trade.

Take Profit - multiple of the size of the mother bar.

Stop Loss as % of mother bar - adjust the stop loss of the stop orders in proportion to the size of the mother bar. 0 means stop loss is the size of the mother bar, 50 means stop loss at half of the size of the mother bar.

Magic number - for magic mike.

Slippage - slippage

Expiration Hour Order - the expiration of the stop orders after they have been placed.

Bar 2 Size minimum - the minimum size of the mother bar.

Bar 2 Size maximum - the maximum size of the mother bar.