Wicked Inside Bars
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 28 August 2018
- Activations: 5
Inside bar price action. Inside bar must be completely engulfed within mother bar (mother bar is indicated as bar 2 in inputs). Stop orders will be placed after the formation of the inside bar at the top and bottom of the mother bar.
Inputs:
Interval from bar 2 - the distance of placing stop orders from the top and bottom of the mother bar.
Lot Size - volume of the trade.
Take Profit - multiple of the size of the mother bar.
Stop Loss as % of mother bar - adjust the stop loss of the stop orders in proportion to the size of the mother bar. 0 means stop loss is the size of the mother bar, 50 means stop loss at half of the size of the mother bar.
Magic number - for magic mike.
Slippage - slippage
Expiration Hour Order - the expiration of the stop orders after they have been placed.
Bar 2 Size minimum - the minimum size of the mother bar.
Bar 2 Size maximum - the maximum size of the mother bar.