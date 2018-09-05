Probability Indicator for MT5

Probability Indicator displays volatility bands on the price chart and calculates probabilities of price exceeding specified levels for the next bar, taking trend into account. It does that by performing a statistical analysis of the completed bars in the chart's history, which may include years of data. The volatility bands differ from Bollinger bands in the calculation of standard deviation from the simple moving average, resulting in bands that envelop the range of price swings in a channel that is useful to the trader.


Advantages

  • Plotted bands are more useful than Bollinger bands
  • EMA in relation to SMA indicates trend
  • Trend factors into probability calculations
  • Probability values are printed to the terminal
  • Indicator uses all data in chart history

Features

  • Applies to any time frame
  • Calculate probabilities for high, low, or close of next bar
  • Calculate probabilities for any selected price
  • Reports current price in terms of standard deviation from SMA

Inputs

  1. "SMA Periods," bars in simple moving average
  2. "EMA Periods," bars in exponential moving average
  3. "Band standard deviations," distance of bands from SMA
  4. "Use bar highs and lows," calculate probabilities for maximum price swing or for closing price
  5. "Use Bollinger calculation," plot by Bollinger method or by improved method
  6. "Significant digits," set precision of numbers in terminal
  7. "Exclusion threshold," explained in User's Guide

The User's Guide details the theory of operation and how to use Probability Indicator.


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FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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