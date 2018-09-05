Probability Indicator

Probability Indicator displays volatility bands on the price chart and calculates probabilities of price exceeding specified levels for the next bar, taking trend into account. It does that by performing a statistical analysis of the completed bars in the chart's history, which may include years of data. The volatility bands differ from Bollinger bands in the calculation of standard deviation from the simple moving average, resulting in bands that envelop the range of price swings in a channel that is useful to the trader.


Advantages

  • Plotted bands are more useful than Bollinger bands
  • EMA in relation to SMA indicates trend
  • Trend factors into probability calculations
  • Probability values are printed to the terminal
  • Indicator uses all data in chart history

Features

  • Applies to any time frame
  • Calculate probabilities for high, low, or close of next bar
  • Calculate probabilities for any selected price
  • Reports current price in terms of standard deviation from SMA

Inputs

  1. "SMA Periods," bars in simple moving average
  2. "EMA Periods," bars in exponential moving average
  3. "Band standard deviations," distance of bands from SMA
  4. "Use bar highs and lows," calculate probabilities for maximum price swing or for closing price
  5. "Use Bollinger calculation," plot by Bollinger method or by improved method
  6. "Significant digits," set precision of numbers in terminal
  7. "Exclusion threshold," explained in User's Guide

The User's Guide details the theory of operation and how to use Probability Indicator.


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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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