Synthetic full

The indicator displays the chart of an arbitrary combination of trading instruments, described by the entered arithmetic formula.

Using the indicator.

Add an indicator to any chart. Enter the formula as a string in the indicator's parameters. All symbols used in the formula must exactly match the names in the table "Market Overview" of the terminal. Example of the formula: (SIBN + SNGS) / 'RTS-3.19' + 2.5 * GAZP / LKOH Start the indicator

The formula must meet the following requirements: