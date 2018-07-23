Synthetic full

The indicator displays the chart of an arbitrary combination of trading instruments, described by the entered arithmetic formula.

Using the indicator.

  1. Add an indicator to any chart.
  2. Enter the formula as a string in the indicator's parameters. All symbols used in the formula must exactly match the names in the table "Market Overview" of the terminal. Example of the formula:
    3. (SIBN + SNGS) / 'RTS-3.19' + 2.5 * GAZP / LKOH
  3. Start the indicator

The formula must meet the following requirements:

  • The names of the symbols must exactly match the names in the table "Market Overview" of the terminal.
  • In the formula are allowed:
    • arithmetic operations: '+', '-', '*', '/';
    • numerical constants;
    • brackets.
  • The names of instruments containing arithmetic operations symbols (such as 'RTS-3.19') must be concluded in single quotes ('RTS-3.19').
  • The spaces in the formula are ignored.
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Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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Synthetic
Viktor Lubimov
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This is an arbitrage indicator. The indicator displays the chart of an arbitrary combination of trading instruments, described by the entered arithmetic formula. Using the indicator. Add an indicator to any chart. Enter the formula as a string in the indicator's parameters. All symbols used in the formula must exactly match the names in the table "Market Overview" of the terminal. Example of the formula: (SIBN + SNGS) / 'RTS-3.19' + 2.5 * GAZP / LKOH Start the indicator The formula must meet the
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Михаил Горюнов
148
Михаил Горюнов 2026.01.08 06:45 
 

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Roman Yudintsev
277
Roman Yudintsev 2023.01.15 09:34 
 

Индикатор присоединяется к графику. Но окно графика пустое. Поигрался с формулой в настройках. Если результат вычисления формулы в диапазоне до 1, то график индикатора появляется.

[Deleted] 2019.11.04 17:48 
 

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[Deleted] 2019.01.14 07:42 
 

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Alexey Radionenko
270
Alexey Radionenko 2018.08.12 22:55 
 

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