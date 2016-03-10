Synthetic

3

This is an arbitrage indicator.

The indicator displays the chart of an arbitrary combination of trading instruments, described by the entered arithmetic formula.

Using the indicator.

  1. Add an indicator to any chart.
  2. Enter the formula as a string in the indicator's parameters. All symbols used in the formula must exactly match the names in the table "Market Overview" of the terminal. Example of the formula:
    3. (SIBN + SNGS) / 'RTS-3.19' + 2.5 * GAZP / LKOH
  3. Start the indicator

The formula must meet the following requirements:

  • The names of the symbols must exactly match the names in the table "Market Overview" of the terminal.
  • In the formula are allowed:
    • arithmetic operations: '+', '-', '*', '/';
    • numerical constants;
    • brackets.
  • The names of instruments containing arithmetic operations symbols (such as 'RTS-3.19') must be concluded in single quotes ('RTS-3.19').
  • The spaces in the formula are ignored.


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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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The indicator displays the chart of an arbitrary combination of trading instruments, described by the entered arithmetic formula. Using the indicator. Add an indicator to any chart. Enter the formula as a string in the indicator's parameters. All symbols used in the formula must exactly match the names in the table "Market Overview" of the terminal. Example of the formula: (SIBN + SNGS) / 'RTS-3.19' + 2.5 * GAZP / LKOH Start the indicator The formula must meet the following requirements: The nam
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Roman Yudintsev
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Roman Yudintsev 2023.01.15 09:36 
 

Индикатор присоединяется к графику. Но окно графика пустое. Поигрался с формулой в настройках. Если результат вычисления формулы в диапазоне до 1, то график индикатора появляется.

[Deleted] 2019.01.14 08:01 
 

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Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2018.01.14 17:58 
 

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Daniel Andrejczuk
5597
Daniel Andrejczuk 2017.11.09 14:33 
 

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Nork
6187
Nork 2016.03.25 00:23 
 

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