Unison Song

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/yarkan


Peculiarities

  • Based on correlation of two currency pairs (two or more currency pairs can be specified in the settings).
  • Trades two pairs simultaneously (pair trading).
  • Do not use indicators.
  • Correctly works only with the major currency pairs (having USD).
  • Open prices only (the EA explicitly controls bar opening).
  • Displays the trade information in the left corner of the chart


Recommendations

  • Do not use cross currency pairs
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Leverage 1:500
  • Rebate to refund part of spread or commission


Parameters

  • Pairs - set the pairs to trade.
  • Lot - initial lot.
  • LotIncrease - algorithm for increasing the lot.
  • HistoryBars - the number of bars in history for the EA to analyze to determine the entry point.
  • Limit - the higher the value, the smaller the number of trades and the smaller the probability of a large drawdown.
  • TargetProfit - target profit to close positions.
  • TargetLoss - loss to open positions with an increased lot.
  • MaxDrawdown - if the drawdown (margin*100/balance) is greater than MaxDrawdown, the EA will not open positions with the initial lot.


Explanation

Example for setting the Pairs parameter: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD.

All positions are closed if the total profit of all positions is equal to TargetProfit (decreases in proportion to the number of open positions).

If the loss of the first positions (with the initial lot) is greater than TargetLoss, new positions are opened with an increased lot.

TargetLoss is increased in proportion to the number of open positions.

Testing was performed in "Every tick based on real ticks" mode.

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4.18 (11)
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Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.75 (24)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.39 (126)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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