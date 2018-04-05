Unison Song

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/yarkan





Peculiarities

Based on correlation of two currency pairs (two or more currency pairs can be specified in the settings).

Trades two pairs simultaneously (pair trading).

Do not use indicators.

Correctly works only with the major currency pairs (having USD).

Open prices only (the EA explicitly controls bar opening).

Displays the trade information in the left corner of the chart





Recommendations

Do not use cross currency pairs

Timeframe: M1

Leverage 1:500

Rebate to refund part of spread or commission





Parameters

Pairs - set the pairs to trade.

- set the pairs to trade. Lot - initial lot.

- initial lot. LotIncrease - algorithm for increasing the lot.

- algorithm for increasing the lot. HistoryBars - the number of bars in history for the EA to analyze to determine the entry point.

- the number of bars in history for the EA to analyze to determine the entry point. Limit - the higher the value, the smaller the number of trades and the smaller the probability of a large drawdown.

- the higher the value, the smaller the number of trades and the smaller the probability of a large drawdown. TargetProfit - target profit to close positions.

- target profit to close positions. TargetLoss - loss to open positions with an increased lot.

- loss to open positions with an increased lot. MaxDrawdown - if the drawdown (margin*100/balance) is greater than MaxDrawdown, the EA will not open positions with the initial lot.





Explanation

Example for setting the Pairs parameter: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD.

All positions are closed if the total profit of all positions is equal to TargetProfit (decreases in proportion to the number of open positions).

If the loss of the first positions (with the initial lot) is greater than TargetLoss, new positions are opened with an increased lot.

TargetLoss is increased in proportion to the number of open positions.

Testing was performed in "Every tick based on real ticks" mode.