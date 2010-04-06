MassEffects

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/yarkan





Features

Does not use indicators

Uses averaging with an increased lot

Open prices only (an EA that explicitly controls bar opening)

Trades Buy and Sell independently. In the EA parameters, you can set Buy, Sell or BuySell (for Hedge accounts)





Recommendations

Leverage 1:500

Timeframe: M1

Rebate to refund part of spread or commission





Parameters

Lots - lot increase parameter

- lot increase parameter TargetProfit - target profit to close positions

- target profit to close positions TargetLoss - loss, in case of which a position with an increased lot will be opened

- loss, in case of which a position with an increased lot will be opened AverageBars - number of averaging bars

- number of averaging bars TradeDirection - trade direction

- trade direction TradeStartHour - GMT hour, after which position opening is allowed

- GMT hour, after which position opening is allowed TradeStopHour - GMT hour, after which position opening is not allowed

- GMT hour, after which position opening is not allowed OffsetSummerGMT - broker's time zone (summer)

- broker's time zone (summer) OffsetWinterGMT - broker's time zone (winter)

- broker's time zone (winter) MagicNumber - number for the EA to recognize its own positions





Explanation

All positions are closed if the total profit of all positions is equal to TargetProfit (decreases in proportion to the number of open positions)

If there are no open positions, a new position with the starting lot is opened at the beginning of a new bar

TargetLoss and AverageBars are increased in proportion to the number of open positions

If the loss of the first position (with the initial lot) is greater than TargetLoss and AverageBars have already formed, a new position opens with an increased lot

Testing was performed in "Every tick based on real ticks" mode