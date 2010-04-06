MassEffects
- Experts
-
Andrey YaremchukLocal copier of orders from MT5 to MT4
How to install: https://youtu.be/No4RX6B-GeA
MT5: https://goo.gl/Ne6FXL
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 20
Features
- Does not use indicators
- Uses averaging with an increased lot
- Open prices only (an EA that explicitly controls bar opening)
- Trades Buy and Sell independently. In the EA parameters, you can set Buy, Sell or BuySell (for Hedge accounts)
Recommendations
- Leverage 1:500
- Timeframe: M1
- Rebate to refund part of spread or commission
Parameters
- Lots - lot increase parameter
- TargetProfit - target profit to close positions
- TargetLoss - loss, in case of which a position with an increased lot will be opened
- AverageBars - number of averaging bars
- TradeDirection - trade direction
- TradeStartHour - GMT hour, after which position opening is allowed
- TradeStopHour - GMT hour, after which position opening is not allowed
- OffsetSummerGMT - broker's time zone (summer)
- OffsetWinterGMT - broker's time zone (winter)
- MagicNumber - number for the EA to recognize its own positions
Explanation
All positions are closed if the total profit of all positions is equal to TargetProfit (decreases in proportion to the number of open positions)
If there are no open positions, a new position with the starting lot is opened at the beginning of a new bar
TargetLoss and AverageBars are increased in proportion to the number of open positions
If the loss of the first position (with the initial lot) is greater than TargetLoss and AverageBars have already formed, a new position opens with an increased lot
Testing was performed in "Every tick based on real ticks" mode