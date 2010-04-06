MassEffects

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/yarkan


Features

  • Does not use indicators
  • Uses averaging with an increased lot
  • Open prices only (an EA that explicitly controls bar opening)
  • Trades Buy and Sell independently. In the EA parameters, you can set Buy, Sell or BuySell (for Hedge accounts)


Recommendations

  • Leverage 1:500
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Rebate to refund part of spread or commission


Parameters

  • Lots - lot increase parameter
  • TargetProfit - target profit to close positions
  • TargetLoss - loss, in case of which a position with an increased lot will be opened
  • AverageBars - number of averaging bars
  • TradeDirection - trade direction
  • TradeStartHour - GMT hour, after which position opening is allowed
  • TradeStopHour - GMT hour, after which position opening is not allowed
  • OffsetSummerGMT - broker's time zone (summer)
  • OffsetWinterGMT - broker's time zone (winter)
  • MagicNumber - number for the EA to recognize its own positions


Explanation

All positions are closed if the total profit of all positions is equal to TargetProfit (decreases in proportion to the number of open positions)

If there are no open positions, a new position with the starting lot is opened at the beginning of a new bar

TargetLoss and AverageBars are increased in proportion to the number of open positions

If the loss of the first position (with the initial lot) is greater than TargetLoss and AverageBars have already formed, a new position opens with an increased lot

Testing was performed in "Every tick based on real ticks" mode

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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
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4.57 (49)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Monitoring : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/yarkan Features no use of any indicators Uses averaging with an increased lot Open prices only (an EA that explicitly controls bar opening) Trades Buy and Sell independently. In the EA parameters, you can set Buy, Sell or BuySell (for Hedge accounts) Displays the trade information in the top left corner of the chart Recommendations Timeframe: M1 Leverage 1:500 Rebate to refund part of spread or commission Parameters Pairs - setting the pairs
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