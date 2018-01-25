WispSignals
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The indicator shows possible reversal points. It is based on several candlestick patterns + an oscillator.
The indicator is easy to use: install it and watch arrows. Sell when a red arrow appears and buy when a blue arrow appears.
If you set the Alert option in the indicator parameters to True, the indicator will show an alert window with information about the currency pair, on which the signal has formed.
- ALERT = True/False;
Attention! It is not the Holy Grail for trading, errors may happen.