Collection of moving averages
- Indicators
-
Yaroslav BarabanovПрограммист С и С++, электронщик.
- Version: 1.0
This indicator includes various types of moving averages. The indicator contains the following set of moving averages:
- CA (Cumulative Moving Average)
- MIN (Minimum for the period)
- MAX (Maximum for the period)
- SMA (Simple Moving Average)
- EMA (Exponential Moving Average)
- DMA (Double exponential moving average)
- TMA (Triple exponential moving average)
- LWMA (Linear Weighted Moving Average)
- SMM (Simple Moving Median)
- SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average)
- HMA (Hull Moving Average)
- NoLagMa
The list of moving averages will expand with new versions of the indicator. Also, the indicator draws moving averages in two colors. The color of the moving average depends on the direction of the trend.
Parameters
- moving average period - period of the moving average. The minimum period is 2 for all moving averages, except NoLagMa. NoLagMa has a minimum period of 3.
- moving average shift - shift the moving average by the specified number of bars.
- type of moving average - type of the moving average. The following types of moving averages are available:
- price
- CA (Cumulative moving average)
- MIN (Minimum for the period)
- MAX (Maximum for the period)
- SMA (Simple Moving Average)
- EMA (Exponential Moving Average)
- DMA (Double exponential moving average)
- TMA (Triple exponential moving average)
- LWMA (Linear Weighted Moving Average)
- SMM (Simple moving median)
- SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average)
- HMA (Hull Moving Average)
- NoLagMa
- price type - the price type used in calculation of the moving average. The following options are available:
- close
- (high+low+close)/3
- (open+high+low)/3
- (open+high+low_close)/4
- (high+low)/2
- (high+close)/2
- (low+close)/2
- (open+high)/2
- (open+low)/2
- (open+close)/2
- open
- high
- low
- vertical offset - shift the moving average up or down by the specified number of points.
Bom, tem HMA e conheci a No Lag MA, que considerei muito precisa.