Collection of moving averages

This indicator includes various types of moving averages. The indicator contains the following set of moving averages:

CA (Cumulative Moving Average)

MIN (Minimum for the period)

MAX (Maximum for the period)

SMA (Simple Moving Average)

EMA (Exponential Moving Average)

DMA (Double exponential moving average)

TMA (Triple exponential moving average)

LWMA (Linear Weighted Moving Average)

SMM (Simple Moving Median)

SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average)

HMA (Hull Moving Average)

NoLagMa

The list of moving averages will expand with new versions of the indicator. Also, the indicator draws moving averages in two colors. The color of the moving average depends on the direction of the trend.





Parameters