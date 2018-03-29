Standard deviation with levels

Standard deviation with levels is a modification of the Standard deviation indicator, supplemented by the levels of expected Highs and Lows. The levels are plotted using the Support and resistance bands indicator, which determines the High and Low levels nearest to the current indicator value based on the historical values ​​of the extremes.


Parameters

  • standard deviation period - period of the standard deviation indicator.
  • extremum detector period - period of extremum detection. This parameter affects the sensitivity to peak values of the standard deviation. The higher the parameter value, the higher peak values of the standard deviation will be used as historical minimums and maximums of the indicator.
  • number of extrema - the number of peak values of the standard deviation minimums and maximums. The higher the parameter value, the more High and Low levels close to the current value are displayed by the indicator. The minimum value of this parameter is 1.


How to use the indicator

It is necessary to select the suitable values for extremum detector period and number of extrema. The extremum detector period parameter should be greater than or equal to standard deviation period. The number of extrema parameter can take values above 1. However, there is no point in making it too large, since false levels may appear. The High and Low levels should help in predicting the maximum standard deviation value in the future.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Collection of moving averages
Yaroslav Barabanov
4 (2)
Indicators
This indicator includes various types of moving averages. The indicator contains the following set of moving averages: CA (Cumulative Moving Average) MIN (Minimum for the period) MAX (Maximum for the period) SMA (Simple Moving Average) EMA (Exponential Moving Average) DMA (Double exponential moving average) TMA (Triple exponential moving average) LWMA (Linear Weighted Moving Average) SMM (Simple Moving Median) SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average) HMA (Hull Moving Average) NoLagMa The list of moving av
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Pisist Ittipolpong
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Pisist Ittipolpong 2026.06.14 16:16 
 

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