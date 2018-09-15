Measuring the distance between two MAs can be much more powerful and reliable than waiting for crossing MAs, and then again for confirmatory setups... If you no longer want to wait for MA crosses as being too late for good entry positions, you are right with the Signal Pip Indicator.





You are supposed to set an alarm for the distance between two MAs, fast & slow, whereas a 3rd confirmatory MA can be added as additional trigger & a fourth to filter out.



You are able to select to be alerted when

the chosen pip-distance between two main MAs occurs



the chosen pip-distance occurs and doesn't hit a 3rd trigger MA, which lies inbetween both by default (blue dotted)



a combination of both appears, that delivers more alerts





Additonally, you can turn the 4th MA on/off to filter out + a selective RSI function.





Example:

1. When you choose the fast MA to be 1, you will be alerted when the exact pip-distance between slow MA and recent price action occurs.

2. Or you set the fast MA to be 0,5 (body center candle) & slow MA 1 (recent price), then choose a pip-distance that is slightly higher than the average candle size; this way you will be alerted when a rapid candle outbreak occurs.

3. Of course you are also able to just monitor the interaction of two main MAs, so called growth-speed, and be alerted when they reach a certain distance.



This indicator can be used in many ways.









Input Parameters







Settings for Fast Moving Average

Fast Period: Period

Fast Method MA: Simple, Exponential, Smooth, Linear Weighted

Fast Apply to: Price (Open, Close etc.)

Fast Color: Color

Fast Style: Style (Solid, Dash etc.)

Fast Width: Width

Settings for Slow Moving Average:

Slow Period: Period

Slow Method MA: Simple, Exponential, Smooth, Linear Weighted

Slow Apply to: Price (Open, Close etc.)

Slow Color: Color

Slow Style: Style (Solid, Dash etc.)

Slow Width: Width

Settings for Confirmatory Moving Average:

Confirmatory Period: Period

Confirmatory Method MA: Simple, Exponential, Smooth, Linear Weighted

Confirmatory Apply to: Price (Open, Close etc.)

Confirmatory Color: Color

Confirmatory Style: Style (Solid, Dash etc.)

Confirmatory Width: Width

Settings for filtering Moving Average:

Use filtering Moving Agerage? True / False

Filtering Period: Period

Filtering Method MA: Method

Filtering Apply to: Price (Open, CLose aso.)

Filtering Color: Color

Filtering Style: Style

Filtering Width: Width

Settings for Indicator (RSI)

Use a Indicator RSI? True / False

RSI Period: Period

RSI Price: Price

Overbought Level: Level (for ex. 60)



Oversold Level: Level (for ex. 40)

Settings for Types of Signal cancellation & Certain distance between two MAs:

Types of Signal Cancellation:



Cancellation of v1 Signal: Certain distance appears between first and second MA

Cancellation of v2 Signal: Certain distance appears between first and second MA and doesn't hit third MA

Cancellation of v3 (both) Signals: v1 and v2 Signal combined

Cancellation of RSI Signals: A simple RSI signal alert

A certain distance between two MAs: Pip-distance between first and second MA

Settings for Visualization All Moving Averages:

Show all moving averages? True / False

Settings for Alerts:

Selecting the signal bar: Closed Signal Bar / Open Signal Bar

Use signals "Alert"?: True / False

Push send messages to your phone?: True / False

Send notifications by e-mail?: True / False

Use beeps "Sound"? True / False

Title signal buy: Buy.wav

Title signal sell: Sell.wav

Settings for Arrows:

Bull Arrows Color: Color



Sell Arrows Color: Color

Shifting Arrows from Extremes: Shift













