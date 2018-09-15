Signal Pip Indicator

Measuring the distance between two MAs can be much more powerful and reliable than waiting for crossing MAs, and then again for confirmatory setups... If you no longer want to wait for MA crosses as being too late for good entry positions, you are right with the Signal Pip Indicator.


You are supposed to set an alarm for the distance between two MAs, fast & slow, whereas a 3rd confirmatory MA can be added as additional trigger & a fourth to filter out.

You are able to select to be alerted when

  • the chosen pip-distance between two main MAs occurs
  • the chosen pip-distance occurs and doesn't hit a 3rd trigger MA, which lies inbetween both by default (blue dotted)
  • a combination of both appears, that delivers more alerts


Additonally, you can turn the 4th MA on/off to filter out + a selective RSI function.


Example:

1. When you choose the fast MA to be 1, you will be alerted when the exact pip-distance between slow MA and recent price action occurs.

2. Or you set the fast MA to be 0,5 (body center candle) & slow MA 1 (recent price), then choose a pip-distance that is slightly higher than the average candle size; this way you will be alerted when a rapid candle outbreak occurs.

3. Of course you are also able to just monitor the interaction of two main MAs, so called growth-speed, and be alerted when they reach a certain distance.

This indicator can be used in many ways.



Input Parameters


  •  Settings for Fast Moving Average
  • Fast Period: Period
  • Fast Method MA: Simple, Exponential, Smooth, Linear Weighted
  • Fast Apply to: Price (Open, Close etc.)
  • Fast Color: Color
  • Fast Style: Style (Solid, Dash etc.)
  • Fast Width: Width
  • Settings for Slow Moving Average:
  • Slow Period: Period
  • Slow Method MA: Simple, Exponential, Smooth, Linear Weighted
  • Slow Apply to: Price (Open, Close etc.)
  • Slow Color: Color
  • Slow Style: Style (Solid, Dash etc.)
  • Slow Width: Width
  • Settings for Confirmatory Moving Average:
  • Confirmatory Period: Period
  • Confirmatory Method MA: Simple, Exponential, Smooth, Linear Weighted
  • Confirmatory Apply to: Price (Open, Close etc.)
  • Confirmatory Color: Color
  • Confirmatory Style: Style (Solid, Dash etc.)
  • Confirmatory Width: Width
  • Settings for filtering Moving Average:
  • Use filtering Moving Agerage? True / False
  • Filtering Period: Period
  • Filtering Method MA: Method
  • Filtering Apply to: Price (Open, CLose aso.)
  • Filtering Color: Color
  • Filtering Style: Style
  • Filtering Width: Width
  • Settings for Indicator (RSI)
  • Use a Indicator RSI? True / False
  • RSI Period: Period
  • RSI Price: Price
  • Overbought Level: Level (for ex. 60)
  • Oversold Level: Level (for ex. 40)
  • Settings for Types of Signal cancellation & Certain distance between two MAs:
  • Types of Signal Cancellation:
  • Cancellation of v1 Signal: Certain distance appears between first and second MA
  • Cancellation of v2 Signal: Certain distance appears between first and second MA and doesn't hit third MA
  • Cancellation of v3 (both) Signals: v1 and v2 Signal combined
  • Cancellation of RSI Signals: A simple RSI signal alert
  • A certain distance between two MAs: Pip-distance between first and second MA
  • Settings for Visualization All Moving Averages:
  • Show all moving averages? True / False
  • Settings for Alerts:
  • Selecting the signal bar: Closed Signal Bar / Open Signal Bar
  • Use signals "Alert"?: True / False
  • Push send messages to your phone?: True / False
  • Send notifications by e-mail?: True / False
  • Use beeps "Sound"? True / False
  • Title signal buy: Buy.wav
  • Title signal sell: Sell.wav
  • Settings for Arrows:
  • Bull Arrows Color: Color
  • Sell Arrows Color: Color
  • Shifting Arrows from Extremes: Shift




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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Waldemar_MQL
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Waldemar_MQL 2018.12.29 14:02 
 

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