Binary Options Pal Studio

Binary Options Pal Studio is analytical tool for constructing a profitable Binary Options trading strategy, combining technical data and money management systems.


Features

  • Most of indicator parameters are optimizable for best win rate or simulated balance, generating best possible outcome.
  • Daily, hourly ITM statistics are displayed on interactive dashboard, every day of the week and hour can be switched to set up specific time patterns.
  • Trade size, payout, spread and money management systems (including martingale) are considered to calculate balance.
  • All indicators and other parameters can be modified on screen saving you a tremendous amounts of time.
  • 19 strategy building tools of different kind.
  • No need to know MQL programming language.
  • Run strategy live with implemented alerts.
  • Gain insights of the market or find specific characteristics of currency pairs.
  • Indicator does not repaint, calculations are done on bars close.
  • Works in Strategy Tester.
  • Chart navigation buttons.


Strategy Build Kit


Oscillators

  • Average True Range.
  • Average Directional Movement Index.
  • Commodity Channel Index.
  • DeMarker.
  • Money Flow Index.
  • Momentum.
  • Standard Deviation.
  • Stochastic.
  • Relative Strength Index.
  • Williams Percent Range.


Crosses

  • Directional Movement Index Cross.
  • Moving Average Cross.
  • Momentum 100 level cross.
  • Stochastic Cross.


Candlesticks

  • Trend Bar(x3).
  • Engulfing.
  • Harami.


Other

  • Moving Average(x2).
  • Bollinger Bands.

With Binary Options Pal Suite you can test many trading ideas for binary options, that were impossible before without programming that specific model. Set bar after bar conditions, get detailed statistics, optimize parameters for best result and it's all in modifiable time patterns.

If you are not going to use Strategy Tester all the time, you should download historical price data. "Tools" → "Options" → "Charts". For "Max bars in history:" and "Max bars in chart:" select decent numbers there. Then, "Tools" → "History Center". There you can download data for particular pair and time frame. Data comes from MetaTrader servers. For example, if you select 1000000 bars to be displayed, it would range 14 years using 5M time frame. Considerable amount.

Program will write BIN files with data of balance for upcoming "BOPAL Graph" oscillator, if select "Write balance files (for BOPAL Balance graph)" in indicator parameters list. Product is in final development stage and will be free to use.

Please try demo to see how it works, detailed manual will come soon. Your reviews and ideas on what else should be added or improved are more than welcome.

More to come: implemented indicators, other components for building strategy, new features, etc.

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Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.16 10:29 
 

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