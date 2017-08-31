TCD (Trend Convergence Divergence) is based on the standard MACD indicator with modified calculations. It displays the trend strength, its impulses and rollbacks.

TCD consists of two histograms, the first one shows the main trend, while the second done displays the impulses and rollbacks.

The advantages of the indicator include: trading along the trend, entering the market when impulses occur, trading based on divergence of the main trend and divergence of the rollbacks.





Input parameters

Show_Signal_1: moving average is bound to the histogram of the main trend; Fast EMA 1 Period: period of the main trend histogram 1; Slow EMA 1 Period: period of the main trend histogram 2; SMA 1 Period: period of the main trend histogram 3; Fast EMA 2 Period: period of the rollbacks histogram 1; Slow EMA 2 Period: period of the rollbacks histogram 2; SMA 2 Period: period of the rollbacks histogram 3; Signal_line_1: show/hide the moving average of the first histogram; Signal_line_2: show/hide the moving average of the second histogram;

Have a successful trading!