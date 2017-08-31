Trend CD

TCD (Trend Convergence Divergence) is based on the standard MACD indicator with modified calculations. It displays the trend strength, its impulses and rollbacks.

TCD consists of two histograms, the first one shows the main trend, while the second done displays the impulses and rollbacks.

The advantages of the indicator include: trading along the trend, entering the market when impulses occur, trading based on divergence of the main trend and divergence of the rollbacks.


Input parameters

  1. Show_Signal_1: moving average is bound to the histogram of the main trend;
  2. Fast EMA 1 Period: period of the main trend histogram 1;
  3. Slow EMA 1 Period: period of the main trend histogram 2;
  4. SMA 1 Period: period of the main trend histogram 3;
  5. Fast EMA 2 Period: period of the rollbacks histogram 1;
  6. Slow EMA 2 Period: period of the rollbacks histogram 2;
  7. SMA 2 Period: period of the rollbacks histogram 3;
  8. Signal_line_1: show/hide the moving average of the first histogram;
  9. Signal_line_2: show/hide the moving average of the second histogram;

Have a successful trading!

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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