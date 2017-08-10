Pivot Cluster

Pivot points are prominent lines which are based on the course itself to determine possible support and resistance.

Unfortunately there is more than one method to calculate them.

Considering the different pivot points, (e.g. Fibonacci pivots) you can see some commonalities at some prices.

In this case you can see possible support and resistance zones better.

This indicator allows you to see these zones. It shows you the pivot points with classic and Fibonacci calculation to determine these zones.

Additional it shows you the statistical bandwidth and its extension.





Functions

Classic pivot points on daily and weekly base

Fibonacci pivot points on daily and weekly base

Statistical Bandwidth on daily and weekly base

Statistical Bandwidth Extension on daily and weekly base

Configuration of line styles

Configuration of colors

Set single functions on or off





Important parameters

Next to the parameters for colours and line styles there are some more