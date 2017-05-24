Heiken Ashi MTF ZZ

The indicator displays the price movement as three zigzags of different time periods (current, higher and even higher periods) on a single chart.

Zigzag is plotted based on the Heiken Ashi indicator and the High/Low price values.

The indicator also displays:

  1. Support and resistance levels based on the latest peaks of zigzags;
  2. Unfinished movement of the current period's zigzag, higher-period zigzag and even higher-period zigzag is displayed in another color.


Parameters

  • TimeFrame: periods tot calculate the zigzags;
  • MaxBar: amount of processed bars (0 - all);
  • zzCalculate: 0 - zigzag is not calculated, 1 - zigzag is calculated;
  • CalculateDigit: zigzags to be processed;
  • i_show_Res_Sup: true - display the current zigzag's support and resistance levels, false - do not display;
  • i_show_Res_Sup_1: true - display the higher zigzag's support and resistance levels, false - do not display;
  • i_show_Res_Sup_2: true - display the even higher zigzag's support and resistance levels, false - do not display;
  • i_showZZ_1: true - display the higher zigzag, false - do not display;
  • i_showZZ_2: true - display the even higher zigzag, false - do not display;
  • i_show_ActiveWave: true - display the unfinished movement of the current zigzag, false - do not display;
  • i_show_ActiveWave1: true - display the unfinished movement of the higher zigzag, false - do not display;
  • i_show_ActiveWave2: true - display the unfinished movement of the even higher zigzag, false - do not display;
  • Resistance: resistance color of the current zigzag;
  • Resistance1: resistance color of the higher zigzag;
  • Resistance2: resistance color of the even higher zigzag;
  • Support: support color of the current zigzag;
  • Support1: support color of the higher zigzag;
  • Support2: support color of the even higher zigzag;
  • ActiveWave: color of the unfinished move of the current period's zigzag;
  • ActiveWave1: color of the unfinished move of the higher zigzag;
  • ActiveWave2: color of the unfinished move of the even higher zigzag;
  • STYLE_Resistance: resistance line style of the current zigzag;
  • STYLE_Support: support line style of the current zigzag;
  • _Resistance: resistance line width of the current zigzag;
  • _Resistance1: resistance line width of the higher zigzag;
  • _Resistance2: resistance line width of the even higher zigzag;
  • _Support: support line width of the current zigzag;
  • _Support1: support line width of the higher zigzag;
  • _Support2: support line width of the even higher zigzag;
  • _ActiveWave: width of the current period zigzag's unfinished move line;
  • _ActiveWave1: width of the higher zigzag's unfinished move line;
  • _ActiveWave2: width of the even higher zigzag's unfinished move line.
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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
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5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Zigzag Zotik
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The Zigzag Zotik indicator displays the price movement in the form of a zigzag based on the AO_Zotik indicator values. The Zigzag Zotik indicator displays the trend movements and their corrections. The AO_Zotik indicator consists of three lines moving relative to "0": "main" line; "support and resistance" line; "balance" line. The "main" line crossing the "support and resistance" line indicates the end of one wave and the beginning of the other. The Zigzag Zotik indicator displays this on the ch
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