Heiken Ashi MTF ZZ

The indicator displays the price movement as three zigzags of different time periods (current, higher and even higher periods) on a single chart.

Zigzag is plotted based on the Heiken Ashi indicator and the High/Low price values.

The indicator also displays:

Support and resistance levels based on the latest peaks of zigzags; Unfinished movement of the current period's zigzag, higher-period zigzag and even higher-period zigzag is displayed in another color.





Parameters