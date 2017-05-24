Heiken Ashi MTF ZZ
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator displays the price movement as three zigzags of different time periods (current, higher and even higher periods) on a single chart.
Zigzag is plotted based on the Heiken Ashi indicator and the High/Low price values.
The indicator also displays:
- Support and resistance levels based on the latest peaks of zigzags;
- Unfinished movement of the current period's zigzag, higher-period zigzag and even higher-period zigzag is displayed in another color.
Parameters
- TimeFrame: periods tot calculate the zigzags;
- MaxBar: amount of processed bars (0 - all);
- zzCalculate: 0 - zigzag is not calculated, 1 - zigzag is calculated;
- CalculateDigit: zigzags to be processed;
- i_show_Res_Sup: true - display the current zigzag's support and resistance levels, false - do not display;
- i_show_Res_Sup_1: true - display the higher zigzag's support and resistance levels, false - do not display;
- i_show_Res_Sup_2: true - display the even higher zigzag's support and resistance levels, false - do not display;
- i_showZZ_1: true - display the higher zigzag, false - do not display;
- i_showZZ_2: true - display the even higher zigzag, false - do not display;
- i_show_ActiveWave: true - display the unfinished movement of the current zigzag, false - do not display;
- i_show_ActiveWave1: true - display the unfinished movement of the higher zigzag, false - do not display;
- i_show_ActiveWave2: true - display the unfinished movement of the even higher zigzag, false - do not display;
- Resistance: resistance color of the current zigzag;
- Resistance1: resistance color of the higher zigzag;
- Resistance2: resistance color of the even higher zigzag;
- Support: support color of the current zigzag;
- Support1: support color of the higher zigzag;
- Support2: support color of the even higher zigzag;
- ActiveWave: color of the unfinished move of the current period's zigzag;
- ActiveWave1: color of the unfinished move of the higher zigzag;
- ActiveWave2: color of the unfinished move of the even higher zigzag;
- STYLE_Resistance: resistance line style of the current zigzag;
- STYLE_Support: support line style of the current zigzag;
- _Resistance: resistance line width of the current zigzag;
- _Resistance1: resistance line width of the higher zigzag;
- _Resistance2: resistance line width of the even higher zigzag;
- _Support: support line width of the current zigzag;
- _Support1: support line width of the higher zigzag;
- _Support2: support line width of the even higher zigzag;
- _ActiveWave: width of the current period zigzag's unfinished move line;
- _ActiveWave1: width of the higher zigzag's unfinished move line;
- _ActiveWave2: width of the even higher zigzag's unfinished move line.