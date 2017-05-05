Ianx
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.18
- Updated: 18 May 2017
- Activations: 5
You can use the signals to Forex.
The indicator works on all pairs. You can use it for scalping and intraday trading but also for the long-term trading.
Periods:
- M1
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
This indicator is not repainting signs. It gives immediate signal when a new candle opens.
Easy to use.
All pairs.
Indicator Settings
- Alert Signal - Configuration of Alerts.
- Show Line Ianx - Show Ianx line.
- Show Arrow Signal Ianx Buy - Show Buy signal arrow.
- Color Arrow Signal Ianx Buy - Buy Arrow Color.
- Wingdings Signal Ianx Buy - Default 226 - Buy Signal Arrow Symbol - Default Value 226.
- Distance Arrow Signal Buy Ianx - Distance of the Signal Arrow from Buy in relation to the candle closure.
- Show Arrow Signal Ianx Sell - Show Sell Sign Arrow.
- Color Arrow Signal Ianx Sell - Sell Arrow Color.
- Wingdings Signal Ianx Sell - Default 225 - Sell Signal Arrow Symbol - Default Value 225.
- Distance Arrow Signal Sell Ianx - Sell signal arrow distance in relation to the candle closure.
Not repeating Signal.
Manage your risks, this indicator is only a tool to aid in technical analysis.
This is useless. Repaints all the time