You can use the signals to Forex.

The indicator works on all pairs. You can use it for scalping and intraday trading but also for the long-term trading.

Periods:

M1

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

D1

This indicator is not repainting signs. It gives immediate signal when a new candle opens.

Easy to use.

All pairs.





Indicator Settings

Alert Signal - Configuration of Alerts.

- Configuration of Alerts. Show Line Ianx - Show Ianx line.

- Show Ianx line. Show Arrow Signal Ianx Buy - Show Buy signal arrow.

- Show Buy signal arrow. Color Arrow Signal Ianx Buy - Buy Arrow Color.

- Buy Arrow Color. Wingdings Signal Ianx Buy - Default 226 - Buy Signal Arrow Symbol - Default Value 226.

- Buy Signal Arrow Symbol - Default Value 226. Distance Arrow Signal Buy Ianx - Distance of the Signal Arrow from Buy in relation to the candle closure.

- Distance of the Signal Arrow from Buy in relation to the candle closure. Show Arrow Signal Ianx Sell - Show Sell Sign Arrow.

- Show Sell Sign Arrow. Color Arrow Signal Ianx Sell - Sell Arrow Color.

- Sell Arrow Color. Wingdings Signal Ianx Sell - Default 225 - Sell Signal Arrow Symbol - Default Value 225.

- Sell Signal Arrow Symbol - Default Value 225. Distance Arrow Signal Sell Ianx - Sell signal arrow distance in relation to the candle closure.

Not repeating Signal.

Manage your risks, this indicator is only a tool to aid in technical analysis.