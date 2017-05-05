Ianx

2.5

You can use the signals to Forex.

The indicator works on all pairs. You can use it for scalping and intraday trading but also for the long-term trading.

Periods:

  • M1
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1

This indicator is not repainting signs. It gives immediate signal when a new candle opens.

Easy to use.

All pairs.


Indicator Settings

  • Alert Signal - Configuration of Alerts.
  • Show Line Ianx - Show Ianx line.
  • Show Arrow Signal Ianx Buy - Show Buy signal arrow.
  • Color Arrow Signal Ianx Buy - Buy Arrow Color.
  • Wingdings Signal Ianx Buy - Default 226 - Buy Signal Arrow Symbol - Default Value 226.
  • Distance Arrow Signal Buy Ianx - Distance of the Signal Arrow from Buy in relation to the candle closure.
  • Show Arrow Signal Ianx Sell - Show Sell Sign Arrow.
  • Color Arrow Signal Ianx Sell - Sell Arrow Color.
  • Wingdings Signal Ianx Sell - Default 225 - Sell Signal Arrow Symbol - Default Value 225.
  • Distance Arrow Signal Sell Ianx - Sell signal arrow distance in relation to the candle closure.

Not repeating Signal.

Manage your risks, this indicator is only a tool to aid in technical analysis.

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Mercadulls Trade
Gilberto Rodrigues
Indicators
The   Mercadulls   Indicator gives to you many signals types, detecting supports, resistances and accumulation/distribution zones. The indicator constantly checks the graph for direct analysis and the appearance of long trends. Main characteristics No repaint! Stop loss and take profit levels are provided by the indicator. Suitable for Day Traders, Swing Traders, and Scalpers. Optimized algorithm to increase the accuracy of signals. Technical analysis indicator for all assets available in the m
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lgonah
264
lgonah 2020.05.22 10:36 
 

This is useless. Repaints all the time

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2017.06.18 01:49 
 

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