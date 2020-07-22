Mercadulls Trade

The Mercadulls Indicator gives to you many signals types, detecting supports, resistances and accumulation/distribution zones. The indicator constantly checks the graph for direct analysis and the appearance of long trends.

Main characteristics

  • No repaint!
  • Stop loss and take profit levels are provided by the indicator.
  • Suitable for Day Traders, Swing Traders, and Scalpers.
  • Optimized algorithm to increase the accuracy of signals.

Technical analysis indicator for all assets available in the market.

Periods:

  • M1
  • M3
  • M5

This indicator does not repaint signs. It gives immediate signal when a new candle opens.

Easy to use.

Display Settings

Color   

  • Color Sign Sell Trend Sell trend color signal. The default value is OrangeRed.
  • Color Sign Buy Trend Buy trend color signal. The default value is Teal.
  • Color Sign Sell Scalper ATSell scalper AT color signal. The default value is  OrangeRed.
  • Color Sign Buy Scalper AT Buy scalper AT color signal. The default value is  Teal.
  • Color Sign Sell Scalper OTSell scalper OT color signal. The default value is  OrangeRed.
  • Color Sign Buy Scalper OT Buy scalper OT color signal. The default value is  Teal.
  • Color Sign Sell CalculateSell calculation  color signal. The default value is Gray.
  • Color Sign Buy CalculateBuy calculation color signal. The default value is White.

Visualize Sign

  • Visualize Sign Trend – Display the trend signal from the indicator. The default value is true .
  • Visualize Sign Scalper AT – V Display the scalper AT signal from the indicator. The default value is true .
  • Visualize Sign Scalper OT Display the scalper OT signal from the indicator. The default value is true.
  • Visualize Sign Calculate Display the calculate signal from the indicator. The default value is true .

Alert Message

  • Alert Sign Trend – Alert Message to the indicator trend signal. The default value is false.
  • Alert Sign Scalper AT – Alert Message to the indicator scalper AT signal. The default value is false.
  • Alert Sign Scalper OT – Alert Message to the indicator scalper OT signal. The default value is false.


Manage your risks, this indicator is only a tool to help you with technical analysis.






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SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings. Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart. Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
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Metin Erkamoglu
5 (1)
Indicators
MATADOR GOLD XAUUSD M5 Scalp Signals for MT5 MATADOR GOLD is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze short-term Gold movement on the M5 timeframe. The indicator does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides buy and sell signal guidance so the user can make their own trading decisions according to their risk plan, broker conditions, and trade management rules. Main purpose MATADOR GOLD is built to help traders avoid noisy signal flow and
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
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Ianx
Gilberto Rodrigues
2.5 (2)
Indicators
You can use the signals to Forex. The indicator works on all pairs. You can use it for scalping and intraday trading but also for the long-term trading. Periods: M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 This indicator is not repainting signs. It gives immediate signal when a new candle opens. Easy to use. All pairs. Indicator Settings Alert Signal - Configuration of Alerts. Show Line Ianx - Show Ianx line. Show Arrow Signal Ianx Buy - Show Buy signal arrow. Color Arrow Signal Ianx Buy - Buy Arrow Color. Wingding
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