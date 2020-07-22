Mercadulls Trade

The Mercadulls Indicator gives to you many signals types, detecting supports, resistances and accumulation/distribution zones. The indicator constantly checks the graph for direct analysis and the appearance of long trends.

Main characteristics

No repaint!

Stop loss and take profit levels are provided by the indicator.

Suitable for Day Traders, Swing Traders, and Scalpers.

Optimized algorithm to increase the accuracy of signals.

Technical analysis indicator for all assets available in the market.

Periods:

M1

M3

M5

This indicator does not repaint signs. It gives immediate signal when a new candle opens.

Easy to use.

Display Settings

Color Color Sign Sell Trend – Sell trend color signal. The default value is OrangeRed.

– OrangeRed. Color Sign Buy Trend – Buy trend color signal. The default value is Teal.

– Teal. Color Sign Sell Scalper AT – Sell scalper AT color signal. The default value is OrangeRed.

– OrangeRed. Color Sign Buy Scalper AT – Buy scalper AT color signal. The default value is Teal.

– Teal. Color Sign Sell Scalper OT – Sell scalper OT color signal. The default value is OrangeRed.

– OrangeRed. Color Sign Buy Scalper OT – Buy scalper OT color signal. The default value is Teal.

– Teal. Color Sign Sell Calculate – Sell calculation color signal. The default value is Gray.

– Gray. Color Sign Buy Calculate – Buy calculation color signal. The default value is White.

Visualize Sign Visualize Sign Trend – Display the trend signal from the indicator. The default value is true .

– . Visualize Sign Scalper AT – V Display the scalper AT signal from the indicator. The default value is true .

– V . Visualize Sign Scalper OT – Display the scalper OT signal from the indicator. The default value is true.

– Visualize Sign Calculate – Display the calculate signal from the indicator. The default value is true .

Alert Message Alert Sign Trend – Alert Message to the indicator trend signal. The default value is false.

– Alert Sign Scalper AT – Alert Message to the indicator scalper AT signal. The default value is false.

– Alert Sign Scalper OT – Alert Message to the indicator scalper OT signal. The default value is false.



Manage your risks, this indicator is only a tool to help you with technical analysis. ‌

















