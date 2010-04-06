Adaptive Trailing Uses RSI Indicator

Adaptive Trailing uses RSI Indicator - an indicator of directional movement that allows you to determine the trend at the time of its inception and set the levels of a protective stop.

Trailing can be carried out both from below, when the stop level is below the current price and is pulled up behind the price if it increases, and above, when stop levels are above the current price.

There are two modes for calculating the stop level. Simple trailing is done with a constant distance of Npoints to the current price. Adaptive trailing takes into account the readings of the rsi indicator. If the trailing mode is set from below, then the distance is reduced for rsi values ​​above 50, the distance reduction coefficient is calculated as K = (100 - rsi) / 50. If the trailing mode is set from above, then the distance is reduced for rsi values ​​below 50, the distance reduction coefficient is calculated as K = rsi / 50.

Example. The adaptive trailing mode is set from below, the constant distance is 100 points, the value rsi = 75. Distance reduction coefficient K = (100-75) /50=0.5. The distance to the price is 100 * 0.5 = 50 points.

Thus, the trailing method adapts to price volatility.

Moments of trend change are indicated by arrows.

Benefits
  • Stable trend recognition from its inception to the end.
  • It is easily perceived and interpreted.
  • It works on any instrument.
  • It works on all timeframes.
  • Not redrawn, not recounted.


Inputs
  • initial trailing distance (points) - the initial distance to the price, saved if adaptive mode is not used
  • RSI period- period of the RSI indicator
  • Is_Adaptive_Mode - flag to enable adaptive mode
  • Shift - indicator shift, number of bars.


Using
The Adaptive Trailing uses RSI Indicator can be used in several ways.

As a sign of a trend.
To assess the strength of the trend: when the price significantly exceeds the indicator line, a growing trend is gaining strength. If the price approaches the indicator line, then the growing trend is weakening. A falling trend is likewise recognized.
To generate buy / sell signals when the price crosses the indicator line.


Features
The longer the calculation period of the RSI indicator, the less often the indicator signals about a trend change.
More from author
Linear Regression Angle
Vladimir Komov
Indicators
Linear Regression Angle is a directional movement indicator which defines a trend at the moment of its birth, and additionally defines trend weakening. The indicator calculates the angle of the linear regression channel and displays it in a separate window in the form of histogram. The signal line is a simple average of the angle. The angle is the difference between the right and left edges of regression (in points), divided by its period. The angle value above 0 indicates an uptrend. The higher
Regression Momentum
Vladimir Komov
Indicators
The Regression Momentum is an indicator of directional movement, built as the relative difference between the linear regression at the current moment and n bars ago. The indicator displays the calculated Momentum in a separate window as a histogram. The signal line is a simple average of the histogram. The histogram value above 0 indicates an uptrend. The higher the value, the stronger the trend. A value below 0 indicates a downtrend. The lower the value, the stronger the downtrend. Intersection
Linear Regressions Convergence Divergence
Vladimir Komov
Indicators
Linear Regressions Convergence Divergence is an oscillator indicator of a directional movement plotted as a difference of two linear regressions with lesser and greater periods. This is a further development of the ideas implemented in the standard MACD oscillator. It has a number of advantages due to the use of linear regressions instead of moving averages. The indicator is displayed in a separate window as a histogram. The signal line is a simple average of the histogram. The histogram value a
Adaptive trailing uses rsi
Vladimir Komov
Utilities
Adaptive trailing uses rsi Adaptive trailing uses rsi - это скрипт, который  реализует трейлинг, а именно: вычисляет уровень защитного стопа, отображает  уровни на графике, исполняет заданные пользователем торговые операции при достижении ценой стоп уровня.  Режимы работы.  Трейлинг может осуществляться как снизу, когда уровень стопа ниже текущей цены и подтягивается за ценой, если она возрастает, так и сверху, когда уровни стопа выше текущей цены. Предусмотрено два режима расчета стоп уровня .
Trailing Uses StdDev
Vladimir Komov
Indicators
Trailing Uses Standard Deviation.   A daptive_Trailing_uses_StdDev_Indicator is an indicator of directional movement that allows you to identify a trend at the time of its inception and set the levels of a protective stop. Unlike trailing with a constant distance, the indicator uses the distance to the price proportional to the current standard deviation of StdDev. The distance is equal to the product of the standard deviation and the constant coefficient set by the user. Thus, the trailing
Trailing Uses Quadratic Regression
Vladimir Komov
Indicators
- This is an indicator of directional movement that allows you to determine the trend at the time of its inception and set the levels of a protective stop. Trailing can be carried out both from below, when the stop level is below the current price and is pulled up behind the price if it increases, and above, when stop levels are above the current price. Unlike trailing with a constant distance, the stop level is set at the lower boundary of the quadratic regression channel (in the case of tra
