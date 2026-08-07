Advanced Market Sessions

Advanced Market Sessions is a professional, all-in-one market session tracker designed for serious day traders and swing traders. It accurately tracks the Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York sessions using 100% PC-independent broker server time, ensuring your session times are always mathematically correct — even if your PC clock is wrong, out of sync, or you travel between timezones.


🌟 WHY TRADERS CHOOSE THIS INDICATOR:


✅ 100% PC-Independent Time Engine

Sessions are calculated directly from your broker's internet server time + real-world DST rules. Your PC clock has ZERO effect on session accuracy. No more wrong session times when DST changes in the US, UK, Australia, or New Zealand.


✅ Live Local Clocks on Panel

See the exact current local time (with AM/PM support) for every market session directly on your dashboard, plus the GMT offset. Instantly verify which markets are truly open right now.


✅ Smart Info Panel

A clean, fully customizable dashboard showing:

• Your local time & broker server time (with seconds)

• Current candle countdown timer (time left until candle closes)

• Real-time OPEN/CLOSED status for all sessions with color swatches

• Live countdowns until the next session opens or closes

• Secondary timer showing next open/close times

• Visual progress bars for active sessions

• Position it anywhere (left/right, top/bottom)

• Auto-avoid one-click trading panel

• Custom colors for background, border, text, open/closed states


✅ Customizable Chart Overlays

• Session color boxes (full chart, top, middle, or bottom area)

• Timeline label bars with session names

• Vertical start/end lines with custom colors and styles

• Session high/low boxes (auto-calculated from price action)

• London/New York overlap highlight (most volatile period)

• Snap to candles for perfect alignment on any timeframe

• Smart transparency engine with 4 blend targets


✅ Multi-Session Support

Track 4 major forex sessions + Crypto (24/7) + up to 10 fully custom sessions. Each session has independent control over:

• Enable/disable

• Custom name

• Timezone (23 world cities with auto-DST)

• Open/close times (local to that city)

• Trading days (weekdays, weekends, custom)

• Color

• Show/hide label


✅ Smart Alerts

• Popup, sound, or push mobile notifications

• Alert on session open, close, or both

• Custom sound file support


⚙️ FULL CUSTOMIZATION CONTROL:


Time & Date:

• Clock format: 24-hour or 12-hour AM/PM

• Date format: YYYY-MM-DD or DD-MM-YYYY

• Show/hide seconds


Session Drawing:

• Draw mode: Active sessions only, All days (365), or Visible chart range

• Box area: Full chart, Top, Middle, or Bottom

• Box overlap: Allow or prevent

• Box sizing: Band height, margin, and gap percentages

• Timeline area: Top, Middle, or Bottom

• Timeline overlap: Allow or prevent

• Line styles: Solid, dash, dot, dash-dot with custom width


Color & Transparency:

• Transparency simulation with smart auto-adjust

• 4 blend targets: White, Chart Background, Custom Color, Black

• Auto text contrast for readability

• Custom colors for boxes, lines, high/low, overlap


Panel Customization:

• Position: Left/Right, Top/Bottom

• X/Y pixel offset

• Width, line height, font size, font family

• Custom colors for: Background, Border, Text, Title, Open state, Closed state

• Color swatch size

• Show/hide: Local time line, Secondary timer, Progress bar

• Progress bar colors


Candle Timer:

• Show on current candle only or multiple candles

• Max candle labels (1-100)

• Show: Open time, Close time, Time remaining, Time elapsed, Next candle start

• Label position: Above or below candle

• Custom offset percentage

• Font size and color


📊 SESSIONS INCLUDED:


1. Sydney Session (auto-DST for Australian time changes)

2. Tokyo Session (Japan Standard Time, no DST)

3. London Session (auto-DST for UK/European time changes)

4. New York Session (auto-DST for US time changes)

5. Crypto Session (24/7, UTC)

6-15. Ten Fully Custom Sessions (create your own!)


Each session can be independently enabled/disabled, renamed, recolored, and set to any timezone from 23 world cities.


⚙️ HOW IT WORKS:


1. Attach to any chart on any timeframe

2. Set "Broker server city" to your broker's server location (or use manual GMT offset)

3. The indicator automatically calculates exact open/close times for every global market

4. The panel updates every second with live countdowns

5. Sessions draw on the chart with your chosen visual style


Perfect for ICT, SMC, and breakout traders who need to know exactly when liquidity enters the market.


📦 WHAT YOU GET:

• MT5 version (.ex5)

• MT4 version (.ex4)

• Full documentation in description

• Free lifetime updates


🔄 UPDATE HISTORY:

v11.50 - Major time engine upgrade for 100% PC-independent sessions

v11.43 - Added live local clocks on panel, AM/PM default

v11.30 - Initial release

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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Advanced Market Sessions MT4
One Chick
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Advanced Market Sessions is a professional, all-in-one market session tracker designed for serious day traders and swing traders. It accurately tracks the Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York sessions using 100% PC-independent broker server time, ensuring your session times are always mathematically correct — even if your PC clock is wrong, out of sync, or you travel between timezones. WHY TRADERS CHOOSE THIS INDICATOR: 100% PC-Independent Time Engine Sessions are calculated directly from
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