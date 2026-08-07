Advanced Market Sessions

Advanced Market Sessions is a professional, all-in-one market session tracker designed for serious day traders and swing traders. It accurately tracks the Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York sessions with bulletproof precision — ensuring your session times are always mathematically correct, even if your PC clock is wrong, out of sync, or you travel between timezones.


🌟 WHY TRADERS CHOOSE THIS INDICATOR:


✅ BULLETPROOF TIME ACCURACY

Sessions always open and close at the exact correct real-world time, regardless of your PC clock state, broker server configuration, or timezone changes. No more wrong session times when DST changes in the US, UK, Australia, or New Zealand. Works perfectly even if your Windows clock is completely wrong.


✅ THREE FLEXIBLE TIME SYNC MODES

Choose the sync method that works best for your setup:

• Broker Server Mode: Automatically syncs from your broker's internet time (most accurate)

• PC Clock Mode: Uses your computer's system clock

• Manual Mode: Set your broker's GMT offset manually


Perfect for any broker configuration worldwide.


✅ TWO SESSION DISPLAY MODES

• Auto DST Mode: Sessions automatically adjust for Daylight Saving Time changes

• Fixed GMT Mode: Sessions stay at constant UTC hours (no DST shifts)


✅ Live Local Clocks on Panel

See the exact current local time (with AM/PM support) for every market session directly on your dashboard, plus the GMT offset. Instantly verify which markets are truly open right now.


✅ Smart Info Panel

A clean, fully customizable dashboard showing:

• Your local time & broker server time (with seconds)

• Current candle countdown timer (time left until candle closes)

• Real-time OPEN/CLOSED status for all sessions with color swatches

• Live countdowns until the next session opens or closes

• Secondary timer showing next open/close times

• Visual progress bars for active sessions

• Position it anywhere (left/right, top/bottom)

• Auto-avoid one-click trading panel

• Custom colors for background, border, text, open/closed states


✅ Customizable Chart Overlays

• Session color boxes (full chart, top, middle, or bottom area)

• Timeline label bars with session names

• Vertical start/end lines with custom colors and styles

• Session high/low boxes (auto-calculated from price action)

• London/New York overlap highlight (most volatile period)

• Snap to candles for perfect alignment on any timeframe

• Smart transparency engine with 4 blend targets


✅ Multi-Session Support

Track 4 major forex sessions + Crypto (24/7) + up to 10 fully custom sessions. Each session has independent control over:

• Enable/disable

• Custom name

• Timezone (23 world cities with auto-DST)

• Open/close times (local to that city)

• Trading days (weekdays, weekends, custom)

• Color

• Show/hide label


✅ Smart Alerts

• Popup, sound, or push mobile notifications

• Alert on session open, close, or both

• Custom sound file support


⚙️ FULL CUSTOMIZATION CONTROL:


Time & Date:

• Clock format: 24-hour or 12-hour AM/PM

• Date format: YYYY-MM-DD or DD-MM-YYYY

• Show/hide seconds


Session Drawing:

• Draw mode: Active sessions only, All days (365), or Visible chart range

• Box area: Full chart, Top, Middle, or Bottom

• Box overlap: Allow or prevent

• Box sizing: Band height, margin, and gap percentages

• Timeline area: Top, Middle, or Bottom

• Timeline overlap: Allow or prevent

• Line styles: Solid, dash, dot, dash-dot with custom width


Color & Transparency:

• Transparency simulation with smart auto-adjust

• 4 blend targets: White, Chart Background, Custom Color, Black

• Auto text contrast for readability

• Custom colors for boxes, lines, high/low, overlap


Panel Customization:

• Position: Left/Right, Top/Bottom

• X/Y pixel offset

• Width, line height, font size, font family

• Custom colors for: Background, Border, Text, Title, Open state, Closed state

• Color swatch size

• Show/hide: Local time line, Secondary timer, Progress bar

• Progress bar colors


Candle Timer:

• Show on current candle only or multiple candles

• Max candle labels (1-100)

• Show: Open time, Close time, Time remaining, Time elapsed, Next candle start

• Label position: Above or below candle

• Custom offset percentage

• Font size and color


📊 SESSIONS INCLUDED:


1. Sydney Session (auto-DST for Australian time changes)

2. Tokyo Session (Japan Standard Time, no DST)

3. London Session (auto-DST for UK/European time changes)

4. New York Session (auto-DST for US time changes)

5. Crypto Session (24/7, UTC)

6-15. Ten Fully Custom Sessions (create your own!)


Each session can be independently enabled/disabled, renamed, recolored, and set to any timezone from 23 world cities.


⚙️ HOW IT WORKS:


1. Attach to any chart on any timeframe

2. Choose your preferred time sync mode

3. The indicator automatically calculates exact open/close times for every global market

4. The panel updates every second with live countdowns

5. Sessions draw on the chart with your chosen visual style


Perfect for ICT, SMC, and breakout traders who need to know exactly when liquidity enters the market.


📦 WHAT YOU GET:

• MT5 version (.ex5)

• Full documentation in description

• Free lifetime updates


🔄 UPDATE HISTORY:


v20.00 - Bulletproof Time Engine with Multiple Sync Modes

• Complete accuracy upgrade for session time calculations

• Three flexible time sync modes for any broker configuration

• Two session display modes (Auto DST and Fixed GMT)

• Enhanced reliability for DST transitions worldwide

• All original features preserved and optimized


v11.50 - Major Time Engine Upgrade

• Improved session time accuracy

• Better DST handling for all global cities


v11.44 - Time Engine Foundation

• Enhanced session calculation reliability


v11.43 - Live Local Clocks

• Added live local clocks on panel with AM/PM support


v11.30 - Initial Release

• First version with session tracking

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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
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Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
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5 (18)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (7)
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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Индикаторы
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
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5 (8)
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