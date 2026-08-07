Six50 Taro Gold EA Pro

The Ultimate Prop-Firm Shield & XAU/XAG Alpha Engine.

The Six_50 Taro EA (V3.02) is a high-performance, standalone MetaTrader 5 trading engine built explicitly for elite Gold (XAU) and Silver (XAG), and EURUSD algorithmic execution.

NOTE: While this EA features broad support across multi-asset pairs (including Forex), its internal engines, volatility math, and risk profiles are primary optimized for Gold (XAU) & Silver!

Combining aggressive trend-pyramiding logic with industrial-grade capital protection algorithms, this system turns high-volatility price swings into managed, structured profits.

Advanced HUD Matrix Dashboard:

A gorgeous, real-time graphical canvas displaying broker spreads, trailing floors, next pyramid targets, and average hold times directly on your chart.

Trend Pyramiding System:

Capitalizes on strong trends by safely stacking up to 3 layers in one direction to aggressively maximize compounding returns.

When a real trend is detected via our ADX Momentum Core, the EA safely stacks up to 3 layers to maximize percentage gains, trailing its profit floor behind structural swing nodes.

Dual-Asset Optimization Matrix:

Features hardcoded, independent risk profiles for both XAU and XAG, adjusting trailing distances automatically based on asset volatility.

Macro News Circuit Breaker:

Integrates natively with the MQL5 economic calendar to automatically pause execution 15 minutes before and 30 minutes after high-impact USD/EUR events.

Friday Weekend Escape:

Kills active exposure at 21:30 every Friday, preventing catastrophic weekend gaps or broker swap fees.

Risk Profile Evaluation:

Profile:

High Risk / High Reward.

The Reality:

Gold trading is fast, aggressive, and highly volatile.

The Edge:

While the pyramiding engine fights for massive percentage gains, your capital is locked behind an unbreakable multi-layer safety circuit.

It provides the explosive growth of an aggressive EA with the strict, unyielding loss parameters of an institutional prop trader.

The Six_50 Taro EA operates on Institutional Risk-Control Architecture:

Unbreakable Prop-Firm Guardrails: Features a hardcoded 4% Floating Drawdown Limit and a daily 5% Loss Ceiling that anchors to your starting equity every single midnight.

If a breach is imminent, the system pulls the emergency brake and flushes all risk.

M15 Timeframe Rules This System:

The recommended trading chart timeframe for this Expert Advisor is strictly M15 (15-Minute).

The M15 timeframe serves as the strategic sweet spot balancing the EA's high-performance native engines. Here is the breakdown:

ADX Trend Engine Tuning : The system filters out market noise by demanding a strong trend baseline. On an M15 chart, this prevents the EA from getting trapped in choppy micro-movements while ensuring you catch macro gold and silver trends early.

Precision Trade Validation : The M15 structural structure prevents premature entries (false breakouts) seen on lower timeframes like M1, while capturing entry prices much faster than lagging H1 or higher charts.

Bar-Lock Pyramiding : Because pyramiding positions checks current Bar Time and last Pyramid Trade Bar , the 15-minute intervals provide the perfect mathematical pacing for adding up to 3 layers to winning trends without over-leveraging the account within the same candle.

Spread and Noise Defense : Trading precision precious metals means guarding against broker spreads. The M15 layout ensures standard price action overrides minor tick distortions, matching perfectly with the built-in maximum spread protection.



📋 Recommended Input Settings When loading Six_50_Taro_EA_Standalone onto your chart, please apply the following adjustments under the Inputs tab for optimal performance: InpMinADX (Minimum ADX Strength): Change from the default 0.0 to 18.0 to filter out flat, non-trending markets.

InpMaxSpread (Max Allowed Spread): Set between 20 and 30 when trading Gold (XAU) or Silver (XAG) to prevent entries during high-slippage market gaps. For standard Forex pairs, adjust this threshold according to your broker's average spread and personal risk tolerance.

All Other Settings: Leave at their default values unless you have a specific optimization strategy.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Which financial instruments can I trade with this EA? This specialized system trades strictly Gold (XAU) and Silver (XAG) pairs. While this EA features broad support across multi-asset pairs (including Forex), its internal engines, volatility math, and risk profiles are primary optimized for Gold (XAU) & Silver! Which chart timeframe must I apply? You must attach the EA exclusively to the M15 (15-Minute) chart. The core parameters, the indicator crossover pacing, the ADX filters, and the pyramiding timers are all mathematically optimized for M15 data feeds. Is this system compatible with Prop Firm evaluation accounts? Yes. The system features a Prop Firm Daily Tracking Matrix. It baseline-checks your account equity every single day at midnight server reset, enforcing an ironclad daily loss circuit breaker to prevent evaluation failures. How does the news filter engine operate? The system utilizes the Native MetaTrader 5 Calendar structure. It monitors upcoming high-impact economic indicators for the US Dollar (USD) and Euro (EUR), automatically pausing the auto-trade engine before and after releases. What happens to trades over the weekend? The built-in Friday Safety Circuit Breaker monitors your broker's time structure. When your custom Friday threshold is breached, the EA triggers an automated panic sequence that closes floating assets to eliminate weekend market gaps. Can I manually intervene or close trades myself? Yes. The on-chart canvas contains an interactive EMERGENCY CLOSE button to completely liquidate assets instantly, alongside a PAUSE SYSTEM toggle to lock out automated trade execution manually.



