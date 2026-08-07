Six50 Taro Gold EA Pro

Six50 Taro Gold EA Pro

 The Ultimate Prop-Firm Shield & XAU/XAG Alpha Engine.

The Six_50 Taro EA (V3.02) is a high-performance, standalone MetaTrader 5 trading engine built explicitly for elite Gold (XAU) and Silver (XAG), and EURUSD algorithmic execution.

NOTE:

While this EA features broad support across multi-asset pairs (including Forex), its internal engines, volatility math, and risk profiles are primary optimized for Gold (XAU) & Silver!

Combining aggressive trend-pyramiding logic with industrial-grade capital protection algorithms, this system turns high-volatility price swings into managed, structured profits.

Advanced HUD Matrix Dashboard:

A gorgeous, real-time graphical canvas displaying broker spreads, trailing floors, next pyramid targets, and average hold times directly on your chart.

Trend Pyramiding System:

Capitalizes on strong trends by safely stacking up to 3 layers in one direction to aggressively maximize compounding returns.

When a real trend is detected via our ADX Momentum Core, the EA safely stacks up to 3 layers to maximize percentage gains, trailing its profit floor behind structural swing nodes.

Dual-Asset Optimization Matrix:

Features hardcoded, independent risk profiles for both XAU and XAG, adjusting trailing distances automatically based on asset volatility.

Macro News Circuit Breaker:

Integrates natively with the MQL5 economic calendar to automatically pause execution 15 minutes before and 30 minutes after high-impact USD/EUR events.

Friday Weekend Escape:

Kills active exposure at 21:30 every Friday, preventing catastrophic weekend gaps or broker swap fees.

Risk Profile Evaluation:

Profile:

High Risk / High Reward.

The Reality:

Gold trading is fast, aggressive, and highly volatile.

 

The Edge:

While the pyramiding engine fights for massive percentage gains, your capital is locked behind an unbreakable multi-layer safety circuit.

It provides the explosive growth of an aggressive EA with the strict, unyielding loss parameters of an institutional prop trader.

The Six_50 Taro EA operates on Institutional Risk-Control Architecture:

Unbreakable Prop-Firm Guardrails: Features a hardcoded 4% Floating Drawdown Limit and a daily 5% Loss Ceiling that anchors to your starting equity every single midnight.

 If a breach is imminent, the system pulls the emergency brake and flushes all risk.

M15 Timeframe Rules This System:

The recommended trading chart timeframe for this Expert Advisor is strictly M15 (15-Minute).

The M15 timeframe serves as the strategic sweet spot balancing the EA's high-performance native engines. Here is the breakdown:

  • ADX Trend Engine Tuning: The system filters out market noise by demanding a strong trend baseline. On an M15 chart, this prevents the EA from getting trapped in choppy micro-movements while ensuring you catch macro gold and silver trends early.
  • Precision Trade Validation: The M15 structural structure prevents premature entries (false breakouts) seen on lower timeframes like M1, while capturing entry prices much faster than lagging H1 or higher charts.
  • Bar-Lock Pyramiding: Because pyramiding positions checks current Bar Time  and last Pyramid Trade Bar, the 15-minute intervals provide the perfect mathematical pacing for adding up to 3 layers to winning trends without over-leveraging the account within the same candle.
  • Spread and Noise Defense: Trading precision precious metals means guarding against broker spreads. The M15 layout ensures standard price action overrides minor tick distortions, matching perfectly with the built-in maximum spread protection.


📋 Recommended Input Settings
When loading Six_50_Taro_EA_Standalone onto your chart, please apply the following adjustments under the Inputs tab for optimal performance:
  • InpMinADX (Minimum ADX Strength): Change from the default 0.0 to 18.0 to filter out flat, non-trending markets.
  • InpMaxSpread (Max Allowed Spread): Set between 20 and 30 when trading Gold (XAU) or Silver (XAG) to prevent entries during high-slippage market gaps. For standard Forex pairs, adjust this threshold according to your broker's average spread and personal risk tolerance.
  • All Other Settings: Leave at their default values unless you have a specific optimization strategy.


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Which financial instruments can I trade with this EA?

This specialized system trades strictly Gold (XAU) and Silver (XAG) pairs. While this EA features broad support across multi-asset pairs (including Forex), its internal engines, volatility math, and risk profiles are primary optimized for Gold (XAU) & Silver!

Which chart timeframe must I apply?

You must attach the EA exclusively to the M15 (15-Minute) chart. The core parameters, the indicator crossover pacing, the ADX filters, and the pyramiding timers are all mathematically optimized for M15 data feeds.

Is this system compatible with Prop Firm evaluation accounts?

Yes. The system features a Prop Firm Daily Tracking Matrix. It baseline-checks your account equity every single day at midnight server reset, enforcing an ironclad daily loss circuit breaker to prevent evaluation failures.

How does the news filter engine operate?

The system utilizes the Native MetaTrader 5 Calendar structure. It monitors upcoming high-impact economic indicators for the US Dollar (USD) and Euro (EUR), automatically pausing the auto-trade engine before and after releases.

What happens to trades over the weekend?

The built-in Friday Safety Circuit Breaker monitors your broker's time structure. When your custom Friday threshold is breached, the EA triggers an automated panic sequence that closes floating assets to eliminate weekend market gaps.

Can I manually intervene or close trades myself?

Yes. The on-chart canvas contains an interactive EMERGENCY CLOSE button to completely liquidate assets instantly, alongside a PAUSE SYSTEM toggle to lock out automated trade execution manually.


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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Эксперты
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
Эксперты
ORB Revolution — Советник MetaTrader 5 ORB Revolution — это профессиональный советник Opening Range Breakout (ORB) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для дисциплинированной автоматической торговли с контролем рисков . Созданный с учетом институциональных стандартов, этот инструмент делает акцент на сохранении капитала , повторяемом исполнении и прозрачной логике принятия решений — идеально подходит для серьезных трейдеров и участников проп-трейдинг челленджей. ORB Revolution полностью поддерживает
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Эксперты
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – Высокочастотная алгоритмическая ИИ-система для золота Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 — это высокопроизводительная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для рынка золота (XAUUSD). Этот советник использует передовую мультитаймфреймовую аналитическую систему, сочетающую трендово-импульсный метод с точными фильтрами волатильности и анти-разворота для фиксации быстрых внутридневных рыночных неэффективностей. Попробуйте наши другие советники:  GET ONE F
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Эксперты
Golden Tree является агрессивным мультицикловым скальпером, созданным для Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Каждый цикл независим . Он использует последовательность ордеров и имеет собственные TP и SL . Используется система мартингейла . Этот советник опирается на сильные повторения прошлого, чтобы открывать позиции и достигать высокого процента успеха . Очень важно прочитать блог перед началом. Минимальный депозит составляет 100 $ при кредитном плече 1:500. Система autolot включена . Рекомендую счёт 1:500 EC
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Эксперты
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
SmartChoise Battery
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
Эксперты
SmartChoise Battery EA Руководство пользователя доступно по ссылке на моей странице профиля. Утонченная и стабильная продолжательная версия классического SmartChoise Expert Advisor (v8.2). В этом издании сохранены прежняя нейронная логика и классическая система фильтров, которые многие трейдеры ценили за устойчивое и предсказуемое поведение. Советник предназначен для тех, кто предпочитает исходный стиль торговли, делая ставку на ясность и простоту, а не на постоянные изменения. Battery EA вклю
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Эксперты
Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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