GridPro EA

Grid Pro EA — RSI Grid Trading Bot (MT4 & MT5)

Grid Pro EA combines RSI signal detection with an intelligent expanding grid system to trade both long and short directions automatically. Unlike fixed-gap grid bots that hammer in orders at equal intervals, Grid Pro increases the gap between each successive entry arithmetically — so the deeper price moves against you, the more distance price must travel before the next order fires. The result is a smarter, more controlled drawdown with stronger recovery potential when price reverses.

The bot is fully configurable through MetaTrader's input panel with no coding required. Every parameter is clearly labelled with an in-panel description, and a detailed startup summary is printed to the Journal on every attach so you always know exactly what settings are active.

Key Features

📊 RSI Signal Engine

  • Trades based on a confirmed closed-bar RSI — no mid-bar repainting or false triggers
  • Two signal modes: Level Mode (trade whenever RSI is above/below threshold) and Crossover Mode (trade only when RSI crosses the threshold)
  • Fully adjustable RSI period, timeframe, applied price, threshold level and hysteresis band
  • Configurable cooldown between signals to prevent overtrading
  • Instant evaluation on EA attach — no waiting for the next bar to open a position

🔲 Intelligent Expanding Grid

  • Opens a basket of orders in the signal direction as price moves against the initial entry
  • Each successive grid gap grows arithmetically by a configurable percentage (e.g. +50% per step: 200 pts → 300 pts → 400 pts → 500 pts → 600 pts)
  • Slows capital commitment the deeper price moves — stronger protection against trending markets than fixed-gap grids
  • Hard cap on maximum gap size prevents extreme spacing on runaway trends
  • Separate grids managed independently for long and short directions
  • Optional simultaneous long + short grid mode

💰 4 Lot Sizing Modes (selected from dropdown — no typing numbers)

  • Fixed Lot — simple fixed volume per order
  • Risk % per Order — risks a set percentage of live equity on each individual order
  • Risk % across Grid — spreads the total risk budget evenly across all grid orders
  • Fixed $ Risk — risks a fixed dollar amount per order regardless of balance
  • Lot sizing uses live equity (not static balance) — as drawdown grows, subsequent lots automatically shrink, preventing the grid from over-committing capital into a losing position
  • Optional lot multiplier per grid step for progressive scaling, capped by  MaxStepLotMultiplier  so no single deep step can exceed a set multiple of the step-1 lot
  • Hard minimum and maximum lot size limits

🛡️ Risk Management Tools

  • Margin Safety Gate — refuses to open the next grid step if free margin would fall below a configurable % of balance (default 20%), creating a hard floor well above the broker's margin call level
  • Spike Protection — detects abnormal price spikes (configurable range over N bars) and pauses new grid entries for a set number of bars, letting existing orders sit and profit from the inevitable reversal
  • Emergency Spike Close — optional hard close of all grids if an extreme move exceeds a separate threshold, for maximum protection against flash crashes
  • Combined grid profit target — closes the entire basket when total P&L hits your target ($)
  • Combined grid stop loss — closes the entire basket to limit maximum drawdown ($)
  • Optional per-order take profit and stop loss in points
  • Trailing stop with configurable activation and step size
  • Break-even function moves stop loss to entry + offset once profit target is reached
  • Maximum orders per direction cap
  • Auto-close opposite grid when a new signal fires in the other direction
  • Safe reattach — three-layer protection when updating or recompiling with live positions: (1) 3-tick warmup blocks all exit checks, (2) SL/TP reference is captured from live position data on the first evaluation tick so pre-existing drawdown is never punished, (3)  CloseGridOnOpposite  is suppressed on the reattach tick so an RSI reading at compile time cannot close your open positions

⚖️ Hedge Netting

  • When running both long and short grids simultaneously, the EA monitors the combined net P&L across both directions
  • Automatically closes both grids the moment the winning side's profit covers the losing side with a configurable net target — locking in the combined result instead of letting the hedge drag on

⏰ Session Filter

  • Restrict trading to specific hours of the day (server time)
  • Automatically skips signal evaluation outside configured hours

🔧 Easy Setup & Full Transparency

  • All inputs organised into labelled groups in the MetaTrader panel
  • Detailed Journal startup log on every attach: RSI settings, full grid gap schedule, lot sizes per step, spike protection settings, session hours, filling mode detected
  • Signal check log on every bar: exact RSI value, whether signal fired and why
  • Auto-detects broker order filling mode (FOK / IOC / Return) — works on any broker out of the box
  • Magic number and trade comment customisable for multi-EA setups

Recommended Settings to Start

Parameter Suggested Value
Signal Timeframe H1
RSI Period 14
RSI Threshold 50
Signal Mode Level
Grid Step 200 pts
Gap Growth % 50%
Max Grid Orders 5
Lot Mode Risk % per Order
Risk % 1%
Grid TP $50
Grid SL -$200
Safety Margin % 20%
Spike Filter Enabled
Spike Points 500 pts / 3 bars
Spike Pause 5 bars

Notes

  • Works on any symbol: Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto
  • Compatible with all brokers — filling mode is detected automatically
  • Each purchase is licensed to your account number — contact the seller to transfer to a new account
Copyright © Daniel Kobale
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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