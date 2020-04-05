GridPro EA

Grid Pro EA — RSI Grid Trading Bot (MT4 & MT5)



Grid Pro EA combines RSI signal detection with an intelligent expanding grid system to trade both long and short directions automatically. Unlike fixed-gap grid bots that hammer in orders at equal intervals, Grid Pro increases the gap between each successive entry arithmetically — so the deeper price moves against you, the more distance price must travel before the next order fires. The result is a smarter, more controlled drawdown with stronger recovery potential when price reverses.

The bot is fully configurable through MetaTrader's input panel with no coding required. Every parameter is clearly labelled with an in-panel description, and a detailed startup summary is printed to the Journal on every attach so you always know exactly what settings are active.

Key Features

📊 RSI Signal Engine

Trades based on a confirmed closed-bar RSI — no mid-bar repainting or false triggers

Two signal modes: Level Mode (trade whenever RSI is above/below threshold) and Crossover Mode (trade only when RSI crosses the threshold)

(trade whenever RSI is above/below threshold) and (trade only when RSI crosses the threshold) Fully adjustable RSI period, timeframe, applied price, threshold level and hysteresis band

Configurable cooldown between signals to prevent overtrading

Instant evaluation on EA attach — no waiting for the next bar to open a position

🔲 Intelligent Expanding Grid

Opens a basket of orders in the signal direction as price moves against the initial entry

Each successive grid gap grows arithmetically by a configurable percentage (e.g. +50% per step: 200 pts → 300 pts → 400 pts → 500 pts → 600 pts)

by a configurable percentage (e.g. +50% per step: 200 pts → 300 pts → 400 pts → 500 pts → 600 pts) Slows capital commitment the deeper price moves — stronger protection against trending markets than fixed-gap grids

Hard cap on maximum gap size prevents extreme spacing on runaway trends

Separate grids managed independently for long and short directions

Optional simultaneous long + short grid mode

💰 4 Lot Sizing Modes (selected from dropdown — no typing numbers)

Fixed Lot — simple fixed volume per order

— simple fixed volume per order Risk % per Order — risks a set percentage of live equity on each individual order

— risks a set percentage of live equity on each individual order Risk % across Grid — spreads the total risk budget evenly across all grid orders

— spreads the total risk budget evenly across all grid orders Fixed $ Risk — risks a fixed dollar amount per order regardless of balance

— risks a fixed dollar amount per order regardless of balance Lot sizing uses live equity (not static balance) — as drawdown grows, subsequent lots automatically shrink, preventing the grid from over-committing capital into a losing position

(not static balance) — as drawdown grows, subsequent lots automatically shrink, preventing the grid from over-committing capital into a losing position Optional lot multiplier per grid step for progressive scaling, capped by MaxStepLotMultiplier so no single deep step can exceed a set multiple of the step-1 lot

MaxStepLotMultiplier so no single deep step can exceed a set multiple of the step-1 lot Hard minimum and maximum lot size limits

🛡️ Risk Management Tools

Margin Safety Gate — refuses to open the next grid step if free margin would fall below a configurable % of balance (default 20%), creating a hard floor well above the broker's margin call level

— refuses to open the next grid step if free margin would fall below a configurable % of balance (default 20%), creating a hard floor well above the broker's margin call level Spike Protection — detects abnormal price spikes (configurable range over N bars) and pauses new grid entries for a set number of bars, letting existing orders sit and profit from the inevitable reversal

— detects abnormal price spikes (configurable range over N bars) and pauses new grid entries for a set number of bars, letting existing orders sit and profit from the inevitable reversal Emergency Spike Close — optional hard close of all grids if an extreme move exceeds a separate threshold, for maximum protection against flash crashes

— optional hard close of all grids if an extreme move exceeds a separate threshold, for maximum protection against flash crashes Combined grid profit target — closes the entire basket when total P&L hits your target ($)

Combined grid stop loss — closes the entire basket to limit maximum drawdown ($)

Optional per-order take profit and stop loss in points

Trailing stop with configurable activation and step size

Break-even function moves stop loss to entry + offset once profit target is reached

Maximum orders per direction cap

Auto-close opposite grid when a new signal fires in the other direction

Safe reattach — three-layer protection when updating or recompiling with live positions: (1) 3-tick warmup blocks all exit checks, (2) SL/TP reference is captured from live position data on the first evaluation tick so pre-existing drawdown is never punished, (3) CloseGridOnOpposite is suppressed on the reattach tick so an RSI reading at compile time cannot close your open positions

⚖️ Hedge Netting

When running both long and short grids simultaneously, the EA monitors the combined net P&L across both directions

Automatically closes both grids the moment the winning side's profit covers the losing side with a configurable net target — locking in the combined result instead of letting the hedge drag on

⏰ Session Filter

Restrict trading to specific hours of the day (server time)

Automatically skips signal evaluation outside configured hours

🔧 Easy Setup & Full Transparency

All inputs organised into labelled groups in the MetaTrader panel

Detailed Journal startup log on every attach: RSI settings, full grid gap schedule, lot sizes per step, spike protection settings, session hours, filling mode detected

Signal check log on every bar: exact RSI value, whether signal fired and why

Auto-detects broker order filling mode (FOK / IOC / Return) — works on any broker out of the box

Magic number and trade comment customisable for multi-EA setups

Recommended Settings to Start

Parameter Suggested Value Signal Timeframe H1 RSI Period 14 RSI Threshold 50 Signal Mode Level Grid Step 200 pts Gap Growth % 50% Max Grid Orders 5 Lot Mode Risk % per Order Risk % 1% Grid TP $50 Grid SL -$200 Safety Margin % 20% Spike Filter Enabled Spike Points 500 pts / 3 bars Spike Pause 5 bars

Notes

Works on any symbol: Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto

Compatible with all brokers — filling mode is detected automatically

Each purchase is licensed to your account number — contact the seller to transfer to a new account

Copyright © Daniel Kobale