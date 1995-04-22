GridPro EA

Grid Pro EA — RSI Grid Trading Bot (MT4 & MT5)

Grid Pro EA combines RSI signal detection with an intelligent expanding grid system to trade both long and short directions automatically. Unlike fixed-gap grid bots that hammer in orders at equal intervals, Grid Pro increases the gap between each successive entry arithmetically — so the deeper price moves against you, the more distance price must travel before the next order fires. The result is a smarter, more controlled drawdown with stronger recovery potential when price reverses.

The bot is fully configurable through MetaTrader's input panel with no coding required. Every parameter is clearly labelled with an in-panel description, and a detailed startup summary is printed to the Journal on every attach so you always know exactly what settings are active.

Key Features

📊 RSI Signal Engine

  • Trades based on a confirmed closed-bar RSI — no mid-bar repainting or false triggers
  • Two signal modes: Level Mode (trade whenever RSI is above/below threshold) and Crossover Mode (trade only when RSI crosses the threshold)
  • Fully adjustable RSI period, timeframe, applied price, threshold level and hysteresis band
  • Configurable cooldown between signals to prevent overtrading
  • Instant evaluation on EA attach — no waiting for the next bar to open a position

🔲 Intelligent Expanding Grid

  • Opens a basket of orders in the signal direction as price moves against the initial entry
  • Each successive grid gap grows arithmetically by a configurable percentage (e.g. +50% per step: 200 pts → 300 pts → 400 pts → 500 pts → 600 pts)
  • Slows capital commitment the deeper price moves — stronger protection against trending markets than fixed-gap grids
  • Hard cap on maximum gap size prevents extreme spacing on runaway trends
  • Separate grids managed independently for long and short directions
  • Optional simultaneous long + short grid mode

💰 4 Lot Sizing Modes (selected from dropdown — no typing numbers)

  • Fixed Lot — simple fixed volume per order
  • Risk % per Order — risks a set percentage of live equity on each individual order
  • Risk % across Grid — spreads the total risk budget evenly across all grid orders
  • Fixed $ Risk — risks a fixed dollar amount per order regardless of balance
  • Lot sizing uses live equity (not static balance) — as drawdown grows, subsequent lots automatically shrink, preventing the grid from over-committing capital into a losing position
  • Optional lot multiplier per grid step for progressive scaling, capped by  MaxStepLotMultiplier  so no single deep step can exceed a set multiple of the step-1 lot
  • Hard minimum and maximum lot size limits

🛡️ Risk Management Tools

  • Margin Safety Gate — refuses to open the next grid step if free margin would fall below a configurable % of balance (default 20%), creating a hard floor well above the broker's margin call level
  • Spike Protection — detects abnormal price spikes (configurable range over N bars) and pauses new grid entries for a set number of bars, letting existing orders sit and profit from the inevitable reversal
  • Emergency Spike Close — optional hard close of all grids if an extreme move exceeds a separate threshold, for maximum protection against flash crashes
  • Combined grid profit target — closes the entire basket when total P&L hits your target ($)
  • Combined grid stop loss — closes the entire basket to limit maximum drawdown ($)
  • Optional per-order take profit and stop loss in points
  • Trailing stop with configurable activation and step size
  • Break-even function moves stop loss to entry + offset once profit target is reached
  • Maximum orders per direction cap
  • Auto-close opposite grid when a new signal fires in the other direction
  • Safe reattach — three-layer protection when updating or recompiling with live positions: (1) 3-tick warmup blocks all exit checks, (2) SL/TP reference is captured from live position data on the first evaluation tick so pre-existing drawdown is never punished, (3)  CloseGridOnOpposite  is suppressed on the reattach tick so an RSI reading at compile time cannot close your open positions

⚖️ Hedge Netting

  • When running both long and short grids simultaneously, the EA monitors the combined net P&L across both directions
  • Automatically closes both grids the moment the winning side's profit covers the losing side with a configurable net target — locking in the combined result instead of letting the hedge drag on

⏰ Session Filter

  • Restrict trading to specific hours of the day (server time)
  • Automatically skips signal evaluation outside configured hours

🔧 Easy Setup & Full Transparency

  • All inputs organised into labelled groups in the MetaTrader panel
  • Detailed Journal startup log on every attach: RSI settings, full grid gap schedule, lot sizes per step, spike protection settings, session hours, filling mode detected
  • Signal check log on every bar: exact RSI value, whether signal fired and why
  • Auto-detects broker order filling mode (FOK / IOC / Return) — works on any broker out of the box
  • Magic number and trade comment customisable for multi-EA setups

Recommended Settings to Start

Parameter Suggested Value
Signal Timeframe H1
RSI Period 14
RSI Threshold 50
Signal Mode Level
Grid Step 200 pts
Gap Growth % 50%
Max Grid Orders 5
Lot Mode Risk % per Order
Risk % 1%
Grid TP $50
Grid SL -$200
Safety Margin % 20%
Spike Filter Enabled
Spike Points 500 pts / 3 bars
Spike Pause 5 bars

Notes

  • Works on any symbol: Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto
  • Compatible with all brokers — filling mode is detected automatically
  • Each purchase is licensed to your account number — contact the seller to transfer to a new account
Copyright © Daniel Kobale
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专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
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Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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