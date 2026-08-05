AdaptiveTrendEnsemble

Volume Arrow Scanner MT5

The Volume Arrow Scanner is a professional multi-timeframe trend and momentum indicator designed to identify high-probability buying and selling opportunities by analyzing market direction, momentum changes, and crossover events. It displays all trading signals directly on the price chart, allowing traders to quickly identify potential entries and exits without using a separate indicator window.

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis

The indicator can analyze price movement from a higher timeframe while displaying signals on the current chart. This provides additional market context and helps traders align trades with the broader trend.

Buy and Sell Signal Detection

The indicator continuously monitors market momentum and generates signals when important changes in direction occur.

It automatically identifies:

Bullish momentum reversals

Bearish momentum reversals

Trend continuation opportunities

Trend weakening signals

Signals are displayed directly on the chart using color-coded arrows.

Four Independent Signal Types

The indicator produces four different categories of trading signals:

Primary Buy Signal

Primary Sell Signal

Momentum Buy Signal

Momentum Sell Signal

Each signal highlights a different type of market condition, giving traders multiple layers of confirmation.

Smart Arrow Placement

Signal arrows are automatically positioned around the price candles for maximum visibility.

Users can choose whether arrows appear:

Above the candle

Below the candle

Inside the candle

At the candle center

Arrow spacing is also configurable to keep charts clean and readable.

Momentum Visualization

An optional colored trend ribbon visually represents the relationship between price momentum and trend strength.

The ribbon changes color dynamically to indicate:

Increasing bullish momentum

Weakening bullish momentum

Increasing bearish momentum

Weakening bearish momentum

This allows traders to quickly judge market strength at a glance.

Non-Repainting Signals

The indicator generates signals only after confirmation from completed candles, ensuring that once a buy or sell arrow appears, it remains fixed on the chart and does not repaint.

Real-Time Alerts

The indicator supports multiple notification methods whenever a new confirmed trading signal is generated, including:

Popup alerts

Sound alerts

Email notifications

Mobile push notifications

Alerts are designed to trigger once per confirmed signal, helping traders avoid duplicate notifications.

Benefits

Clear visual buy and sell signals

Multi-timeframe market confirmation

Easy-to-read chart interface

Configurable arrow positions

Optional trend ribbon visualization

Real-time alert system

Non-repainting confirmed signals

Suitable for manual trading and trade confirmation

Ideal For

The Volume Arrow Scanner is suitable for:

Forex traders

Gold (XAUUSD) traders

Index traders

Cryptocurrency traders

Scalpers

Day traders

Swing traders

Trend-following strategies

Momentum-based trading systems

Summary

The Volume Arrow Scanner is a powerful chart-based trend and momentum indicator that simplifies market analysis by converting complex price movement into clear visual buy and sell signals. With multi-timeframe analysis, four independent signal types, configurable arrow placement, optional trend visualization, and real-time alerts, it provides traders with a clean and reliable way to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining a non-repainting signal structure.