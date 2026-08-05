AdaptiveTrendEnsemble

Volume Arrow Scanner MT5

The Volume Arrow Scanner is a professional multi-timeframe trend and momentum indicator designed to identify high-probability buying and selling opportunities by analyzing market direction, momentum changes, and crossover events. It displays all trading signals directly on the price chart, allowing traders to quickly identify potential entries and exits without using a separate indicator window.

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis

The indicator can analyze price movement from a higher timeframe while displaying signals on the current chart. This provides additional market context and helps traders align trades with the broader trend.

Buy and Sell Signal Detection

The indicator continuously monitors market momentum and generates signals when important changes in direction occur.

It automatically identifies:

  • Bullish momentum reversals
  • Bearish momentum reversals
  • Trend continuation opportunities
  • Trend weakening signals

Signals are displayed directly on the chart using color-coded arrows.

Four Independent Signal Types

The indicator produces four different categories of trading signals:

  • Primary Buy Signal
  • Primary Sell Signal
  • Momentum Buy Signal
  • Momentum Sell Signal

Each signal highlights a different type of market condition, giving traders multiple layers of confirmation.

Smart Arrow Placement

Signal arrows are automatically positioned around the price candles for maximum visibility.

Users can choose whether arrows appear:

  • Above the candle
  • Below the candle
  • Inside the candle
  • At the candle center

Arrow spacing is also configurable to keep charts clean and readable.

Momentum Visualization

An optional colored trend ribbon visually represents the relationship between price momentum and trend strength.

The ribbon changes color dynamically to indicate:

  • Increasing bullish momentum
  • Weakening bullish momentum
  • Increasing bearish momentum
  • Weakening bearish momentum

This allows traders to quickly judge market strength at a glance.

Non-Repainting Signals

The indicator generates signals only after confirmation from completed candles, ensuring that once a buy or sell arrow appears, it remains fixed on the chart and does not repaint.

Real-Time Alerts

The indicator supports multiple notification methods whenever a new confirmed trading signal is generated, including:

  • Popup alerts
  • Sound alerts
  • Email notifications
  • Mobile push notifications

Alerts are designed to trigger once per confirmed signal, helping traders avoid duplicate notifications.

Benefits

  • Clear visual buy and sell signals
  • Multi-timeframe market confirmation
  • Easy-to-read chart interface
  • Configurable arrow positions
  • Optional trend ribbon visualization
  • Real-time alert system
  • Non-repainting confirmed signals
  • Suitable for manual trading and trade confirmation

Ideal For

The Volume Arrow Scanner is suitable for:

  • Forex traders
  • Gold (XAUUSD) traders
  • Index traders
  • Cryptocurrency traders
  • Scalpers
  • Day traders
  • Swing traders
  • Trend-following strategies
  • Momentum-based trading systems

Summary

The Volume Arrow Scanner is a powerful chart-based trend and momentum indicator that simplifies market analysis by converting complex price movement into clear visual buy and sell signals. With multi-timeframe analysis, four independent signal types, configurable arrow placement, optional trend visualization, and real-time alerts, it provides traders with a clean and reliable way to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining a non-repainting signal structure.


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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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