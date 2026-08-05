AdaptiveTrendEnsemble
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
The Volume Arrow Scanner is a professional multi-timeframe trend and momentum indicator designed to identify high-probability buying and selling opportunities by analyzing market direction, momentum changes, and crossover events. It displays all trading signals directly on the price chart, allowing traders to quickly identify potential entries and exits without using a separate indicator window.
Key Features
Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis
The indicator can analyze price movement from a higher timeframe while displaying signals on the current chart. This provides additional market context and helps traders align trades with the broader trend.
Buy and Sell Signal Detection
The indicator continuously monitors market momentum and generates signals when important changes in direction occur.
It automatically identifies:
- Bullish momentum reversals
- Bearish momentum reversals
- Trend continuation opportunities
- Trend weakening signals
Signals are displayed directly on the chart using color-coded arrows.
Four Independent Signal Types
The indicator produces four different categories of trading signals:
- Primary Buy Signal
- Primary Sell Signal
- Momentum Buy Signal
- Momentum Sell Signal
Each signal highlights a different type of market condition, giving traders multiple layers of confirmation.
Smart Arrow Placement
Signal arrows are automatically positioned around the price candles for maximum visibility.
Users can choose whether arrows appear:
- Above the candle
- Below the candle
- Inside the candle
- At the candle center
Arrow spacing is also configurable to keep charts clean and readable.
Momentum Visualization
An optional colored trend ribbon visually represents the relationship between price momentum and trend strength.
The ribbon changes color dynamically to indicate:
- Increasing bullish momentum
- Weakening bullish momentum
- Increasing bearish momentum
- Weakening bearish momentum
This allows traders to quickly judge market strength at a glance.
Non-Repainting Signals
The indicator generates signals only after confirmation from completed candles, ensuring that once a buy or sell arrow appears, it remains fixed on the chart and does not repaint.
Real-Time Alerts
The indicator supports multiple notification methods whenever a new confirmed trading signal is generated, including:
- Popup alerts
- Sound alerts
- Email notifications
- Mobile push notifications
Alerts are designed to trigger once per confirmed signal, helping traders avoid duplicate notifications.
Benefits
- Clear visual buy and sell signals
- Multi-timeframe market confirmation
- Easy-to-read chart interface
- Configurable arrow positions
- Optional trend ribbon visualization
- Real-time alert system
- Non-repainting confirmed signals
- Suitable for manual trading and trade confirmation
Ideal For
The Volume Arrow Scanner is suitable for:
- Forex traders
- Gold (XAUUSD) traders
- Index traders
- Cryptocurrency traders
- Scalpers
- Day traders
- Swing traders
- Trend-following strategies
- Momentum-based trading systems
Summary
The Volume Arrow Scanner is a powerful chart-based trend and momentum indicator that simplifies market analysis by converting complex price movement into clear visual buy and sell signals. With multi-timeframe analysis, four independent signal types, configurable arrow placement, optional trend visualization, and real-time alerts, it provides traders with a clean and reliable way to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining a non-repainting signal structure.