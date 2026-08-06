RBM Volume Ultimate

RBM Volume Ultimate

RBM Volume Ultimate is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines buyer and seller financial volume, cumulative delta, daily VWAP and automatic detection of absorption and exhaustion in a single panel.

The purpose of the indicator is to give traders a clearer view of buying and selling flow in real time. The histogram separates financial volume between buyers and sellers on a bar by bar basis, making it easier to identify moments when pressure shifts from one side of the market to the other.

When the indicator detects a point of absorption, exhaustion or a combined pattern of both, it triggers an alert through MetaTrader, with the option of sound, pop up and push notification to a mobile device. This allows the trader to stay informed about relevant market activity even when not watching the chart directly.

The panel displays statistics for the current bar, including buy volume, sell volume, delta, traded financial value and VWAP, keeping this information available in one place on the chart.

The indicator is compatible with MetaTrader 5 and can be used on any instrument that provides real volume data, including stocks, futures and other contracts available through the user's broker.

推荐产品
Fixed Volume Profile
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
指标
This indicator, titled "Fixed Volume Profile.mq5", is a custom tool for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) designed to calculate and display a Volume Profile over a user-defined fixed time range. The Volume Profile shows the distribution of trading volume at different price levels during a specific period, helping to identify areas of high activity (such as Points of Control or POCs) and volume-based support/resistance areas. Main Functionality: Interactive Range: The indicator creates two vertical lines on
FREE
TurboGain EA
Sabrina Hellal
5 (3)
专家
LIMITED TIME PROMO OFFER Old Price: ~~$1400~~ Promo Price: $340   Special Bundle: 4 Copies available for $340   Next Price Increase: $400 Live Performance & Signals VT Markets Live Signals: [CLICK HERE Signal 1] | Set File in Use: LAST SET 01-05-2026 (Optimized for IC Markets, Fusion Markets, VT Markets, etc.) EXNESS Live Account: LAST SET 01-05-2026 FOR EXNESS (Note: Profits and initial capital have been successfully withdrawn and transferred to VT Markets). User Guide & Technical Ma
AdaptiveTrendEnsemble
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Volume Arrow Scanner MT5 The Volume Arrow Scanner is a professional multi-timeframe trend and momentum indicator designed to identify high-probability buying and selling opportunities by analyzing market direction, momentum changes, and crossover events. It displays all trading signals directly on the price chart, allowing traders to quickly identify potential entries and exits without using a separate indicator window. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis The indicator can analyze price
FREE
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
专家
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
专家
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - 2025 版本 $249 仅限前5名购买者！ 实时信号 查看 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 的实时表现： 交易策略 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 是经典 Sonic R 策略的升级版，通过 Dragon Band（EMA 34 和 EMA 89）进行自动化交易，并结合先进算法以提高盈利能力。 时间周期：M15, M30 支持货币对：XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY 交易风格：回调交易 & 反趋势交易 最低资金要求：500 USD 杠杆比例：1:200 起 用户指南 设置：只需配置一个参数 - RiskAmount 如果 RiskAmount < 0：按账户余额的百分比计算风险 如果 RiskAmount > 0：每笔交易的固定风险金额 (USD) 示例： RiskAmount = -1 : 风险为账户余额的 1% RiskAmount = -2.5 : 风险为账户余额的 2.5% RiskAmount = 50 : 每笔交易固定风险 50 USD RiskAmou
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
Adaptive Trend Zones
Oguz Oeztuerk
指标
Apex Trend Zone — 产品说明 Apex Trend Zone 是一款趋势跟踪信号指标，旨在捕捉市场的主要方向，并帮助您在整个趋势过程中持有仓位。它通过跟踪价格动能，使用简洁的箭头标记和一条自适应跟踪线，在图表上标示潜在的反转点和延续点。 该指标采用动态区域逻辑，能够根据市场波动性自我调整。随着趋势增强，跟踪区域会扩大，旨在减少在强劲行情中过早离场，并使您在趋势结束之前保持方向一致。 优势 它提供清晰、简洁无杂乱的视觉呈现；买入和卖出方向在图表上一目了然。它适用于所有交易品种（外汇、指数、商品、加密货币）以及所有时间周期。得益于这条自适应跟踪线，使您更容易在整个趋势过程中持有仓位，从而减少在震荡行情中不必要的离场。它使用简单，无需叠加大量其他指标，即可独立提供一个方向性框架。当在更高的时间周期（例如 1 小时、4 小时和日线）上使用时，错误信号会显著减少，这使其特别适合波段和持仓型的交易方式。 注意事项 与所有趋势跟踪工具一样，在横盘和无方向（震荡）市场中产生错误信号的可能性会增加。在较低的时间周期上，由于市场噪音，信号频率可能会增加，并可能出现误导性的反转。就其本质而言
Supply and Demand Indicator MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
指标
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and sellers
UniversalMA MT5
Mikhail Sergeev
4.81 (54)
指标
具有巨大定制选项的移动平均线。 10种平滑。 12价格选项来构建。 产生的移动离散化的可能性。 快速编码。 在专家中不受限制地使用的能力。 UniversalMA指标结合了现代交易中使用的最流行的构造方法。 因此，不再需要有许多不同的指标。 基於指標的 EA 交易 移动平均线是基于价格的滞后指标，显示工具在一段时间内的平均价格。 从本质上讲，移动平均线在试图解释图表时平滑了"噪音"。 移动平均线是评估动量以及确认趋势并确定支撑和阻力区域的好方法。 使用移动平均线的方法有很多种。 以下是最常见的使用方法的例子：移动平均线的方向（使用该方法的主要规则是跟踪移动平均线的大方向：它表示市场的主导趋势。 只有在这一运动的方向上进行交易是值得的。 这样一个简单的规则使移动平均线方法成为短期预测的方便工具），用价格图表跨越移动平均线，跟踪移动平均线的速度，几个移动平均线的组合，使用移 期设置的特征。 指标的参数可以根据用户的要求进行配置。 他可以设置一个方便的时间间隔。 它越小，移动平均线在给出信号时越敏感和准确。 尽管观点不同，但没有"正确"的时间间隔。 要设置最佳时间框架，用户必须试验一段时间。
FREE
CornGrid
Mohamad Akram Bin Mohd Jamil
专家
CornGrid EA MT5 – Advanced Algorithmic Trading System Official Website: corngrid.netlify.app Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) | Version: 1.90 Executive Overview CornGrid EA is a sophisticated, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5. Built upon a high-probability Reverse-Candle Entry Algorithm combined with a Dynamic Smart Grid Recovery Model , CornGrid EA is designed to capitalize on short-term market mean-reversion and structural price retracements. Unlike traditional momentu
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
指标
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Algo Point MT5
Ricardo Henrique Matos
指标
Algo Point is a practical market analysis tool developed for traders who want a clearer and more objective view of price movements. The indicator processes market behavior and presents visual signals that may help identify potential buying and selling areas. It also provides customizable notifications, allowing users to follow opportunities without constantly watching the chart. Algo Point can be applied to different Forex instruments and timeframes, supporting discretionary analysis while keepi
FREE
The zigzag mtf
Marouane Sammoudi
指标
English: Indicator Description Name:   ZigZag Multi-Timeframe (ASTRA TREND) Description:   This MetaTrader 5 indicator displays   three independent ZigZag layers   from different timeframes on a single chart. It is an essential tool for multi-timeframe analysis, allowing traders to visualize the trend hierarchy (e.g., M15, H1, and H4) simultaneously. Key Features: Dual Logic:   Offers two methods for pivot detection:   Classic   (Depth/Deviation/Backstep) or   Parabolic SAR   reversal logi
FREE
ZigZag Redraw Monitor
Sergei Ivashko
指标
The indicator calculates ZigZag using the classic algorithm with three parameters: Depth, Deviation, and Backstep. Its main function is detecting and visualizing repaints — moments when the last ZigZag point shifts to a new bar. Upon loading, the indicator performs a simulation over the specified history depth. The algorithm sequentially recalculates ZigZag for each bar, comparing the current position of the last point with the previous one. If a shift is detected, a repaint line appears on the
FREE
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
专家
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Weke Weke
AutomaticTrading
专家
# WEKE WEKE EA (MQL5) - Advanced Multi-Currency Grid System **Weke Weke EA** is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to exploit mathematical inefficiencies in the forex market. Unlike traditional systems that attempt to predict the future based solely on the past, Weke Weke focuses on **exploiting mean reversions** and professional risk management. This enhanced version has been optimized to offer maximum stability and security on live accounts, incorporating capital protection mech
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Z Score Spring v2
Marcin Kucharski
指标
Z-Score Spring v2 is a MetaTrader 5 oscillator based on a rolling Z-score. It measures how many standard deviations price (or log returns) has moved from its recent mean over N bars. Features: • Z-score line with levels at 0, ±Exit, ±Entry (defaults: 0, ±1, ±2) • Momentum colors on the line (visual only — arrows use Z-cross logic) • Long / short entry arrows on closed bars (default) Line colors (spring momentum, informational): • Silver — neutral (small Z change) • Orange — tension (Z and dZ
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
指标
指标技术说明 – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 Delta Profile 是为 MetaTrader 5 开发的一款指标，用于在指定的 K 线区间内对成交量流进行详细分析。它能够在不同的价格水平上对正向成交量（与上涨相关）和负向成交量（与下跌相关）的不平衡进行结构化和可视化展示。最终，用户可以清晰地识别图表中成交最为集中的区域，以及真实的市场不平衡形成的位置。 以下是该指标的主要技术特征与参数说明。 核心概念 指标会识别 价格水平 ，并将其分类为正向成交量、负向成交量，以及净 Delta（正负成交量的差值）。 每个价格水平会在图表中以 水平条形 显示，帮助用户直观观察市场活跃区和不平衡区域。 用户可自由控制 分析的 K 线数量 、 价格精度（小数位数） 、 显示的最大水平数量 以及 可视化样式 。 主要功能 价格水平映射 ：根据设定的精度对价格进行四舍五入，并累计对应 K 线的成交量。 净 Delta 计算 ：显示正负成交量的差值，提供每个价格区间的客观数值。 最强 Delta 水平突出显示 ：自动识别 Delta 绝对值最大的价格水平，并用特殊颜色标
Evo Max
Joseph Saeidian
指标
Combination of years of experience!  Spartan — EVO MAX Edition : T rend, Reversal and Exhaustion Indicator Time Frame M1 only. GOLD The multi-timeframe RSI confluence  system that only fires when the market actually agrees with you. Most indicators scream "BUY!" every time a single line wiggles. "Evo Max" is built on the opposite philosophy: a signal only appears when multiple timeframes line up at once. No noise. No hero trades. Just high-conviction arrows. Why traders love it Multi-timeframe
Apex Heikin Ashi Pro MT5
Brijesh Jaiswal
指标
Apex Heikin Ashi Pro V1.0 ，由 Brijesh Jaiswal 先生开发，是一款专为 MT5 设计的高级 Heikin Ashi 趋势指标。它集成了无重绘（Non-repaint）买卖箭头、SuperTrend 确认、皇家蜡烛配色、深色图表风格、警报通知以及简洁的专业仪表盘，旨在为交易者提供快速的趋势解读。 Apex Heikin Ashi Pro 专为追求简洁图表的交易者设计，能够直接在 MetaTrader 5 图表上更清晰地识别趋势方向、趋势转变以及强力的买卖机会。该指标不再让混乱的信号填满屏幕，而是专注于通过 Heikin Ashi 趋势结构和基于 SuperTrend 的趋势确认，提供经过过滤的高质量视觉确认。 该指标采用同趋势蜡烛着色技术，使图表在视觉上保持平静且易于阅读。当趋势发生变化时，特定的反转蜡烛会以特殊的粉红色突出显示，帮助交易者即刻识别市场方向的转变。强力买入和强力卖出机会由清晰的箭头标记，其逻辑设计旨在通过仅在蜡烛关闭后确认信号来避免重绘。 专业仪表盘位于左上角，以精美的视觉风格显示品种、时间框架、信号状态、强度、价格以及成交量/点
Vault Depth MT5
Kestutis Balciunas
指标
Vault Depth Indicator 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的 不重绘 趋势工具，围绕三个可量化概念构建：通过脉冲引擎进行逐 K 线“信念力度”跟踪、基于平均绝对偏差的波动率自适应通道，以及通过饱和峰值回落来发现结构性价格水平。该指标跟踪每一根 K 线多空博弈的参与度，在信念最强的位置自动种植价格区域，并在价格带着冷却间隔重新回踩这些区域时发出二次测试信号。趋势反转箭头在确认穿越带边界时出现，其时机是确定性的——信号逻辑使用的是原始带值，而不是可选的平滑显示线，因此在刷新图表或切换周期后，信号位置都可以被一致复现。 查看 MT4 版本：  Vault Depth MT4 更多产品请访问：   全部产品 想查看实盘示例和最新工具，请访问我的个人主页并添加好友，这样就不会错过任何更新！ 工作原理 脉冲引擎（Pulse Engine） 指标统计“信念 K 线”——收盘价位于整根 K 线区间上方或下方 30% 且具有方向意图的蜡烛（收盘高于开盘为多头信念，收盘低于开盘为空头信念）。在每一根信念 K 线上，脉冲计数加 1（默认封顶为 8），在非信念 K 线上按 0.85
FREE
Onnyx Indicator
Januar Rifai
指标
ONNYX INDICATOR 版本 1.14 这是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的供需区域分析指标。已确认的历史信号采用收盘K线逻辑，避免确认后的箭头因盘中波动而消失。指标根据确认的摆动高低点建立区域，使用 ATR 调整区域宽度，并以百分比显示区域质量。 主要功能 - 供需区域及区域内百分比评分。 - 收盘K线确认后的放大 BUY/SELL 箭头。 - 可选 EMA 趋势过滤和K线拒绝确认。 - 趋势、价格水平和市场环境面板。 - 最多显示 5 条相关经济新闻；公布前显示 Forecast 和 Previous，公布后显示 Actual。 - 新闻每 60 秒刷新，并支持策略测试器中的日历缓存。 - 弹窗、推送和邮件提醒。 - iCustom 集成：缓冲区 0 为 BUY 价格，缓冲区 1 为 SELL 价格。 使用方法 将指标加载到图表，等待历史数据完成加载，查看趋势和有效区域，然后结合自己的交易计划使用收盘K线信号。XAUUSD H1 适合更清晰的结构，M15 可获得更频繁的机会。 重要提示 本产品是分析指标，不是自动交易 EA，不会自动开仓、修改或平仓，也不保证盈利。请先
Launch Pad GOLD Pro Indicator
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
指标
Chinese (Simplified) Launch Pad GOLD Indicator v1.7 Launch Pad GOLD Indicator 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间框架技术分析工具。 该指标结合 EMA 市场结构分析、动量监控、趋势对齐工具以及可配置过滤功能。 系统旨在辅助多时间框架图表分析。 功能 EMA 趋势分析 该指标使用 EMA 计算来显示趋势结构和市场方向。 功能包括： 买卖信号显示 EMA 交叉监控 趋势反转指示 动量活动观察 多时间框架分析 系统包含可配置的高时间框架对齐工具。 可用功能： 高时间框架确认 多时间框架趋势对齐 可配置时间框架选择 方向偏向监控 信号强度显示 信号通过内部评分模型进行评估。 包含工具： 信号强度评分 星级信号分类 实时信号更新 市场过滤器 提供可选过滤器用于市场条件筛选。 可用过滤器： 基于 ATR 的波动率过滤器 点差过滤器 趋势对齐过滤器 基于交易时段的过滤器 交易管理功能 包含的管理工具： 保本水平显示 基于 ATR 的移动计算 可配置止盈功能 图表信息面板 界面显示： 信号强度信息 市场时段状
Deep Trend Pro
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
DEEP TREND X — Expert Advisor with Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD Deep Trend X is a 100% automated Expert Advisor, specifically designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It combines cutting-edge machine learning algorithms with institutional market analysis to detect highly accurate entries in both trending and ranging markets. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CORE The EA's core engine integrates two AI models that self-train on each new candlestick: SVM RBF (Support Vector Machine with Radial Kern
Overbought Oversold Circle
Tevon R Gardiner
指标
Trading concept: When price touches or exceeds the upper circle boundary = potential sell signal (overbought) When price touches or falls below the lower circle boundary = potential buy signal (oversold) The circle acts like a dynamic support/resistance band around the opening price The numbered points (1-24) help identify where in the cycle the price currently is This is similar to using Bollinger Bands or other envelope indicators, but with a fixed radius instead of standard deviations.
TPO Profile MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
指标
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
Trend indicators 11 in 1
Tatiana Shvedova
指标
All 11 indicators quickly turn off and turn on quickly! Set of indicators: 2 indicators "TREND"   : - fast = line 4 colors - slow = dots 4 colors The coloring of the indicators depends on the direction of the trend and the RSI indicator: 1) uptrend and RSI<50% 2) uptrend and RSI>50% 3) downtrend RSI<50% 4) downtrend RSI   >   50% Set indicator periods for each timeframe: M5 M10 M15 M30 H1 H2 H4 H6 H12 D1 W1 MN Do not enter trades if at least 1 of the indicators is horizontal. For a trade,
SunnyEA
Chim Wei Xuan
专家
SunnyEA SunnyEA is an advanced multi-symbol mean-reversion system designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies in highly correlated cross-pairs. Instead of relying on a blind "hit and miss" grid, it uses proven market mechanics, volatility detection, and dynamic basket management to turn ranging market conditions into consistent profit. The system comes fully optimized out of the box, making setup incredibly simple for both beginners and advanced traders. Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD,
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
指标
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
指标
让我们先坦诚一点。 没有任何一个指标可以单独让你实现盈利。如果有人告诉你可以，那他是在向你兜售一个梦想。任何显示完美买卖箭头的指标都可以被做得看起来毫无瑕疵——只需要放大历史中的某一段并截取成功交易的截图。我们不会这样做。 SMC Intraday Formula 是一个工具。 它为你读取市场结构，标记出概率最高的价格区域，并用简单直白的语言准确告诉你当前智能资金的行为轨迹。你仍然需要做决定。你仍然需要执行交易。但现在，你是带着精确性执行，而不是靠希望。 我们已经在黄金（XAUUSD）以及主要外汇货币对的日内剥头皮交易中使用该指标将近三年。这是我们在 M1、M5、M15 和 M30 上的日常主力工具。它之所以有效，是因为它不试图预测未来——它展示的是当前正在形成的高概率交易机会，并解释 为什么 。 它与其他所有指标有什么不同？ 大多数交易指标只做一件事。移动平均线交叉。振荡指标触及某个水平。出现一个箭头。你进场交易。你亏损。你责怪指标。重复。 SMC Intraday Formula 将多个机构级概念整合为一个统一的市场解读： - 斐波那契共振引擎 不只是普通的斐波那契水平——该指标
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
指标
GoldenX Entry 是一款用于 MT5 的指标，包含自适应 Smart Entry Trend 算法、信号评分系统、市场状态识别器以及波动率过滤器。每个信号都包含计算得出的入场位、三个止盈位（TP1、TP2、TP3）以及止损位。它基于多个分析层构建，旨在适应不同市场条件，将多层分析系统与内置优化器及统计跟踪系统相结合。该指标基于风险收益比（RR）指标和历史交易行为提供量化分析。 开始使用非常简单——在所选时间周期上运行优化器，然后在图表上开始使用该指标。 核心功能 GoldenX Entry 将信号引擎与内置交易管理及历史统计跟踪整合在同一图表中： - 内置优化器： 优化器可在图表上单击运行。它通过两阶段搜索流程测试200种参数组合——先进行探索，再进行优化——并在完成后自动应用选定配置。结果会按时间周期缓存，因此当返回已优化的周期时，会立即恢复相同设置。 - 黄金品种自动周期识别： 将指标加载到任何 XAUUSD 图表（M1 到月线）。系统会自动识别当前周期并加载对应预设。共包含9个时间周期配置文件，专为黄金在标准周期上优化设计。切换周期时，参数会自动调整。 - 资金参考面
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
指标
Gold Entry Sniper – 专业多周期ATR黄金交易仪表盘，适合黄金剥头皮与波段交易 Gold Entry Sniper 是一款先进的 MetaTrader 5 指标，旨在为 XAUUSD 及其他品种提供精准的 买/卖信号 。基于 ATR 移动止损逻辑 和 多周期分析仪表盘 ，适合剥头皮交易者与波段交易者，帮助识别 高概率黄金入场点 。 主要功能与优势 多周期信号分析 – 同时显示 M1、M5、M15 趋势方向。 基于ATR的动态止损 – 根据波动性自动调整。 专业图表仪表盘 – 展示信号状态、ATR水平、线性回归中线和交易方向。 清晰买卖标记 – 自动箭头与文字标签提示。 离场提示与交易管理 – 自动检测离场信号锁定利润。 全面自定义 – 调整仪表盘位置、颜色、字体及参数。 专为黄金优化 – 适用于 M1至M15 黄金剥头皮 ，也适合外汇、指数与加密货币。 为什么选择 Gold Entry Sniper？ 为追求 快速、精准、可视化交易决策 的交易者打造，ATR 与多周期确认结合，帮助你抓住 最佳黄金入场点
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (5)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
作者的更多信息
RBM Gold Liquidity Hunter
Renato Brendim Medici
5 (1)
指标
Gold doesn’t forgive a bad entry. It sweeps stops, tricks anyone reading the candle at face value, and reverses right when everyone’s convinced the trend is set. RBM Gold Liquidity Hunter shows you exactly where those traps happen, before you walk into one. The indicator maps yesterday’s high and low automatically and draws the Asian session range live on your chart, that window that usually decides where the day is headed once London and New York show up. When price breaks one of those levels
FREE
RBM Delta Gold
Renato Brendim Medici
5 (1)
指标
黄金市场的波动不仅仅来自价格本身，更来自买卖双方的主动进攻、市场失衡以及资金流向。Delta 指标正是为揭示这些核心变化而打造。 RBM Trader 的 XAUUSD Delta 指标能够识别主动买盘与主动卖盘之间的差异，帮助交易者在价格走势变得明显之前，提前发现真实的市场压力。 大多数交易者只关注K线，而 Delta 能够展示价格背后真正发生的资金行为。 该指标专为 XAUUSD 黄金市场开发，充分考虑了黄金在美盘、亚盘和欧盘期间的高波动特性与市场行为。 主要功能： * 主动买卖压力识别   * 市场动能衰竭检测   * 潜在反转确认   * 突破有效性验证   * 更精准的资金流与动量分析   * 简洁直观的界面   * 针对剥头皮、日内交易和短线交易优化   Delta 指标并不是随机发出交易信号，而是帮助交易者理解市场背景与真实资金力量，避免情绪化入场，并识别机构资金真正活跃的位置。 非常适合希望在黄金市场中获得更高精准度、更专业资金流分析以及更好入场时机的交易者。
FREE
RBM Nasdaq Liquidity Hunter
Renato Brendim Medici
指标
RBM Nasdaq Liquidity Hunter Institutional Liquidity Indicator for Nasdaq RBM Nasdaq Liquidity Hunter is an advanced liquidity analysis tool developed for Nasdaq traders who want to identify institutional liquidity events with greater precision. Instead of highlighting every breakout, the indicator filters market noise and identifies only liquidity sweeps confirmed by volume, trend, and multiple institutional confluence factors. Every detected event is evaluated through a proprietary scoring
FREE
RBM Volume Real 2
Renato Brendim Medici
5 (2)
指标
O RBM Volume Real foi desenvolvido para transformar volume em informação útil para tomada de decisão. Em vez de observar apenas a movimentação do preço, o indicador permite identificar quem está dominando o mercado em determinado momento: compradores ou vendedores. O primeiro dado apresentado é o volume de Compras, que representa a agressão dos participantes que aceitaram pagar o preço pedido para entrar no mercado. Já o volume de Vendas mostra a agressão daqueles que aceitaram vender ao preço
FREE
RBM Trader Painel
Renato Brendim Medici
专家
RBM Trade Panel - Automatic Lot Calculator and Order Management Fast execution panel for MetaTrader 5 featuring automatic dollar-based risk calculation, chart-based partial exits, one-click breakeven, and complete order management. Full Description Doing manual math or switching to external position calculators while price moves rapidly usually leads to missed entries or oversized positions. The RBM Trade Panel fixes this directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart by handling all risk calculations a
FREE
RBM Atr Pro
Renato Brendim Medici
指标
RBM ATR PRO v1.10 Quem opera mercado volátil sabe como é ruim tomar stop por causa de uma violinada de pavio e ver o preço andar forte a favor logo depois. O RBM ATR PRO foi desenvolvido exatamente para resolver isso. Ele evolui o indicador clássico de volatilidade combinando a leitura do ATR com dois níveis independentes de suavização. A linha no gráfico fica limpa e objetiva: verde para estrutura de alta e vermelha quando o mercado vira para a baixa. Funciona perfeitamente para rastrear a ten
FREE
RBM PivotZones
Renato Brendim Medici
指标
RBM Pivot Zones automatically detects pivot highs and lows directly on the chart, marking each level with a horizontal line and a subtle visual zone. The logic is straightforward: the indicator scans price history looking for structural tops and bottoms, the areas where price arrived, rejected, and reversed. Pivot highs in blue, pivot lows in red. Clean chart, no clutter. The indicator adjusts to any timeframe automatically. It works the same way on M5, H1, or D1 without reconfiguration. Sensiti
FREE
RBM Volume Real Pro
Renato Brendim Medici
指标
RBM Volume Real PRO 3.0 RBM Volume Real PRO 3.0 was developed to transform volume data into actionable market intelligence. While most traders focus exclusively on price movement, this indicator allows users to identify the participants truly driving the market by revealing the balance of power between buyers and sellers in real time. The first component is Buy Volume, which represents the aggression of participants willing to execute orders at the asking price. Conversely, Sell Volume measur
FREE
RBM Stop and Take Label
Renato Brendim Medici
5 (1)
实用工具
Here is the English version of the product description, tailored to sound clear, professional, and engaging for the MQL5 Market: RBM SL TP Label — Indicator for MetaTrader 5 If you trade Forex and miss seeing the exact financial value of your risk and target directly on your chart, this indicator solves that in a clean, direct, and intuitive way. What It Does As soon as you open a position, the indicator automatically detects your Stop Loss and Take Profit lines and displays, in real-time, both
FREE
RBM EA Pro Gold
Renato Brendim Medici
专家
RBM EA PRO — the most complete Expert Advisor you’ll find for XAUUSD Gold doesn’t behave like any other asset. It reacts to US interest rates, dollar strength, breaking news, and it loves to sweep stops before making its real move. RBM EA PRO was built specifically to handle that complexity, with no shortcuts and no impulsive entries. How it decides to enter This isn’t a robot that buys or sells at random. RBM EA PRO only considers an entry when multiple layers of analysis agree with each ot
RBM EA Deluxe
Renato Brendim Medici
专家
An XAUUSD-focused robot that only enters when several market conditions line up at once: trend, volume, price structure and session. It shows you exactly what it’s analyzing on the chart, and why it decided to trade or wait. Most gold robots you’ll find out there run on something simple: a moving average cross, or a channel breakout, and that’s it. The problem is gold doesn’t trade that way. It sweeps liquidity, traps early entries, and usually only moves for real after shaking everyone out fir
筛选:
badboy floripa
110
badboy floripa 2026.08.06 23:54 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

回复评论