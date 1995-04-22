TokyoFixReversal
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.2
- 更新: 6 八月 2026
- 激活: 5
Tokyo Fix Reversal is an automated trading system developed exclusively for USDJPY.
The EA aims to capture recurring price tendencies observed around specific times and calendar conditions in the Tokyo market. Multiple Buy and Sell strategies are combined within a single EA, and each trade direction can be enabled or disabled independently.
Features
- Designed for USDJPY
- Multiple Buy and Sell strategies
- Independent Buy/Sell ON/OFF controls
- No martingale
- No grid trading
- No averaging down
Recommended Environment
- Symbol: USDJPY
- Recommended timeframe: M1
- Account type: Hedging account
Backtest Results
Tokyo Fix Reversal was tested on USDJPY using real tick data over a period of more than 10 years.
- Test period: January 1, 2016 – July 31, 2026
- Timeframe: M1
- Buy lot: 0.10
- Sell lot: 0.10
- Total net profit: USD 14,409.89
- Profit factor: 1.75
- Sharpe ratio: 3.23
- Total trades: 3,363
- Winning trades: 61.20%
- Long trade win rate: 62.33%
- Short trade win rate: 59.73%
Trading performance may vary depending on spreads, execution speed, slippage, liquidity, and broker conditions.
Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Please test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it with real funds.