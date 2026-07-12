Sentinel Price Action Risk Manager

Sentinel is a multi-symbol price action Expert Advisor. It follows one idea shared by classic trading books: careful risk management protects the account, not a single entry signal.

Sentinel automates a price action workflow and applies consistent risk control on every trade. It is a tool for disciplined execution.

How it trades

It opens trades only in the direction of the higher timeframe trend, at support and resistance or at a Fibonacci pull-back area, and confirms them with candlestick patterns such as the pin bar, engulfing and inside bar. Chart, harmonic and Elliott wave patterns add confluence. Every position uses a predefined risk based on the account balance, with a fixed stop-loss.

Risk management

  • Account drawdown limit that pauses trading (default 8 percent)

  • Daily profit target that stops for the day once reached

  • Trailing profit protection that locks in a rising floor

  • Position sizing that is reduced during a drawdown

  • Cool-down after a losing trade

  • Daily loss limit and a limit on the number of open trades

  • Spread filter that adapts to volatility

  • A volatility check that learns each market's normal range and stands aside during abnormal spikes or unusually quiet conditions

  • A news filter that pauses new entries around high-impact economic events for the symbol's currencies (live and demo charts)

  • A final account protection that closes every position and stops trading if the total equity loss reaches a set limit (default 25 percent)

  • A self-calibrating trend-quality filter (Kaufman efficiency ratio): each market learns its own normal trend quality and enters only when the current trend is cleaner than that

  • A currency exposure limit: no more than two open trades share one currency, so three dollar pairs can never quietly become one large dollar position

  • A stale-trade exit: a position that goes nowhere for two days is closed, freeing the slot for a fresh signal

  • Per-market daily accounts: each market banks its own good day or rests after its own bad day, so one market hitting its daily limit never stops the others. Account-level protections still guard the whole account.

How to run several markets

Attach Sentinel to one chart only. It trades every market in its symbol list from that single chart, and each market keeps its own daily account. There is no need to attach it to several charts; if you do, give every chart its own magic number.

It uses no martingale, no grid and no averaging down.

On-chart information

  • A dashboard that shows balance, equity, the daily result, drawdown against the limit, open trades, trades today and win rate

  • Buttons to pause the robot, close all trades, or save a chart image

  • Support and resistance areas, and live entry, take-profit and stop-loss levels

  • A countdown to the close of the current candle

  • An optional dark chart theme

  • Optional push notifications for trades and events

  • A Quick Test switch that turns every visual off for the fastest possible backtests (on by default in the Strategy Tester; live charts always show the dashboard)

Compatibility

  • Works on any broker and resolves symbol names automatically

  • Adapts to each market by itself: the stop distance, position size, spread limit and volatility check are all measured from that symbol's own data, so gold, forex pairs and indices each get their own settings without manual tuning

  • Works on Standard, Cent, Pro, Raw and Zero accounts, with commission included in the position size

  • Suited to major forex pairs and metals on the one hour timeframe

Recommended start

Test on a demo account first, on major forex pairs and gold, on the one hour timeframe, with 0.5 to 1 percent risk per trade. Risk above 1 percent is not recommended: the protection layers then increasingly pause trading while the drawdown grows. Sentinel follows trends, so it is most at home in markets that trend, such as the metals; equity indices are the noisiest markets and suit it least. Recommended minimum deposit: 500 USD, or a cent account. On a smaller deposit the broker minimum lot can exceed the chosen risk per trade; Sentinel then skips such trades and explains why in the journal, instead of silently taking an oversized position.

Important

Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. No Expert Advisor can promise profit. Test on a demo account first, use only money you can afford to lose, and forward-test before trading live.
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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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