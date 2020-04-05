Gold Velocity EA

Gold Velocity EA

Precision. Speed. Consistency.

Gold Velocity EA was designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), combining intelligent market analysis with automated trade management to capture short-term price movements efficiently.

Instead of placing random trades throughout the day, Gold Velocity continuously monitors market conditions and executes positions only when favorable opportunities arise.

Its advanced position management system automatically handles open trades while adapting to changing market conditions, minimizing the need for constant supervision.

Main Features

✔ Designed exclusively for XAUUSD

✔ Fast scalping strategy

✔ Intelligent position management

✔ Dynamic average price recovery

✔ Fixed lot system (no lot multiplier)

✔ Automatic Take Profit management

✔ Smart trailing exit

✔ Configurable maximum number of positions

✔ Built-in risk management

✔ Fully automated

How it Works

Gold Velocity continuously monitors market conditions searching for short-term opportunities.

Once an entry is identified, the EA automatically executes and manages the entire trade.

If the market temporarily moves against the position, the intelligent management system adapts dynamically to optimize the overall exit whenever market conditions allow.

Every trade is managed automatically until completion.

Advantages

• Designed specifically for Gold.

• Fast trade execution.

• Minimal manual intervention.

• Easy configuration.

• Low CPU usage.

• VPS friendly.

• Suitable for ECN accounts.

Recommended Conditions

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • ECN Broker
  • Low Spread
  • VPS Recommended
  • Fast Execution

Inputs

  • Initial Lot
  • Grid Distance
  • Take Profit
  • Financial Stop Loss
  • Maximum Orders
  • Trading Hours
  • Magic Number
  • Slippage
  • Trailing Stop
  • Risk Control

Risk Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test on a demo account before trading live.


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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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