Ignis Quant Pro

🌐 IGNIS QUANT PRO (MT5)
Institutional-Grade Quantitative Algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) Tailored for Passing Prop Firm Evaluations.

Welcome to the era of precision algorithmic trading. Ignis Quant PRO is a fully automated mathematical trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold market (XAUUSD). This software completely distances itself from generic commercial logic, high-frequency scalpers vulnerable to broker arbitrage, and dangerous capital-destroying martingales.

Our architecture is based on an asymmetric Black-Box execution model that operates alongside institutional order flow, surgically exploiting precious metal volatility under strict, millimeter-accurate risk management.

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🎛️ MODULAR INPUTS: TAILORED CONFIGURATION
The core strength of Ignis Quant PRO lies in the versatility of its internal parameters. The system has been extensively tested and optimized to offer two risk profiles perfectly adapted to the goals of the modern trader (equity curves can be verified in the attached screenshots):

🛡️ PROP FIRM SHIELD MODE (Maximum Security - Recommended):
• Maximum Equity Drawdown: Reduced to a spectacular 7% - 8%. (Guarantees total survival under the strictest regulations of firms like FTMO, Funding Pips, or FundedNext).
• Estimated Net Profit: ~40%. (Massive profitability that smashes the profit targets of any evaluation phase within a few trading weeks).

🚀 MAX GROWTH MODE (Extreme Performance):
• Maximum Equity Drawdown: 11%- 14%
• Exceptional Net Profit: +91% (Doubles standard accounts while maintaining floating stability).
• Sharpe Ratio: 3.40. (Any ratio above 3.0 is considered banking-grade; it demonstrates impeccable consistency where every single profit is mathematically justified).
• Recovery Factor: 4.09. (Ultra-fast mathematical capability to absorb and neutralize drawdowns).

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🧠 LOGICAL ARCHITECTURE (Strategy Intellectual Property Protection)
To protect the system's exclusivity against reverse engineering, the code executes a proprietary triple-filtering protocol:

1. Macro Directional Filter: The algorithm analyzes the trend structure on higher timeframes. The bot completely blocks trades against the primary trend, aligning itself strictly with smart money.
2. Dynamic Volatility Trigger: Orders are executed at the market on the close of the bar in 1-Hour charts (H1), only and exclusively when the algorithm detects a massive injection of volume and momentum in favor of the macro direction.
3. Controlled Concurrent Module (Max 1 Positions): Unlike uncontrolled grids that deplete account margin, Ignis Quant PRO strictly restricts its exposure to a maximum of one simultaneous positions. In scenarios of extreme volatility, the software calculates an intelligent structural separation buffer that prevents risk accumulation in market noise, averaging the exit price only if the market's mathematical conditions offer a success probability higher than 85%.

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🔒 THE PROP FIRM SHIELD: BUILT-IN SYSTEM AGAINST BLACK SWANS
The software is armored out of the box to comply with the most demanding capital audits in the financial sector:

• Daily Equity Hard Stop: The user can define a strict daily loss limit (e.g., 3%). If the accumulated floating drawdown touches this threshold due to an anomalous market movement, the bot instantly closes all open positions and automatically suspends activity until the next broker server day, safeguarding your Prop Firm's daily drawdown rules.
• Asymmetric Average True Range Exits: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are recalculated on every tick based on actual market expansion or contraction. The system natively targets a highly positive asymmetric Risk/Reward ratio.
• Automatic Breakeven Protection: Minimizes risk in record time. The software automatically moves the protective stop to the break-even price as soon as the initial position generates a safe distance in profit.
• Advanced Spread Filter: Monitors broker liquidity in real-time. During high-impact news or market openings, the algorithm pauses activity if execution costs (spread) exceed the permitted maximum, preventing losses due to slippage.

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📋 OPERATIONAL REQUIREMENTS
• Optimized Asset: XAUUSD (Gold).
• Analysis Timeframe: H1.
• Supported Accounts: ECN, Raw, Funded Accounts (Prop Firms), or Private Capital Accounts.

• Minimum Deposit: Compatible with any institutional balance (from $5,000 / $10,000 onwards).

Warning and Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves substantial risk. Past performance of this Expert Advisor (EA) is not indicative of future results. The decision to use this software, as well as all capital and risk management, is the sole responsibility of the user. Neither the developer nor MQL5 is liable for any financial loss or damage arising from the use of this product.

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BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
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Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
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Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
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Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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4.2 (25)
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ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
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4.59 (29)
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