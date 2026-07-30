🌐 IGNIS QUANT PRO (MT5)

Institutional-Grade Quantitative Algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) Tailored for Passing Prop Firm Evaluations.





Welcome to the era of precision algorithmic trading. Ignis Quant PRO is a fully automated mathematical trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold market (XAUUSD). This software completely distances itself from generic commercial logic, high-frequency scalpers vulnerable to broker arbitrage, and dangerous capital-destroying martingales.





Our architecture is based on an asymmetric Black-Box execution model that operates alongside institutional order flow, surgically exploiting precious metal volatility under strict, millimeter-accurate risk management.





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🎛️ MODULAR INPUTS: TAILORED CONFIGURATION

The core strength of Ignis Quant PRO lies in the versatility of its internal parameters. The system has been extensively tested and optimized to offer two risk profiles perfectly adapted to the goals of the modern trader (equity curves can be verified in the attached screenshots):





🛡️ PROP FIRM SHIELD MODE (Maximum Security - Recommended):

• Maximum Equity Drawdown: Reduced to a spectacular 7% - 8%. (Guarantees total survival under the strictest regulations of firms like FTMO, Funding Pips, or FundedNext).

• Estimated Net Profit: ~40%. (Massive profitability that smashes the profit targets of any evaluation phase within a few trading weeks).





🚀 MAX GROWTH MODE (Extreme Performance):

• Maximum Equity Drawdown: 11%- 14%

• Exceptional Net Profit: +91% (Doubles standard accounts while maintaining floating stability).

• Sharpe Ratio: 3.40. (Any ratio above 3.0 is considered banking-grade; it demonstrates impeccable consistency where every single profit is mathematically justified).

• Recovery Factor: 4.09. (Ultra-fast mathematical capability to absorb and neutralize drawdowns).





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🧠 LOGICAL ARCHITECTURE (Strategy Intellectual Property Protection)

To protect the system's exclusivity against reverse engineering, the code executes a proprietary triple-filtering protocol:





1. Macro Directional Filter: The algorithm analyzes the trend structure on higher timeframes. The bot completely blocks trades against the primary trend, aligning itself strictly with smart money.

2. Dynamic Volatility Trigger: Orders are executed at the market on the close of the bar in 1-Hour charts (H1), only and exclusively when the algorithm detects a massive injection of volume and momentum in favor of the macro direction.

3. Controlled Concurrent Module (Max 1 Positions): Unlike uncontrolled grids that deplete account margin, Ignis Quant PRO strictly restricts its exposure to a maximum of one simultaneous positions. In scenarios of extreme volatility, the software calculates an intelligent structural separation buffer that prevents risk accumulation in market noise, averaging the exit price only if the market's mathematical conditions offer a success probability higher than 85%.





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🔒 THE PROP FIRM SHIELD: BUILT-IN SYSTEM AGAINST BLACK SWANS

The software is armored out of the box to comply with the most demanding capital audits in the financial sector:





• Daily Equity Hard Stop: The user can define a strict daily loss limit (e.g., 3%). If the accumulated floating drawdown touches this threshold due to an anomalous market movement, the bot instantly closes all open positions and automatically suspends activity until the next broker server day, safeguarding your Prop Firm's daily drawdown rules.

• Asymmetric Average True Range Exits: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are recalculated on every tick based on actual market expansion or contraction. The system natively targets a highly positive asymmetric Risk/Reward ratio.

• Automatic Breakeven Protection: Minimizes risk in record time. The software automatically moves the protective stop to the break-even price as soon as the initial position generates a safe distance in profit.

• Advanced Spread Filter: Monitors broker liquidity in real-time. During high-impact news or market openings, the algorithm pauses activity if execution costs (spread) exceed the permitted maximum, preventing losses due to slippage.





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📋 OPERATIONAL REQUIREMENTS

• Optimized Asset: XAUUSD (Gold).

• Analysis Timeframe: H1.

• Supported Accounts: ECN, Raw, Funded Accounts (Prop Firms), or Private Capital Accounts.

• Minimum Deposit: Compatible with any institutional balance (from $5,000 / $10,000 onwards).

Warning and Disclaimer:

Trading in financial markets involves substantial risk. Past performance of this Expert Advisor (EA) is not indicative of future results. The decision to use this software, as well as all capital and risk management, is the sole responsibility of the user. Neither the developer nor MQL5 is liable for any financial loss or damage arising from the use of this product.



