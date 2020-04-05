Bullion Logic

Bullion Logic

Bullion Logic is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold trading.

The EA uses multiple rule-based trading modules to identify opportunities in XAUUSD while managing entries, basket exposure and emergency account protection automatically.

Bullion Logic is intended for traders who want a structured gold-trading system without needing to monitor charts continuously.

Main Features

  • Designed for XAUUSD and broker-specific gold symbols
  • Works with symbol suffixes such as XAUUSD+ , XAUUSD.i and similar variations
  • Fully automated entries and exits
  • Multiple independent trading modules
  • Closed-bar signal processing
  • Dynamic position sizing
  • Basket-based trade management
  • Spread filter
  • Maximum open-position and total-lot controls
  • Daily trading limits
  • Emergency equity protection
  • Automatic trading lock after emergency protection is activated
  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts

Risk Management

Bullion Logic includes several layers of risk control:

  • Position sizing based on the selected risk settings
  • Limits on concurrent open positions
  • Limits on total open volume
  • Daily entry controls
  • Spread protection
  • Basket management
  • Emergency equity drawdown protection

The emergency protection closes Bullion Logic positions if account equity falls by the configured percentage from the broker day’s starting equity. New entries are then blocked until the next broker day.

Trading Method

Bullion Logic may open additional positions within an active trade basket when its programmed conditions are met.

For this reason, the EA is classified as a grid-style system. However, it does not use progressive martingale lot multiplication.

Trade volume remains subject to the EA’s configured risk, basket and total-volume controls.

Recommended Setup

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Instrument: Gold / XAUUSD
  • Chart timeframe: M1
  • Account type: Hedging
  • VPS: Recommended for continuous operation
  • Recommended leverage: 1:100 or higher

Broker prices, spreads, commissions, execution, contract specifications and historical data may differ. These differences can affect trading results.

Always test the EA with your chosen broker before using it on a live account.

Installation

  1. Install Bullion Logic through the MetaTrader 5 Market.
  2. Open the broker’s gold chart.
  3. Select the M1 timeframe.
  4. Attach Bullion Logic to the chart.
  5. Enable Algo Trading.
  6. Review the input settings before live use.
  7. Keep MetaTrader 5 running continuously or use a VPS.

The EA uses the chart symbol automatically, so broker suffixes are supported when Bullion Logic is attached directly to the broker’s gold chart.

Important Information

Historical backtests do not guarantee future results.

Trading gold involves substantial risk. Market gaps, volatile price movements, spreads, slippage, broker execution and differences in price data can materially affect performance.

Users are responsible for selecting suitable risk settings and confirming that the EA is appropriate for their account size, broker and personal risk tolerance.

Bullion Logic should be tested on a demo account before live deployment.


Support

Support is available through the Bullion Logic product comments section and the MQL5 messaging system.

Please contact me with any installation, setup or technical questions. When reporting an issue, include your broker, gold symbol name, account type, relevant input settings and screenshots of the Experts and Journal tabs where possible.

I aim to provide clear assistance and investigate any verified technical issue promptly.


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Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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