Bullion Logic

Bullion Logic is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold trading.

The EA uses multiple rule-based trading modules to identify opportunities in XAUUSD while managing entries, basket exposure and emergency account protection automatically.

Bullion Logic is intended for traders who want a structured gold-trading system without needing to monitor charts continuously.

Main Features

Designed for XAUUSD and broker-specific gold symbols

Works with symbol suffixes such as XAUUSD+ , XAUUSD.i and similar variations

Fully automated entries and exits

Multiple independent trading modules

Closed-bar signal processing

Dynamic position sizing

Basket-based trade management

Spread filter

Maximum open-position and total-lot controls

Daily trading limits

Emergency equity protection

Automatic trading lock after emergency protection is activated

Compatible with MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts

Risk Management

Bullion Logic includes several layers of risk control:

Position sizing based on the selected risk settings

Limits on concurrent open positions

Limits on total open volume

Daily entry controls

Spread protection

Basket management

Emergency equity drawdown protection

The emergency protection closes Bullion Logic positions if account equity falls by the configured percentage from the broker day’s starting equity. New entries are then blocked until the next broker day.

Trading Method

Bullion Logic may open additional positions within an active trade basket when its programmed conditions are met.

For this reason, the EA is classified as a grid-style system. However, it does not use progressive martingale lot multiplication.

Trade volume remains subject to the EA’s configured risk, basket and total-volume controls.

Recommended Setup

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Instrument: Gold / XAUUSD

Chart timeframe: M1

Account type: Hedging

VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

Recommended leverage: 1:100 or higher

Broker prices, spreads, commissions, execution, contract specifications and historical data may differ. These differences can affect trading results.

Always test the EA with your chosen broker before using it on a live account.

Installation

Install Bullion Logic through the MetaTrader 5 Market. Open the broker’s gold chart. Select the M1 timeframe. Attach Bullion Logic to the chart. Enable Algo Trading. Review the input settings before live use. Keep MetaTrader 5 running continuously or use a VPS.

The EA uses the chart symbol automatically, so broker suffixes are supported when Bullion Logic is attached directly to the broker’s gold chart.

Important Information

Historical backtests do not guarantee future results.

Trading gold involves substantial risk. Market gaps, volatile price movements, spreads, slippage, broker execution and differences in price data can materially affect performance.

Users are responsible for selecting suitable risk settings and confirming that the EA is appropriate for their account size, broker and personal risk tolerance.

Bullion Logic should be tested on a demo account before live deployment.





Support

Support is available through the Bullion Logic product comments section and the MQL5 messaging system.

Please contact me with any installation, setup or technical questions. When reporting an issue, include your broker, gold symbol name, account type, relevant input settings and screenshots of the Experts and Journal tabs where possible.

I aim to provide clear assistance and investigate any verified technical issue promptly.