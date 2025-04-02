Bullion Logic

Bullion Logic

Bullion Logic is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold trading.

The EA uses multiple rule-based trading modules to identify opportunities in XAUUSD while managing entries, basket exposure and emergency account protection automatically.

Bullion Logic is intended for traders who want a structured gold-trading system without needing to monitor charts continuously.

Main Features

  • Designed for XAUUSD and broker-specific gold symbols
  • Works with symbol suffixes such as XAUUSD+ , XAUUSD.i and similar variations
  • Fully automated entries and exits
  • Multiple independent trading modules
  • Closed-bar signal processing
  • Dynamic position sizing
  • Basket-based trade management
  • Spread filter
  • Maximum open-position and total-lot controls
  • Daily trading limits
  • Emergency equity protection
  • Automatic trading lock after emergency protection is activated
  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts

Risk Management

Bullion Logic includes several layers of risk control:

  • Position sizing based on the selected risk settings
  • Limits on concurrent open positions
  • Limits on total open volume
  • Daily entry controls
  • Spread protection
  • Basket management
  • Emergency equity drawdown protection

The emergency protection closes Bullion Logic positions if account equity falls by the configured percentage from the broker day’s starting equity. New entries are then blocked until the next broker day.

Trading Method

Bullion Logic may open additional positions within an active trade basket when its programmed conditions are met.

For this reason, the EA is classified as a grid-style system. However, it does not use progressive martingale lot multiplication.

Trade volume remains subject to the EA’s configured risk, basket and total-volume controls.

Recommended Setup

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Instrument: Gold / XAUUSD
  • Chart timeframe: M1
  • Account type: Hedging
  • VPS: Recommended for continuous operation
  • Recommended leverage: 1:100 or higher

Broker prices, spreads, commissions, execution, contract specifications and historical data may differ. These differences can affect trading results.

Always test the EA with your chosen broker before using it on a live account.

Installation

  1. Install Bullion Logic through the MetaTrader 5 Market.
  2. Open the broker’s gold chart.
  3. Select the M1 timeframe.
  4. Attach Bullion Logic to the chart.
  5. Enable Algo Trading.
  6. Review the input settings before live use.
  7. Keep MetaTrader 5 running continuously or use a VPS.

The EA uses the chart symbol automatically, so broker suffixes are supported when Bullion Logic is attached directly to the broker’s gold chart.

Important Information

Historical backtests do not guarantee future results.

Trading gold involves substantial risk. Market gaps, volatile price movements, spreads, slippage, broker execution and differences in price data can materially affect performance.

Users are responsible for selecting suitable risk settings and confirming that the EA is appropriate for their account size, broker and personal risk tolerance.

Bullion Logic should be tested on a demo account before live deployment.


Support

Support is available through the Bullion Logic product comments section and the MQL5 messaging system.

Please contact me with any installation, setup or technical questions. When reporting an issue, include your broker, gold symbol name, account type, relevant input settings and screenshots of the Experts and Journal tabs where possible.

I aim to provide clear assistance and investigate any verified technical issue promptly.


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道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (141)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.02 (43)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
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VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.86 (51)
专家
VolumeHedger EA [ 实盘信号 ]  ,  [ 我的频道 ]   ,  [ 参数文件 ]  ,   [ 博客 ]   , [ AI 使用 ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] 推荐账户类型：高杠杆 Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；Prop Firm（FTMO 等） 该 EA 的开发者已通过其其他机器人产品的质量证明了自己的专业性。 使用 Volume Hedger EA  借助使用自定义指标定义入场策略的能力，您将不再需要购买额外的 EA！ 该 EA 是一款先进的交易算法，将马丁格尔策略与对冲及智能风险管理相结合，专为高波动市场设计。它并不尝试预测趋势方向，而是分析交易量并通过智能策略进行入场。在合适的参数文件配置下，可在外汇、黄金、股票及加密货币等品种上取得有效结果。它在波动剧烈或趋势稳定的品种上表现尤为出色。交易过程通过在特定成交量阈值触发的双向循环来执行。在合适条件下启动该循环可降低风险并提高潜在收益。 系统性地同时在 Buy 和 Sell 两个方向开仓。 当对冲被激活时，关闭较早的持仓以最小化亏损。 若发生滑点，会自动检测并进行相应调整。 完成第一
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
专家
旨在主导黄金市场。 官方信息 卖家简介 官方频道 用户指南 特价促销： 首批购买者仅需 500 美元！每售出 10 份，价格上涨 100 美元。最终价格：2000 美元。名额有限：1000 个。 实时交易信号  Roboforex   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 描述 Aura Gold PRO Edition 是一款精心设计且可靠的黄金市场交易算法。我们打造的系统专注于长期稳定性和资金保护，避免不必要的风险。该EA的实时信号展现出卓越的业绩和稳步增长，证实了其底层逻辑的有效性。该系统的核心优势之一是其高恢复系数，使其能够快速、稳健地克服正常的资金回撤，并持续创造利润。 AURA GOLD PRO EDITION 的核心原则是绝对的风险控制。无论任何情况，每一笔交易都始终受到止损保护。我们坚决反对有害的资金管理方法，因此该算法不使用马丁格尔策略、网格平均法或套利。您始终可以提前了解您的最大风险。交易基于稳健的数学模型，平均风险回
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