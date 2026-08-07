Quantum Agent o1 XAU Pro

Quantum Agent-o1 XAU PRO: Premium Institutional Automated Trading Engine

1.0 Product Overview
Quantum Agent-o1 XAU PRO is the fully optimized, premium iteration of the Quantum Agent trading engine engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Operating without the functional restrictions imposed on basic marketplace EAs, the PRO version utilizes an expanded state-space mathematical reasoning model to navigate market volatility, compress drawdowns, and significantly accelerate profit generation.

1.5 Strategy Tester Configuration & Backtesting Protocol

To accurately simulate the execution model of Quantum Agent-o1 XAU in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, you must configure your test environment using the exact institutional parameters below. Utilizing improper modeling modes or inaccurate deposit parameters will distort the internal position-scaling grid, resulting in invalid test results or artificial backtest failure.

Mandatory Strategy Tester Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - CENT or Standard as per account

  • Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute)

  • Modelling Mode: Every tick based on real ticks (Mandatory for tick-level precision)

  • Delays / Latency: 5 ms

  • Deposit: $100000 for Standard USD Acc And $1000 for Cent Acc.

  • Leverage: 1:2000 (set leverage as maximum as you can get)

  • Optimization: Disabled


NOTE: While backtesting, the graph may show some spikes of floating equity drawdown which arise due to high-impact news. This occurs because the News Filter does not work in the strategy tester. In live account deployments, no such drawdowns were experienced, as the News Blocker successfully halted trading operations during high-impact news periods.

Required Backtest Starting Deposit

The Strategy Tester deposit must reflect the mandatory 100,000-unit operational minimum. Configure your tester deposit based on the target account type:

  • Standard USD Account Testing: Set the initial deposit to $100,000 USD.

  • Cent / USC Account Testing: Set the initial deposit to $1,000 USD (This represents the exact equivalent of 100,000 USC units).

CRITICAL WARNING: MANDATORY LIVE ACCOUNT CAPITAL REQUIREMENT

STRICT OPERATIONAL BALANCE PROTOCOL: The Quantum Agent algorithm is mathematically engineered around an internal state-space position grid that requires a minimum operational balance of 100,000 units.

  • Live Cent / USC Account Requirement: You MUST deposit a minimum of $1,000 USD on a Cent/USC account to generate the required 100,000 USC starting balance.

  • Live Standard USD Account Requirement: You MUST deposit a minimum of $100,000 USD if deploying on a Standard USD account.

UNDER-CAPITALIZATION RISK & LIABILITY DISCLAIMER: Deploying this software on a live account with a starting balance below 100,000 units (e.g., attempting to run a $100 deposit on a Standard or Cent account) will corrupt the position-scaling matrix, exceed allowable margin buffers, and RESULT IN GUARANTEED ACCOUNT LOSSES AND LIQUIDATION.

The developer and development team assume ABSOLUTELY NO RESPONSIBILITY OR LIABILITY for financial losses resulting from improper configuration, under-capitalization, or failure to adhere to the mandatory 100,000-unit minimum balance protocol.


2.0 Advanced Performance Architecture (PRO Capabilities)
The PRO Edition represents the high-yield tier of the Quantum Agent architecture:

  • Enhanced Alpha Extraction: Engineered with unthrottled execution logic, the PRO engine delivers 1.5x to 2x higher daily closed profits compared to the baseline variant under identical market conditions.

  • Target Performance: Calibrated to target consistent yields of 20% to 30%+ monthly, while preserving strict capital preservation protocols.

  • Unrestricted Mathematical Grid: Bypasses marketplace coding limitations to deploy a dynamic spatial lattice, maximizing extraction during gold volatility cycles.

  • Direct Acquisition Partner Discount: Users acquiring the PRO License directly through the official Telegram community receive an exclusive 20% discount off the standard $249 list price.


3.0 Mandatory Account Configuration Options


To achieve the mandatory 100,000 operational units, choose one of the following two deployment methods:

  • Option A: The Retail Standard (Highly Recommended)

    • Account Type: CENT / USC Account

    • Minimum Deposit: $1,000 USD

    • Architecture: Your $1,000 deposit is converted by the broker into 100,000 Cents (USC), supplying the exact mathematical depth required for the PRO engine to operate safely.

  • Option B: The Institutional Standard

    • Account Type: Standard USD

    • Minimum Deposit: $100,000 USD

    • Architecture: Direct deployment on institutional liquidity with $100,000 in real capital.

  • Execution Infrastructure: A minimum leverage of 1:500 and a dedicated 24/5 Virtual Private Server (VPS) with sub-10ms latency to the broker server are mandatory prerequisites for live deployment.

  • Demo & Backtesting Rules: When backtesting the EA, you MUST set the initial tester deposit to a minimum of $1,000 on a Cent/USC account (which equals 100,000 units) or $100,000 on a Standard USD account. Testing on any amount below 100,000 units will cause immediate backtest failure.

    • Note on Backtest Drawdowns: Historical backtests may show brief periods of higher drawdown due to fundamental news spikes. This occurs because MetaTrader's Strategy Tester disables the MQL5 Calendar API during backtests. In live execution, the active News Filter prevents these drawdowns by blocking trading during high-impact news events.


4.0 CRITICAL MANDATORY REQUIREMENT: MINIMUM CAPITAL & LIABILITY DISCLAIMER


STRICT CAPITAL REQUIREMENT:
The Quantum Agent-o1 PRO core algorithm relies on high-precision spatial position scaling. It is mathematically hardcoded to require a minimum operational starting balance of exactly 100,000 units.

  • UNDER-CAPITALIZATION FAILURE WARNING: Deploying this EA on an account balance below 100,000 units will disrupt the position-scaling grid, destroy internal margin buffer limits, and RESULT IN GUARANTEED ACCOUNT LOSSES AND LIQUIDATION.

  • ZERO LIABILITY DISCLAIMER: The developer and development team assume ABSOLUTE ZERO RESPONSIBILITY OR LIABILITY for financial losses, equity stop-outs, or account liquidations resulting from deploying the EA on account balances below the mandatory 100,000-unit requirement. If you run this software with insufficient capital, you do so entirely at your own risk.


5.0 VIP Priority Support & Community Access

PRO Edition license holders receive direct developer access and setup verification:

  • Upon purchase, send a private message to the developer with your account number to receive your license verification, optimal parameter setup guides, and direct technical support.

  • Official Telegram Community: https://t.me/Quantum_Agent_o1_XAU

6.0 Core System Features

  • Smart Wave Entry Logic: Operates in standby mode until micro and macro wave frequencies align, executing only on statistical probability thresholds.

  • Stealth Target Extraction: Internal Take-Profit targets are calculated in memory and never sent to broker servers, rendering the system immune to broker stop-hunting and spread widening.

  • Macro Decoherence Shield (News Filter): Automatically halts trading prior to Tier-1 high-impact fundamental news releases (CPI, NFP, FOMC) to isolate capital from chaotic price gaps.

  • Absolute Emergency Failsafes: Hardcoded equity floors and margin coherence protections execute emergency position liquidations if account safety thresholds are breached.

7.0 Recommended Broker Architecture
For optimal stealth execution, minimal spreads, and proper Cent account infrastructure, Quantum Agent-o1 PRO is calibrated for the following brokerages:

  1. Vantage Markets (Primary Recommendation)

    • Account Opening Link: https://vigco.co/la-com-inv/Xauris

    • Partner Code: Xauris

    • Strict Requirement: The partner code Xauris MUST be entered in the "Referred By" section during account creation to ensure correct low-spread routing.

  2. Exness (Secondary Recommendation)

8.0 Engine Initialization (User Parameters)
The PRO Edition functions as a proprietary Black Box system. Groups 2 through 10 are developer-locked to maintain mathematical stability. Users are required to configure only Group 1: Engine Initialization:

  • Quantum_Entanglement_ID : Unique Magic Number for position tracking.

  • Enable_Dynamic_Qubit_Scaling : Auto-compounding engine. Set to True to scale position volume dynamically with balance growth.

  • Critical Parameter Notice (DO NOT ALTER):

    • Base_Capital_Per_Qubit (Default: 100,000): Must remain at 100,000 to maintain volume scaling logic.

    • Absolute_Decoherence_Floor : Emergency account equity floor.

    • Minimum_Margin_Coherence_Pct : Margin call protection failsafe.

9.0 Legal Disclaimer
Trading foreign exchange and spot metals on margin carries high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. By deploying Quantum Agent-o1 XAU PRO, you acknowledge that you are operating the software at your own risk. The developer and associated partners bear no liability for financial damages or loss of capital under any circumstances. Thorough demo validation is recommended prior to live execution.
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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Quantum Agent-o1 XAU: Institutional Automated Trading Engine 1.0 Product Overview Quantum Agent-o1 XAU is an institutional-grade, fully automated trading algorithm engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Instead of relying on retail indicators or predictive market direction, the system utilizes advanced mathematical logic to navigate market volatility and extract consistent returns. 2.0 Pro Edition Upgrade Notice The Quantum Agent-o1 XAU PRO Edition is now available for deployment, offering
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