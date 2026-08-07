1.0 Product Overview

1.5 Strategy Tester Configuration & Backtesting Protocol

Quantum Agent-o1 XAU PRO is the fully optimized, premium iteration of the Quantum Agent trading engine engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Operating without the functional restrictions imposed on basic marketplace EAs, the PRO version utilizes an expanded state-space mathematical reasoning model to navigate market volatility, compress drawdowns, and significantly accelerate profit generation.

To accurately simulate the execution model of Quantum Agent-o1 XAU in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, you must configure your test environment using the exact institutional parameters below. Utilizing improper modeling modes or inaccurate deposit parameters will distort the internal position-scaling grid, resulting in invalid test results or artificial backtest failure.

Mandatory Strategy Tester Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - CENT or Standard as per account

Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute)

Modelling Mode: Every tick based on real ticks (Mandatory for tick-level precision)

Delays / Latency: 5 ms

Deposit: $100000 for Standard USD Acc And $1000 for Cent Acc.

Leverage: 1:2000 (set leverage as maximum as you can get)

Optimization: Disabled





NOTE: While backtesting, the graph may show some spikes of floating equity drawdown which arise due to high-impact news. This occurs because the News Filter does not work in the strategy tester. In live account deployments, no such drawdowns were experienced, as the News Blocker successfully halted trading operations during high-impact news periods. While backtesting, the graph may show some spikes of floating equity drawdown which arise due to high-impact news. This occurs because the News Filter does not work in the strategy tester. In live account deployments, no such drawdowns were experienced, as the News Blocker successfully halted trading operations during high-impact news periods.

Required Backtest Starting Deposit

The Strategy Tester deposit must reflect the mandatory 100,000-unit operational minimum. Configure your tester deposit based on the target account type:

Standard USD Account Testing: Set the initial deposit to $100,000 USD .

Cent / USC Account Testing: Set the initial deposit to $1,000 USD (This represents the exact equivalent of 100,000 USC units).

CRITICAL WARNING: MANDATORY LIVE ACCOUNT CAPITAL REQUIREMENT

STRICT OPERATIONAL BALANCE PROTOCOL: The Quantum Agent algorithm is mathematically engineered around an internal state-space position grid that requires a minimum operational balance of 100,000 units.

Live Cent / USC Account Requirement: You MUST deposit a minimum of $1,000 USD on a Cent/USC account to generate the required 100,000 USC starting balance.

Live Standard USD Account Requirement: You MUST deposit a minimum of $100,000 USD if deploying on a Standard USD account.

UNDER-CAPITALIZATION RISK & LIABILITY DISCLAIMER: Deploying this software on a live account with a starting balance below 100,000 units (e.g., attempting to run a $100 deposit on a Standard or Cent account) will corrupt the position-scaling matrix, exceed allowable margin buffers, and RESULT IN GUARANTEED ACCOUNT LOSSES AND LIQUIDATION.

The developer and development team assume ABSOLUTELY NO RESPONSIBILITY OR LIABILITY for financial losses resulting from improper configuration, under-capitalization, or failure to adhere to the mandatory 100,000-unit minimum balance protocol.