Quantum Agent o1 XAU Pro
- Experts
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- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 7 August 2026
- Activations: 5
Quantum Agent-o1 XAU PRO: Premium Institutional Automated Trading Engine
1.5 Strategy Tester Configuration & Backtesting Protocol
To accurately simulate the execution model of Quantum Agent-o1 XAU in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, you must configure your test environment using the exact institutional parameters below. Utilizing improper modeling modes or inaccurate deposit parameters will distort the internal position-scaling grid, resulting in invalid test results or artificial backtest failure.
Mandatory Strategy Tester Settings
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Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - CENT or Standard as per account
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Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute)
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Modelling Mode: Every tick based on real ticks (Mandatory for tick-level precision)
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Delays / Latency: 5 ms
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Deposit: $100000 for Standard USD Acc And $1000 for Cent Acc.
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Leverage: 1:2000 (set leverage as maximum as you can get)
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Optimization: Disabled
NOTE: While backtesting, the graph may show some spikes of floating equity drawdown which arise due to high-impact news. This occurs because the News Filter does not work in the strategy tester. In live account deployments, no such drawdowns were experienced, as the News Blocker successfully halted trading operations during high-impact news periods.
Required Backtest Starting Deposit
The Strategy Tester deposit must reflect the mandatory 100,000-unit operational minimum. Configure your tester deposit based on the target account type:
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Standard USD Account Testing: Set the initial deposit to $100,000 USD.
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Cent / USC Account Testing: Set the initial deposit to $1,000 USD (This represents the exact equivalent of 100,000 USC units).
CRITICAL WARNING: MANDATORY LIVE ACCOUNT CAPITAL REQUIREMENT
STRICT OPERATIONAL BALANCE PROTOCOL: The Quantum Agent algorithm is mathematically engineered around an internal state-space position grid that requires a minimum operational balance of 100,000 units.
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Live Cent / USC Account Requirement: You MUST deposit a minimum of $1,000 USD on a Cent/USC account to generate the required 100,000 USC starting balance.
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Live Standard USD Account Requirement: You MUST deposit a minimum of $100,000 USD if deploying on a Standard USD account.
UNDER-CAPITALIZATION RISK & LIABILITY DISCLAIMER: Deploying this software on a live account with a starting balance below 100,000 units (e.g., attempting to run a $100 deposit on a Standard or Cent account) will corrupt the position-scaling matrix, exceed allowable margin buffers, and RESULT IN GUARANTEED ACCOUNT LOSSES AND LIQUIDATION.
The developer and development team assume ABSOLUTELY NO RESPONSIBILITY OR LIABILITY for financial losses resulting from improper configuration, under-capitalization, or failure to adhere to the mandatory 100,000-unit minimum balance protocol.
- Enhanced Alpha Extraction: Engineered with unthrottled execution logic, the PRO engine delivers 1.5x to 2x higher daily closed profits compared to the baseline variant under identical market conditions.
- Target Performance: Calibrated to target consistent yields of 20% to 30%+ monthly, while preserving strict capital preservation protocols.
- Unrestricted Mathematical Grid: Bypasses marketplace coding limitations to deploy a dynamic spatial lattice, maximizing extraction during gold volatility cycles.
- Direct Acquisition Partner Discount: Users acquiring the PRO License directly through the official Telegram community receive an exclusive 20% discount off the standard $249 list price.
3.0 Mandatory Account Configuration Options
- Option A: The Retail Standard (Highly Recommended)
- Account Type: CENT / USC Account
- Minimum Deposit: $1,000 USD
- Architecture: Your $1,000 deposit is converted by the broker into 100,000 Cents (USC), supplying the exact mathematical depth required for the PRO engine to operate safely.
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- Option B: The Institutional Standard
- Account Type: Standard USD
- Minimum Deposit: $100,000 USD
- Architecture: Direct deployment on institutional liquidity with $100,000 in real capital.
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- Execution Infrastructure: A minimum leverage of 1:500 and a dedicated 24/5 Virtual Private Server (VPS) with sub-10ms latency to the broker server are mandatory prerequisites for live deployment.
- Demo & Backtesting Rules: When backtesting the EA, you MUST set the initial tester deposit to a minimum of $1,000 on a Cent/USC account (which equals 100,000 units) or $100,000 on a Standard USD account. Testing on any amount below 100,000 units will cause immediate backtest failure.
- Note on Backtest Drawdowns: Historical backtests may show brief periods of higher drawdown due to fundamental news spikes. This occurs because MetaTrader's Strategy Tester disables the MQL5 Calendar API during backtests. In live execution, the active News Filter prevents these drawdowns by blocking trading during high-impact news events.
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4.0 CRITICAL MANDATORY REQUIREMENT: MINIMUM CAPITAL & LIABILITY DISCLAIMER
- UNDER-CAPITALIZATION FAILURE WARNING: Deploying this EA on an account balance below 100,000 units will disrupt the position-scaling grid, destroy internal margin buffer limits, and RESULT IN GUARANTEED ACCOUNT LOSSES AND LIQUIDATION.
- ZERO LIABILITY DISCLAIMER: The developer and development team assume ABSOLUTE ZERO RESPONSIBILITY OR LIABILITY for financial losses, equity stop-outs, or account liquidations resulting from deploying the EA on account balances below the mandatory 100,000-unit requirement. If you run this software with insufficient capital, you do so entirely at your own risk.
5.0 VIP Priority Support & Community Access
- Upon purchase, send a private message to the developer with your account number to receive your license verification, optimal parameter setup guides, and direct technical support.
- Official Telegram Community: https://t.me/Quantum_Agent_o1_XAU
- Smart Wave Entry Logic: Operates in standby mode until micro and macro wave frequencies align, executing only on statistical probability thresholds.
- Stealth Target Extraction: Internal Take-Profit targets are calculated in memory and never sent to broker servers, rendering the system immune to broker stop-hunting and spread widening.
- Macro Decoherence Shield (News Filter): Automatically halts trading prior to Tier-1 high-impact fundamental news releases (CPI, NFP, FOMC) to isolate capital from chaotic price gaps.
- Absolute Emergency Failsafes: Hardcoded equity floors and margin coherence protections execute emergency position liquidations if account safety thresholds are breached.
- Vantage Markets (Primary Recommendation)
- Account Opening Link: https://vigco.co/la-com-inv/Xauris
- Partner Code: Xauris
- Strict Requirement: The partner code Xauris MUST be entered in the "Referred By" section during account creation to ensure correct low-spread routing.
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- Exness (Secondary Recommendation)
- Account Opening Link: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/dx5ymhn8s2
- Partner Code: dx5ymhn8s2
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- Quantum_Entanglement_ID : Unique Magic Number for position tracking.
- Enable_Dynamic_Qubit_Scaling : Auto-compounding engine. Set to True to scale position volume dynamically with balance growth.
- Critical Parameter Notice (DO NOT ALTER):
- Base_Capital_Per_Qubit (Default: 100,000): Must remain at 100,000 to maintain volume scaling logic.
- Absolute_Decoherence_Floor : Emergency account equity floor.
- Minimum_Margin_Coherence_Pct : Margin call protection failsafe.
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