Risk Mirror Prop Firm Risk Dashboard

Risk Mirror is a read-only risk dashboard for prop-firm and funded-account traders. It watches your account and positions and does the arithmetic for you  daily loss stop, daily profit target, trailing drawdown, per-trade risk sizing  and shows it clearly on the chart. It places, modifies, and closes nothing.

Why read-only matters

Many funded-account firms restrict or forbid EAs that place trades. Risk Mirror cannot violate that kind of rule, because it has no order-sending code at all — it only reads your account and position state. It is a dashboard, not a trading robot. If you want an EA that automatically closes your positions for you, that's a different category of tool; Risk Mirror is for traders who want the numbers in front of them and choose to act on their own decisions.

Who is this for

  • Prop-firm challenge traders who want their daily-loss and daily-target numbers visible at all times, without doing the math by hand mid-session
  • Funded-account holders who want a running check against their firm's drawdown limit
  • Traders who plan trades before entering them and want the correct lot size for a chosen dollar risk, calculated live, before the order is placed.
  • Any trader who wants to maintain disciplined risk management on a personal account, not just those under a firm's rules — the same daily-stop, daily-target, and drawdown tracking works just as well as a self-imposed discipline tool

Key features

  • Daily loss stop and daily profit target, with a hard-to-miss lockout banner when either is hit
  • Trailing/overall drawdown tracking against your firm's limit
  • Optional fixed trading-window banner (open/closed) for traders who hold themselves to specific hours
  • One-click trade planner: toggle on two draggable lines (entry and stop). Drag either one anywhere on the chart and the panel calculates the correct lot size for your chosen dollar risk, live, before you place the trade
  • Warns if any open position has no stop-loss, or if your worst case would breach your own daily stop

What Risk Mirror can and cannot do

Risk Mirror can show you, continuously and accurately: today's profit or loss against your stop and target, your room remaining before the firm's floor, your trailing drawdown against its limit, and the lot size for a planned trade at your chosen risk.

Risk Mirror cannot close a position for you, and it cannot physically stop you from placing a manual trade past your own limit. The lockout banner is a hard, visual stop — it only works if you respect it. That is the tradeoff for staying fully read-only: the discipline stays yours, and so does compliance with any firm rule against EAs that trade.

How it works

  1. Attach Risk Mirror to a chart
  2. Enter your account's real numbers in the Inputs tab — starting balance, firm's daily loss limit, firm's max drawdown, your own (tighter) personal daily stop, risk per trade, and your broker's daily reset hour
  3. The panel will not display any risk figures until these are set  it will not run on placeholder or example numbers

Platform: MetaTrader 5 only. Opens trades: never  read-only. Works on any symbol or timeframe. No DLLs.


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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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