Risk Mirror Prop Firm Risk Dashboard

Risk Mirror is a read-only risk dashboard for prop-firm and funded-account traders. It watches your account and positions and does the arithmetic for you — daily loss stop, daily profit target, trailing drawdown, per-trade risk sizing — and shows it clearly on the chart. It places, modifies, and closes nothing.

Why read-only matters

Many funded-account firms restrict or forbid EAs that place trades. Risk Mirror cannot violate that kind of rule, because it has no order-sending code at all — it only reads your account and position state. It is a dashboard, not a trading robot. If you want an EA that automatically closes your positions for you, that's a different category of tool; Risk Mirror is for traders who want the numbers in front of them and choose to act on their own decisions.

Who is this for

Prop-firm challenge traders who want their daily-loss and daily-target numbers visible at all times, without doing the math by hand mid-session

Funded-account holders who want a running check against their firm's drawdown limit

Traders who plan trades before entering them and want the correct lot size for a chosen dollar risk, calculated live, before the order is placed.

Any trader who wants to maintain disciplined risk management on a personal account, not just those under a firm's rules — the same daily-stop, daily-target, and drawdown tracking works just as well as a self-imposed discipline tool



Key features

Daily loss stop and daily profit target, with a hard-to-miss lockout banner when either is hit

Trailing/overall drawdown tracking against your firm's limit

Optional fixed trading-window banner (open/closed) for traders who hold themselves to specific hours

One-click trade planner: toggle on two draggable lines (entry and stop). Drag either one anywhere on the chart and the panel calculates the correct lot size for your chosen dollar risk, live, before you place the trade

Warns if any open position has no stop-loss, or if your worst case would breach your own daily stop

What Risk Mirror can and cannot do

Risk Mirror can show you, continuously and accurately: today's profit or loss against your stop and target, your room remaining before the firm's floor, your trailing drawdown against its limit, and the lot size for a planned trade at your chosen risk.

Risk Mirror cannot close a position for you, and it cannot physically stop you from placing a manual trade past your own limit. The lockout banner is a hard, visual stop — it only works if you respect it. That is the tradeoff for staying fully read-only: the discipline stays yours, and so does compliance with any firm rule against EAs that trade.

How it works

Attach Risk Mirror to a chart Enter your account's real numbers in the Inputs tab — starting balance, firm's daily loss limit, firm's max drawdown, your own (tighter) personal daily stop, risk per trade, and your broker's daily reset hour The panel will not display any risk figures until these are set — it will not run on placeholder or example numbers

Platform: MetaTrader 5 only. Opens trades: never — read-only. Works on any symbol or timeframe. No DLLs.