Multi System MT5

Expert System Trend EA

Beneath the surface, five signals watch in silence — EMA, Aroon, ADX, MACD, and the slope of price itself. None of them act alone. Only when the trend confirms itself from every angle does the system move — no hesitation, no second-guessing, just a single decisive entry.

It waits for alignment. It exits the instant the trend breaks. Everything else is noise.

Built for XAUUSD. Runs on any timeframe. Watches everything, reacts to what matters.
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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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Pulse Pro MT5
Mian Rameez Ali
Experts
Two lines, always circling — 21 and 49. Most of the time they say nothing. Then they cross, and the system stops waiting. It closes what it was holding, opens what the cross demands, and sets its stop and target without asking twice. Risk is sized off the account itself, not fixed guesses — one bad calculation and it simply declines to trade at all. No indecision, no averaging in. Every new bar gets exactly one verdict. Built for any symbol, any timeframe. Fast against slow — the rest is ari
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