Multi System MT5

Expert System Trend EA





Beneath the surface, five signals watch in silence — EMA, Aroon, ADX, MACD, and the slope of price itself. None of them act alone. Only when the trend confirms itself from every angle does the system move — no hesitation, no second-guessing, just a single decisive entry.





It waits for alignment. It exits the instant the trend breaks. Everything else is noise.





Built for XAUUSD. Runs on any timeframe. Watches everything, reacts to what matters.