🚀 TrendScalp XAUUSD — Smart Directional Scalping for Gold

TrendScalp XAUUSD is a 100% automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered to capitalize on high-frequency, high-probability momentum in the Gold market (XAUUSD).

Capital preservation is our highest priority: this algorithm does NOT use high-risk strategies such as Martingale, uncontrolled hedging, or Grid systems. Every trade operates with a predefined exit plan and strict filtering to protect your account at all times.

💡 How Does TrendScalp XAUUSD Trade?

The EA analyzes market structure to trade aligned with the dominant micro-trend using a Dual-Engine Management System:

High-Frequency Directional Entries: Identifies real-time micro-trends on ultra-short timeframes (M1) and filters out market noise by validating sufficient directional strength before opening any position. Dynamic Exit System (Dual Engine): Quick Capture Mode (Fixed USD Take Profit): During moderate trends, it targets an exact monetary profit goal and shifts the position to Break-Even as soon as it moves into positive territory, preventing winning trades from turning into losses.

Strong Trend Mode (Volatility Trailing Stop): When the market exhibits strong momentum, the EA removes the fixed target and activates a dynamic ATR-based Trailing Stop, allowing profits to run and maximizing extended moves in Gold. Anti-Spread Protection & Daily Shield: Execution costs are critical on 1-minute charts. The EA measures spreads in real time and blocks entries if market conditions are unfavorable. Additionally, a built-in Daily Drawdown Kill Switch halts trading for the remainder of the day if a preset loss limit is hit, safeguarding your capital during unpredictable market conditions.

📌 Recommended Usage Settings

For optimal performance and execution stability, we recommend the following setup:

Symbol / Asset: XAUUSD (Gold vs US Dollar).

Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute) .

Broker: An ECN or Raw Spread account (with minimal or zero spread on Gold) is strongly required to optimize execution speed and monetary target precision on M1.

Infrastructure: Running the EA on an ultra-low latency VPS is highly recommended to ensure entries and trailing adjustments on M1 execute smoothly without slippage.

Download the demo version of TrendScalp XAUUSD today and test its logic directly on your platform!