TrendScalp XAUUSD

🚀 TrendScalp XAUUSD — Smart Directional Scalping for Gold

TrendScalp XAUUSD is a 100% automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered to capitalize on high-frequency, high-probability momentum in the Gold market (XAUUSD).

Capital preservation is our highest priority: this algorithm does NOT use high-risk strategies such as Martingale, uncontrolled hedging, or Grid systems. Every trade operates with a predefined exit plan and strict filtering to protect your account at all times.

💡 How Does TrendScalp XAUUSD Trade?

The EA analyzes market structure to trade aligned with the dominant micro-trend using a Dual-Engine Management System:

  1. High-Frequency Directional Entries: Identifies real-time micro-trends on ultra-short timeframes (M1) and filters out market noise by validating sufficient directional strength before opening any position.

  2. Dynamic Exit System (Dual Engine):

    • Quick Capture Mode (Fixed USD Take Profit): During moderate trends, it targets an exact monetary profit goal and shifts the position to Break-Even as soon as it moves into positive territory, preventing winning trades from turning into losses.

    • Strong Trend Mode (Volatility Trailing Stop): When the market exhibits strong momentum, the EA removes the fixed target and activates a dynamic ATR-based Trailing Stop, allowing profits to run and maximizing extended moves in Gold.

  3. Anti-Spread Protection & Daily Shield: Execution costs are critical on 1-minute charts. The EA measures spreads in real time and blocks entries if market conditions are unfavorable. Additionally, a built-in Daily Drawdown Kill Switch halts trading for the remainder of the day if a preset loss limit is hit, safeguarding your capital during unpredictable market conditions.

📌 Recommended Usage Settings

For optimal performance and execution stability, we recommend the following setup:

  • Symbol / Asset: XAUUSD (Gold vs US Dollar).

  • Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute).

  • Broker: An ECN or Raw Spread account (with minimal or zero spread on Gold) is strongly required to optimize execution speed and monetary target precision on M1.

  • Infrastructure: Running the EA on an ultra-low latency VPS is highly recommended to ensure entries and trailing adjustments on M1 execute smoothly without slippage.

Download the demo version of TrendScalp XAUUSD today and test its logic directly on your platform!


Recommended products
Velrix for MT5
Esmaeil Rasouli Mohmmad Ali
Experts
Todays PROMO! This product is avaliable at price $89 for 12 hours. Next price will be $145 Your Ultimate Companion in the Forex Market. Focused exclusively on the EURUSD trading pair, Velrix harnesses the power of H1 , the optimal timeframe, to navigate the complexities of the market. It's meticulously designed to embark on range trading, delving deep into the intricacies of market movements and patterns. Velrix strategy: although we can't share exact details, here is the basics: Velrix lever
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Gold Tristronge XXX
Jeison Martinez Quintero
Experts
Gold Tristronge XXX – XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Version 2.05   | Copyright 2026 Jeison Martinez Overview Gold Tristronge XXX is an algorithmic trading expert specifically designed for   XAUUSD (Gold)   on the   1-minute (M1)   chart. Its core logic is based on an   impulsive strategy   that identifies wide-range candles in the direction of the main trend, combined with a strict risk management and capital protection system. The bot operates only during selectable trading sessio
Gold Spark
Arash Panahi
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Spark – XAUUSD (Gold) Trading Robot for H1 Chart This is a professional algorithmic trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe . Designed around genuine market behavior rather than curve-fitted historical data, Gold Spark focuses on robust performance across changing market conditions. Built entirely on proven technical analysis principles, the system avoids common high-risk approaches such as Martingale, Grid recovery, Averaging strategies, Artificial intell
Ussr Fris
Yriy Doronin
Experts
Greetings to all friends! I present to you an advisor and an indicator in one project. The advisor settings are displayed on the screens presented in the market. You choose the basic design principle yourself. The first thing you should do is set a specific price at which the advisor will start calculating and drawing the trading zone, the range is also set by you. The advisor trades on the principle of breaking out the previous or future zone.
Trend Pulse with ADX Indicator
Wing Fai Man
Experts
This is an automated trading system (EA) designed specifically for MetaTrader 5, with its core logic employing a "moving average crossover" strategy. It captures trend reversal points through golden and death crosses of   the 20-period WMA (fast line)   and   the 50-period EMA (slow line).   To optimize profitability, the system incorporates   the ADX (Directional Moving Average)   as a dynamic filter, automatically widening the profit-taking range when the market trend is strong, maximizing pro
FREE
Supertrend Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
3 (2)
Experts
Introducing the SuperTrend Strategy Multicurrency EA MT5, a cutting-edge trading tool designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. This expert advisor harnesses the power of the Supertrend Indicator to automate trading across multiple currency pairs, catering to both novice and experienced traders looking to maximize their market potential. With its sophisticated trading strategy that includes advanced signal logic, this EA stands out by offering features such as grid recovery, hedging options, and co
Gold Scalp Matrix Pro
Prabir Sarkar
Experts
Gold Scalp Matrix Pro v4.0 – XAUUSD Automated Scalping Expert Advisor Overview Gold Scalp Matrix Pro v4.0 is an automated trading system developed specifically for the gold market (XAUUSD). The EA is designed to identify short-term opportunities and execute trades automatically using a structured scalping strategy. The system combines trend confirmation with reversal detection to enter trades during strong market momentum. It is designed for traders who want an automated solution that can manag
ADX Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
ADX Scalper Pro EA — Automated Expert Advisor for trend trading with the ADX indicator on MetaTrader 5 DESCRIPTION ADX Scalper Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses the Average Directional Index (ADX) to assess trend strength and the +DI/−DI lines to determine trade direction. If the ADX value is below the set threshold, the market is treated as ranging and no new trades are opened. Trading only begins once sufficient trend strength has been confirmed. Trades a
XAU Hit the jackpot
Dmitriy Golubev
Experts
I present a trading system that operates on the principle of price returning to the trading channel from extremes. The system includes martingale settings that can be used to increase profits, but after preliminary testing to select parameters. A risk calculation system has been added. Charts 1, 2, and 3 show test results on the 5-minute timeframe with an initial deposit of 1000 USD and the risk calculation system enabled (Automatically adjust lot size based on balance = true): higher profit, bu
Bobot AI
Namu Makwembo
Experts
Bobot AI is a sophisticated automated forex trading program that utilizes advanced algorithms to analyze market data and make predictions about future price movements. Our system is designed to quickly identify patterns and trends in the market, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. With automatic trade execution and a risk management strategy in place, Bobot AI empowers you to trade with confidence and ease Our focus is on helping traders make better-informed decisions and providing
CyberTrend MT5
Radek Reznicek
Experts
CyberTrend  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor based on advanced algorithms for short term trend prediction. This EA uses several custom made indicators combined with candles prediction that helps to achieve a very high-rate of winning trades. This EA successfully passed long term back-test with real tick data, variable spread, real commision and swap from Metatrader 5 Strategy Tester. CyberTrend is also fully adjustable by user. Please read the blog to get more information about FAQ and setti
EA Smart Trade Way MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The foreign exchange market, and the stock and futures markets have almost the same model of price behavior, which boils down to the fact that the market first subsides and consolidates, after which new strong breakthroughs occur, which become the beginning or loud continuation of a certain trend. As a rule, breakouts occur after a breakout by the price of local lows and highs, which in turn are support and resistance lines for the trend. As a rule, the very moment of a breakthrough can take mi
Dravonix AI Gold
Abdulrahman Saad
Experts
Dravonix Ai Gold signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2382479  AI Gold is a next generation intelligent trading system engineered exclusively for the gold market XAUUSD. It is designed for traders who demand precision discipline and institutional level structure. The identity of represents strength resilience and calculated dominance in volatile markets. This system does not chase price. It studies it. It adapts to it. It executes only when probability aligns with structure. AI Gold operat
FREE
Edge Breakout EA MT5
Elif Kaya
Experts
Edge Breakout EA Trade the market's own volatility, on edge. - It is 99$ now.  It is enabled for 2 purchases. Contact me for instruction or any questions! Edge Breakout EA is a rules-based breakout Expert Advisor built around one idea: each trading forms a price range, and a decisive break of that range often signals the move for the rest of the price. The EA measures that range automatically for you and manages entries, exits, and risk around it without any manual intervention. How it works Ran
Aurum Gold Pro
Mainara Mello Da Silva
1 (1)
Experts
Aurum Gold Pro Automated Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) Aurum Gold Pro is an automated trading system developed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The system uses technical filters designed to identify market trend conditions and volatility levels before opening positions. The strategy operates on the H1 timeframe and is designed to participate in trending market environments while applying structured risk management rules. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Timeframe: H1 • One trade at a time • A
FREE
Gold Scalper Mini
Pawan Kumar Sharma
Experts
Gold Scalper Mini – Smart & Fast XAUUSD Scalping Expert Advisor Gold Scalper Mini is a lightweight, efficient, and highly optimized scalping EA designed specifically for small accounts trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5. It uses a smart moving-average micro-scalping logic combined with spread-filtering, trend confirmation, and protective risk controls to generate fast and consistent trades. This EA is ideal for beginners, small balance accounts, prop-firm trading, and low-risk gold scalping. Key Featu
Multicurrency Hedge MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Multicurrency Hedge is an Automatic Trading Robot based on Standard Deviation. The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. The Main trade is when the price goes beyond the Standard Deviation on the Main Currency pair, and then the trading on other pairs is executed, the Multicurrency Grid is Activated. Install EA on VPS and on one Currency pair "EURUSD", Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. PARAMETERS: SD_TIMEFRAME - time frame for signals search; SD_APRI
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Gold SMC EA
Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
Experts
Overview XAUUSD ICT SMC – Lean Core (v1.4) is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor focused on fast, clean FVG entries with tight risk and simple, robust exits . It trades XAUUSD (and other symbols you list) using a direction-aware Fair Value Gap detected on a single, user-selected entry timeframe. Direction is seeded by short-term momentum, optionally filtered by a higher-TF EMA bias. The exit engine combines a hybrid ATR / R-multiple take-profit , optional breakeven , and ATR trailing with a minimum
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
BOT Simles ea
Goyani Parth Ghanshyambhai
Experts
BOT SMILES EA   IS MADE OUT OF LOVE AND EMPOWERMENT. ONLY FOR FEW BUYERS THAT IS THE REASON OF THE PRICE . BOT SMILES EA  is an aggressive  multi-cycle  scalper designed for  EURUSD M1 . Each cycle is  independent.  it uses a sequence of orders and has its own  TP  and  SL . It uses a  martingale  system. This EA is using  strong recurrences  of the past to take position and achieve a  high success rate . MODELLING :-  1 minute OHLC INPUTS:-  Buy default...........    Check Drawdown Then BUY..
FREE
Makfin Algo sophisticated 100 parameters
Deshpande Mahesh Narayanrao
Experts
Makfin Algo – 100 Parameters Sophisticated  Smart Trend-Following Expert Advisor for MT5 Makfin Algo is a sophisticated 100 parameter trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, engineered to deliver consistent, automated trading results while keeping risk under control. Suitable for beginners, experienced traders, and algo enthusiasts, Makfin Algo combines cutting-edge features with user-friendly operation. Key Features: • Automated Trend-Following Strategy: Detects market tr
Gold Range Scalper
Maxwell Brighton Onyango
Experts
Gold Range Grid   is a range-based Expert Advisor developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to operate exclusively on the   XAUUSD (Gold)   symbol. The Expert Advisor runs on the   M1 timeframe   and defines a fixed price range using the   Offset Pips   input parameter. This range represents a static support or resistance zone that remains unchanged throughout the trading day. The zone is recalculated only when the Expert Advisor is restarted or when input parameters are modified. Tradin
Indismart Gold Pro EA
Gopi Krishna Boora
Experts
IndiSmart Gold PRO v61.33 (Project: Golden Egg) Overview: IndiSmart Gold PRO is a high-precision, institutional-grade automated trading system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . Adapting seamlessly to M1, M5, and M15 timeframes , it is built for traders who prioritize capital preservation as much as aggressive profit scaling. This EA utilizes a proprietary Intelligent Engine that scans live volume pressure and dynamic price action to capture major gold movements while strictly limiting
AiBot 30
Saniyat Nabiyeva
Experts
( AiBot 30 ) is the ultimate trading Expert Advisor featuring: Auto-Trading: 30 built-in bots based on 16 Price Action patterns, 7 indicators, and 5 ready-made algorithmic strategies via a Smart Scheduler for session opens (News Breakout, London Box, etc.). It also features timer-based order placement (Stop, Limit, and Market orders) at customized price levels. It boasts 46 one-click modes on the control panel + 48 modes across 9 tabs. Interactive Instructor [?]: A unique "Help" mode t
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA is based on this article: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp TRADING CONDITIONS - Look for currency pair trading below the X-period EMA and MACD to be in negative territory. - Wait for price to cross above the X-period EMA, then make sure that MACD is either in the process of crossing from negative to positive or has crossed into positive territory within five bars. - Go long X pips above the X-period EMA. - Sell X of the position at en
Ai Sniper Scalping
Tien Dat Vu
Experts
Ai Sniper Scalping is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for short-term trading on M1 to M5 timeframes. The strategy combines three classic indicators: - EMA crossover (Fast EMA 9 and Slow EMA 21) to define trend direction - RSI filter to avoid weak momentum - MACD confirmation for entry timing Risk management is based on a fixed amount in USD. Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated dynamically using the ATR indicator. Key features: - Real risk calculation including spre
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (27)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review