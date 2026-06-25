Gold Spark

5
  • Experts
  • Arash Panahi
    Arash Panahi

    Arash Panahi

    5 (1)
    I am a trader with over 8 years of expertise, this professional excels in both manual trading and the development of advanced algorithmic trading strategies. Renowned for leveraging dynamic and mechanical trading systems in the cryptocurrency markets, their approach draws on proven techniques from
    2 products
  • Version: 1.70
  • Updated: 2 August 2026
  • Activations: 11

Gold Spark – XAUUSD (Gold) Trading Robot for H1 Chart

This is a professional algorithmic trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. Designed around genuine market behavior rather than curve-fitted historical data, Gold Spark focuses on robust performance across changing market conditions.

Built entirely on proven technical analysis principles, the system avoids common high-risk approaches such as Martingale, Grid recovery, Averaging strategies, Artificial intelligence black boxes, or Unrealistic optimization techniques. Every trading decision is based on objective market data and repeatable trading logic.

The strategy continuously analyzes price action, market structure, momentum, volatility, and volume dynamics to identify high-probability trading opportunities. By adapting to current market conditions instead of relying on over-optimized historical patterns, Gold Spark aims to deliver consistent and sustainable results over the long term.

Risk management is integrated into every trade through predefined and realistic Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. Performance statistics reflect actual trading conditions, with no exaggerated win rates or misleading backtest assumptions.

Gold Spark is designed for traders who value transparency, disciplined risk management, and a trading methodology built on real market behavior rather than marketing hype.

Contact me for live trading results and signal performance.


After purchase send a private message to receive Telegram link and a free Gift

Bot setting tutorial: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763356


Key usage notes:

    • Attach EA to XAUUSD | H1 chart
    • Robot is broker independent
    • Use low spread and low commission accounts
    • Minimum deposit is $100
    • Compatible with all leverages, from 1:30 to 1:2000
    • Support both Hedging and Netting accounts
        Following your purchase, join my MQL channel [Link] or send private massage for full guide and Telegram channel link.

        Reviews 1
        zeke21t2
        663
        zeke21t2 2026.07.12 11:12 
         

        I consider Gold Spark a highly promising EA that offers exceptional flexibility in tuning and demonstrates "monster-class" potential depending on the settings used. While the default configuration operates as a single-shot EA, it also supports holding multiple simultaneous positions—including both long and short trades—which is truly the standout feature of this system. Unlike most multi-position grid EAs, which rely on "negative grid" strategies like averaging down (Nanpin) or Martingale, this EA takes a distinctly different approach. It functions as a "positive grid" EA that adds to positions when market movements are favorable; its robustness and profit-generating potential are in a league of its own compared to typical grid EAs on the market. Naturally, it supports features such as trailing stops, break-even settings, partial closes upon the start of a trailing stop, and compatibility with prop firm requirements, allowing for detailed customization to suit individual preferences. Offered at a very reasonable price, its performance potential is truly top-tier. I highly recommend it, particularly to intermediate and advanced traders who are comfortable verifying optimal settings through backtesting.

        Recommended products
        RoboTrader 3 EA
        Hisyamuddin Bin Jumain
        Experts
        RoboTrader 3 (RT3) EA – Institutional-Grade Algorithmic Architecture RoboTrader 3 (RT3) is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered for stability and long-term capital growth. Built on a sophisticated volatility breakout architecture, RT3 dynamically adapts to market conditions using advanced ATR-driven risk management. Designed for serious traders who value empirical data, this EA has been rigorously stress-tested to survive and thrive across diverse market cycles. Pr
        FREE
        Apex Trend Engine
        Thiago Balonyi Candal Da Rosa
        Experts
        Apex Trend Engine is a professional Expert Advisor built to trade market structure and directional momentum with a disciplined risk framework. Unlike conventional systems that rely on lagging indicators or risky recovery methods, Apex Trend Engine focuses on identifying high-probability trend conditions and executing trades with precision and control. The system uses a combination of structural price analysis, volatility filtering, and trend validation to avoid low-quality market conditions. Tra
        Forge Eurusd Balanced
        Tobias James Pincock
        Experts
        European Dollar Phoenix Trader — Automated EURUSD Trading for MetaTrader 5 Fully automated EURUSD trading on H4. Attach, set your lot size, and let it run. No martingale. No grid. European Dollar Phoenix Trader is a fully automated trading robot for EURUSD, running on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed for traders who want a hands-off approach to EURUSD without configuring complex parameters or monitoring charts throughout the day. Every trade carries a hard stop loss from the moment i
        FREE
        Nasdaq Algo for Prop Firm
        Koo Hotbeom
        Experts
        VOLQUIS NASDAQ PROP FIRM EDITION NASDAQ 100 (M15) Algorithmic Trading System Professional MT5 Expert Advisor Built on Proven Performance VOLQUIS is continuously validated through live forward testing. Early adopters receive the lowest available price, while pricing will increase as the verified track record grows. Verified Live Performance 1. Official Myfxbook verified live demo track record available. The official live performance link is available in my MQL5 profile. Performance statistics s
        MT5 Quantum Gold Pro
        Gaya Chibane
        5 (2)
        Experts
        ==================================================== 2. MT QUANTUM GOLD PRO ====================================================   MT QUANTUM GOLD PRO — The Ultimate Institutional Gold System Precision. Resilience. Verified Performance.   Important Information: After purchase, send a private message on MQL5 to receive optimized XAUUSD M1 setfiles, installation instructions, and personalized 24/7 support.   Limited Launch Promotion: $49 (Regular price $499 after 3 sales) The price will increase p
        FREE
        EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
        Ruslan Pishun
        5 (1)
        Experts
        The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
        Recovery Grip Meta 5
        Marta Gonzalez
        Experts
        MANUAL OF RECOVERY GRIP The recovery grip system can recover both an isolated loss and a loss produced by a grip or multiple orders, the algorithm gradually compensates the losses until the equity returns to zero. The time it takes for the algorithm to reverse the loss is proportional to the volatility of the pair and the size of the loss.This system allows you to test the algorithm prior to purchase.For this, it has a powerful simulation system in which you can choose whether your loss is a
        The Catalyst EA
        Daniel Naranjo Morales
        Experts
        The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA is a sophisticated trading robot designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is specifically developed for trading the   AUDUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe . The EA employs a multi-indicator strategy that aims to identify and capitalize on potential market reversals and corrections. A primary focus of its design is robust risk management, featuring dynamic lot sizing and multiple layers of trade protection to manage your capital effectively. Strategy The Cata
        AURUM Gold Shield
        Younes Kechid
        Experts
        Aurum Gold Shield MT5 is an advanced, fully automated trading system specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Combining the mathematical precision of the Keltner Channel and dual Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), this Expert Advisor is built to capture institutional-grade gold trends while deploying a multi-layered shield to protect your capital. Unlike dangerous grid or aggressive martingale systems, Aurum Gold Shield operates under strict defensive parameters,
        Snr Ema Trend Semi Human Ea
        Sua Kai Young
        Experts
        MTF Scanner S/R & EMA Confluence EA (v3.50) Comprehensive Documentation 1. Introduction The MTF Scanner S/R & EMA Confluence EA (v3.50) is a rule-based automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5 , designed to identify and execute high-probability trading opportunities across multiple timeframes. This Expert Advisor integrates: Price Action structure Support & Resistance (S/R) zones Exponential Moving Average (EMA) confluence By combining these elements, the EA aims to deliver consisten
        EurUsd London Breakout Pro
        Morgana Brol Mendonca
        Experts
        EURUSD London Breakout Pro Developed with the support of advanced Artificial Intelligence tools, EURUSD London Breakout Pro delivers a clean, efficient codebase optimized for speed and stability. This Expert Advisor applies an institutional-grade risk management framework and avoids high-risk strategies such as martingale, grid averaging, or uncontrolled hedging. Built for traders who demand both precision and safety, the system combines a proven London session breakout concept with powerful en
        FREE
        Panha Scalping EA MT5
        Huy Phanna
        2.75 (4)
        Experts
        PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a professional automated scalping system designed to trade fast-moving forex markets using real-time market direction and advanced position control. The EA focuses on precise entries, controlled exposure, and intelligent basket-level profit and risk management, making it suitable for traders who want structured, automated scalping without complex configuration. Strategy Overview Market-direction based scalping Designed for fast-moving forex symbo
        FREE
        Jupiter Mt5
        Marta Gonzalez
        Experts
        JUPITER  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions JUPITER          It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      JUPITER  . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can download the dem
        Vertex Aurum Gold
        Hoang Tuan Le
        Experts
        Vertex Aurum Gold — Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Auto-Trading System for XAUUSD Vertex Aurum Gold is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around Smart Money Concepts market structure. It detects swing and internal structure breaks, order blocks, fair value gaps, and liquidity zones directly on the chart, then uses that structure as the basis for a rule-based signal, execution, and risk engine. Structure detection can also be run on its own, with auto-trading switched off, for chart analysis on
        FREE
        London NY Session Scalping RSI EA
        Hideki Takahashi
        Experts
        Backtested performance (USDJPY M5, 2020–2026): Win Rate: ~30% Max Drawdown: ~6% This EA is a scalping strategy optimized for the London and New York trading sessions. The European and US sessions are known for higher volatility, stronger trends, and frequent breakouts. This system is designed to capture those short-term opportunities efficiently. Features Optimized entries for London & New York sessions Simple and stable logic based on RSI Designed for scalping Avoids unnecessary trades Reco
        FREE
        Breadwinner EMA Pro
        Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula
        Experts
        Automated Forex Trading with a Focus on Risk Management (Updated Set Files/Settings in DFX MQL5 Community, link below) Unleash the Power of EMA Crossovers with a Disciplined Approach to Profitability EMA Pro by DFX is a powerful and user-friendly Forex Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate your trading strategies. It's built on a proven EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crossover strategy, enhanced by robust risk management features and customizable settings. Here's what makes EMA Pro differe
        Master of BTC
        Enrique Valeros Muriana
        Experts
        Master of Crypto is a 10-strategy expert advisor designed for the 24/7 crypto market: BTCUSD, ETHUSD and other major coins. It combines sentiment, session and structure strategies with layered partial take-profits (TP1, TP2, TP3) and strict risk control. 10 STRATEGIES (independently toggimable) - Funding Fade - fades extreme funding-rate sentiment - Weekend Range - low-volume weekend range trading - Asia Momentum - Asian-session directional bias - Round Numbers - psychological levels (50K, 60K..
        FREE
        Centered Target EA
        Irina Cherkashina
        Experts
        This universal Expert Advisor is equally good for both scalping and conservative multi-currency trading of simultaneous trading of several pairs. This  Expert Advisor  is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our   Centered Bands  Indicator  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the
        FxHydra
        Sif-eddine Tabet
        Experts
        Live Signal Tickmill :   CLICK HERE  !!!! This account reflects the actual live trading results of the EA , including verified statistics such as profit, drawdown, win rate, and trade history. Users can independently review the performance directly on MQL5 to ensure full transparency before using the system. All published backtests of FX Hydra are conducted using the safest risk settings , designed to prioritize stability and controlled drawdown rather than aggressive profit optimization. FX
        UsdJpy Range Trading Bot
        Hideki Takahashi
        Experts
        Backtested performance (USDJPY M5, 2020–2026): Win Rate: ~75% Max Drawdown: ~1% This EA is a scalping strategy specialized for the Asian trading session (range market focused). The Asian market is characterized by relatively low volatility and a tendency to form range-bound conditions. This system is designed to take advantage of stable price movements, aiming for consistent entries while minimizing unnecessary risk. Features Optimized entries for the Asian session Simple and stable logic base
        FREE
        Dynamic RSI Guardian Basic
        Befe Ltd
        Experts
        Dynamic RSI Guardian – Precision Trading with Full Risk Management Dynamic RSI Guardian is a professional algorithmic trading system designed for traders who value consistent performance, strict risk control, and flexibility . Built with advanced pip-based calculations and intelligent RSI-driven filters, it ensures every trade follows strict rules to minimize risk while maximizing opportunities. Key Features: Smart Entry System • RSI-based multi-filter confirmation • Detects high-probability
        FREE
        Scalpers MA
        Ivan Simonika
        Experts
        This bot is based on the analysis of adaptive moving averages. The expert is distinguished by stable signals, which can be used as accurate short-term signals. This is a semi-scalping system that analyzes the market using reliable indicators. Scalper is a system or not, depends on the parameters TakeProfit and StopLoss. Using this adviser, you need to understand that this bot requires optimization. The bot works both on netting accounts and on hedging accounts. But the settings must be optimize
        MA Fly EURUSD mt5
        Sebastian Furmanek
        Experts
        Backtest from   2003-2019 MetaQuotes Data Every Tick Mode EA created for EURUSD H1 Open  transaction based on MA and Volume Close transaction based on RSI or take profit One transaction at the time. No adding position, no martingale, no grid. My recommendations: For "safe mode" i recommend 0.1 lot per 10000USD For "risky mode" i recommend 0.5 lot per 10000USD Personally i use 0.3 lot per 10000 USD Fell free to increase lot size while you earn. This EA does not open transaction everyday, b
        Galaxy MT5
        Marta Gonzalez
        Experts
        GALAXY it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   GALAXY     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER ALL AUTOMATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES  GALAXY . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both
        Hft Instan
        kristian siswantoro
        Experts
        High-Frequency Trading with Fixed Lot or Lot Base Equity High-Frequency Trading  with Fixed Lot Fast, Consistent, and Controlled High-frequency trading (HFT) has long been associated with institutional traders and complex algorithms. However, with modern Expert Advisors, retail traders can now access HFT strategies using a **fixed lot size** — and the results are surprisingly effective. Why Fixed Lot? Unlike aggressive martingale systems that increase risk after losses,  fixed lot trading
        Breakout Beast Hunter
        Mike Wilson Namaru
        Experts
        BREAKOUT HUNTER - Professional Multi-Entry Momentum System Overview: BREAKOUT HUNTER is an advanced automated trading system engineered for traders seeking to capitalize on explosive price movements during periods of market expansion. This EA employs sophisticated multi-position entry strategies to maximize profit potential when market conditions align perfectly. Designed specifically for volatile instruments like XAUUSD (Gold), it excels at identifying and exploiting high-probability explosiv
        FREE
        Velrix for MT5
        Esmaeil Rasouli Mohmmad Ali
        Experts
        Todays PROMO! This product is avaliable at price $89 for 12 hours. Next price will be $145 Your Ultimate Companion in the Forex Market. Focused exclusively on the EURUSD trading pair, Velrix harnesses the power of H1 , the optimal timeframe, to navigate the complexities of the market. It's meticulously designed to embark on range trading, delving deep into the intricacies of market movements and patterns. Velrix strategy: although we can't share exact details, here is the basics: Velrix lever
        QRC SuperTrend EA
        Bero Abdullah Skaf
        Experts
        QRC SuperTrend EA — Micro Account Optimised | Quantum Rise Capital The QRC SuperTrend EA is a precision-engineered algorithmic trading system built for traders who demand institutional-grade risk control on micro and standard accounts alike. Developed by Quantum Rise Capital, it combines a native SuperTrend engine with ATR-adaptive position management, multi-layer drawdown protection, and an intelligent equity tier scaling system ,all in a single, plug-and-play Expert Advisor. How It Works The E
        FREE
        Buyers of this product also purchase
        Quantum Queen X MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.92 (25)
        Experts
        The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
        Quantum Titan MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        Experts
        Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
        Smart Gold Hunter
        Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
        5 (26)
        Experts
        No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
        Scalping Robot Pro MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.46 (138)
        Experts
        Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
        Zoomini
        Gennady Sergienko
        5 (5)
        Experts
        Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
        Ultimate Breakout System
        Profalgo Limited
        5 (46)
        Experts
        IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
        The Gold Reaper MT5
        Profalgo Limited
        4.46 (102)
        Experts
        PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
        Lizard
        Marco Scherer
        4.24 (38)
        Experts
        WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
        Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
        Fan Yang
        4.64 (22)
        Experts
        Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
        TwisterPro Scalper
        Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
        4.43 (130)
        Experts
        Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
        ThunderGold Scalper
        Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
        5 (3)
        Experts
        ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
        Quantum King EA
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.96 (213)
        Experts
        Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
        Logan MT5
        Thierry Ouellet
        5 (20)
        Experts
        LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
        Smart Gold Impulse
        Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
        4.11 (19)
        Experts
        No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
        Quantum Athena X
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (3)
        Experts
        Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
        Gold Snap
        Chen Jia Qi
        4.47 (17)
        Experts
        Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
        Pulse Engine
        Jimmy Peter Eriksson
        3.97 (35)
        Experts
        UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
        Gold Neural Core
        TICK STACK LTD
        5 (8)
        Experts
        Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
        Zerqon EA
        Vladimir Lekhovitser
        3.43 (28)
        Experts
        Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
        Quantum Emperor MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.86 (507)
        Experts
        Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
        Nexorion Initium Novum EA
        Valentina Zhuchkova
        4.29 (24)
        Experts
        NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
        Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
        Jimmy Peter Eriksson
        4.5 (20)
        Experts
        UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
        XG Gold Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.31 (113)
        Experts
        The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
        XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        5 (2)
        Experts
        XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
        Chiroptera
        Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
        4.64 (47)
        Experts
        Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
        XAU Momentum
        TICK STACK LTD
        Experts
        XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
        Wave Rider EA MT5
        Adam Hrncir
        4.89 (46)
        Experts
        Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
        Syna
        William Brandon Autry
        5 (27)
        Experts
        Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
        SomaOil
        Andrii Soma
        5 (2)
        Experts
        SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
        Cortex Aurex
        Vladimir Mametov
        4.6 (10)
        Experts
        It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
        More from author
        Bit Bot
        Arash Panahi
        Experts
        BitBot – BTCUSD Trading Robot for H1 Chart BitBot is a smart and adaptive trading robot designed specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the H1 timeframe. Built entirely on pure technical analysis, BitBot emphasizes high-precision decision-making through volume-based strategies — a critical factor in the volatile world of crypto trading. The core of BitBot's logic revolves around real-time trading volume analysis for both Bitcoin and major altcoins. By continuously monitoring volume changes across
        Filter:
        zeke21t2
        663
        zeke21t2 2026.07.12 11:12 
         

        I consider Gold Spark a highly promising EA that offers exceptional flexibility in tuning and demonstrates "monster-class" potential depending on the settings used. While the default configuration operates as a single-shot EA, it also supports holding multiple simultaneous positions—including both long and short trades—which is truly the standout feature of this system. Unlike most multi-position grid EAs, which rely on "negative grid" strategies like averaging down (Nanpin) or Martingale, this EA takes a distinctly different approach. It functions as a "positive grid" EA that adds to positions when market movements are favorable; its robustness and profit-generating potential are in a league of its own compared to typical grid EAs on the market. Naturally, it supports features such as trailing stops, break-even settings, partial closes upon the start of a trailing stop, and compatibility with prop firm requirements, allowing for detailed customization to suit individual preferences. Offered at a very reasonable price, its performance potential is truly top-tier. I highly recommend it, particularly to intermediate and advanced traders who are comfortable verifying optimal settings through backtesting.

        Arash Panahi
        562
        Reply from developer Arash Panahi 2026.07.12 19:01
        Thank you so much i keep working to make it better everyday
        Reply to review