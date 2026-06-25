Gold Spark – XAUUSD (Gold) Trading Robot for H1 Chart

This is a professional algorithmic trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. Designed around genuine market behavior rather than curve-fitted historical data, Gold Spark focuses on robust performance across changing market conditions.

Built entirely on proven technical analysis principles, the system avoids common high-risk approaches such as Martingale, Grid recovery, Averaging strategies, Artificial intelligence black boxes, or Unrealistic optimization techniques. Every trading decision is based on objective market data and repeatable trading logic.

The strategy continuously analyzes price action, market structure, momentum, volatility, and volume dynamics to identify high-probability trading opportunities. By adapting to current market conditions instead of relying on over-optimized historical patterns, Gold Spark aims to deliver consistent and sustainable results over the long term.

Risk management is integrated into every trade through predefined and realistic Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. Performance statistics reflect actual trading conditions, with no exaggerated win rates or misleading backtest assumptions.

Gold Spark is designed for traders who value transparency, disciplined risk management, and a trading methodology built on real market behavior rather than marketing hype.

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Bot setting tutorial: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763356





Key usage notes:

Attach EA to XAUUSD | H1 chart

Robot is broker independent

Use low spread and low commission accounts

Minimum deposit is $100

Compatible with all leverages, from 1:30 to 1:2000



Support both Hedging and Netting accounts