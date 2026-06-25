Gold Spark
- Experts
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Arash PanahiI am a trader with over 8 years of expertise, this professional excels in both manual trading and the development of advanced algorithmic trading strategies. Renowned for leveraging dynamic and mechanical trading systems in the cryptocurrency markets, their approach draws on proven techniques from
- Version: 1.70
- Updated: 2 August 2026
- Activations: 11
Gold Spark – XAUUSD (Gold) Trading Robot for H1 Chart
This is a professional algorithmic trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. Designed around genuine market behavior rather than curve-fitted historical data, Gold Spark focuses on robust performance across changing market conditions.
Built entirely on proven technical analysis principles, the system avoids common high-risk approaches such as Martingale, Grid recovery, Averaging strategies, Artificial intelligence black boxes, or Unrealistic optimization techniques. Every trading decision is based on objective market data and repeatable trading logic.
The strategy continuously analyzes price action, market structure, momentum, volatility, and volume dynamics to identify high-probability trading opportunities. By adapting to current market conditions instead of relying on over-optimized historical patterns, Gold Spark aims to deliver consistent and sustainable results over the long term.
Risk management is integrated into every trade through predefined and realistic Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. Performance statistics reflect actual trading conditions, with no exaggerated win rates or misleading backtest assumptions.
Gold Spark is designed for traders who value transparency, disciplined risk management, and a trading methodology built on real market behavior rather than marketing hype.
Contact me for live trading results and signal performance.
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Key usage notes:
- Attach EA to XAUUSD | H1 chart
- Robot is broker independent
- Use low spread and low commission accounts
- Minimum deposit is $100
- Compatible with all leverages, from 1:30 to 1:2000
- Support both Hedging and Netting accounts
I consider Gold Spark a highly promising EA that offers exceptional flexibility in tuning and demonstrates "monster-class" potential depending on the settings used. While the default configuration operates as a single-shot EA, it also supports holding multiple simultaneous positions—including both long and short trades—which is truly the standout feature of this system. Unlike most multi-position grid EAs, which rely on "negative grid" strategies like averaging down (Nanpin) or Martingale, this EA takes a distinctly different approach. It functions as a "positive grid" EA that adds to positions when market movements are favorable; its robustness and profit-generating potential are in a league of its own compared to typical grid EAs on the market. Naturally, it supports features such as trailing stops, break-even settings, partial closes upon the start of a trailing stop, and compatibility with prop firm requirements, allowing for detailed customization to suit individual preferences. Offered at a very reasonable price, its performance potential is truly top-tier. I highly recommend it, particularly to intermediate and advanced traders who are comfortable verifying optimal settings through backtesting.